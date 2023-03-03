Cooper's game-winner propels Superior to state title game

MIDDLETON, Wis. — With the clock winding down in a deadlocked state semifinal game against No. 3 seed Hudson, Superior captain Autumn Cooper found herself alone on a shorthanded breakaway with the game on her stick.

After having her previous breakaway chance denied in the first period, the first-team All-State selection elected to switch things up a bit.

“She had seen the backhand, so I think she knew that was coming,” Cooper said. “A little change-up definitely helped.”

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) beats Hudson goalie Catt Donna (30) for a shorthanded goal with 12 seconds left in the third period Thursday evening, March 2, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Electing to go with a point-blank wrist shot instead, Cooper sent the Superior contingent of fans at Bob Suter’s Capitol ice Arena into a frenzy after wiring the game-winning shorthanded goal into the back of the net to push her team to a 3-2 victory, Thursday, March 2, at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Coach Doug Trentor said he issued a challenge to Cooper before the start of the period — a challenge she more than delivered on.

“I said 'Look, kid, I know you love pressure and she said, 'I love pressure.' I said I need you, I need you right now. She’s like, 'I got you,'” Trentor said. “She’s all about perseverance and living in the moment and wanting the puck on her stick.”

After taking an ill-advised penalty, Cooper lifted the Spartans from the brink of defeat by stealing the puck and dancing around a defender at the blue line before rifling home the game-winner.

Superior (20-5) will take on Bay Area at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game, where they’ll look to capture their first state championship since 2006.

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) greets her head coach Doug Trentor after her game winning goal Thursday evening, March 2, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

After Superior gave the Raiders five opportunities on the power play, Trentor said limiting penalties will loom large if they are to come out on top against the Ice Bears.

“It’s going to define Saturday’s game,” Trentor said. “You can’t put Bay Area on that many power plays and come away with a win so we gotta cut those almost to nothing on Saturday. It’s a very talented team over there at Bay Area and we cannot play shorthanded.”

Skating at even strength for the bulk of the first period, the Spartans had the Raiders on their heels with offensive zone pressure in the opening minutes before Isabella Thompson opened the scoring with a goal from the low slot at the 6:33 mark. Cooper set up the tally with a tape-to-tape feed from the right faceoff circle.

After surrendering the opening marker, the Raiders ramped up the pressure with a pair of quality scoring chances by leading scorer Kaylie Prater that were steered aside by Superior goaltender Kaylie Nault.

Nault continued to stand tall in net late in the period with the Spartans killing off their first penalty of the game behind multiple key stops from the sophomore netminder, who finished the game with 17 saves.

“Simply unbelievable,” Trentor said of Nault’s performance. “She stood on her head and made some unbelievable saves. There’s one in the second period she had no business saving. She got a leg over and just kicked it out. Just incredible.”

Superior goalie Kaylie Nault (1) deflects a shot in the second period of the Spartans victory over Hudson in the state semifinal game Thursday evening, March 2, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Adversity struck early in the middle frame for the Spartans as forward Addy Benson went down with an injury.

The Raiders capitalized on the change in momentum, drawing three power plays and scoring the game-tying marker by Bella Buth after she pounced on a loose puck in the crease.

With an appearance in the state championship on the line, the top lines of both teams took over with a pair of dazzling plays to trade goals three minutes into the final period to make it a 2-2 game.

Prater gave the Raiders a brief 2-1 advantage with a backhand tip-in goal set up by a precision cross-ice feed by Averie Martin before Makaela Reinke answered on the power play with a dazzling solo effort.

Hudson 0-1-1 — 2

Superior 1-0-2 — 3

First period — 1. Superior, Isabella Thompson, 6:33 (Autumn Cooper, Makaela Reinke)

Second period — 1. Hudson, Bella Buth, 15:07 (Averie Martin, Brook Monicken), PP.

Third period — 2. Hudson, Kaylie Prater, 0:46 (Martin). 2. Superior, Reinke, 2:58. PP. 3. Superior, Cooper, 16:48, SH.

Saves — Catt Donna, Hudson, 20; Kaylie Nault, Superior, 17.