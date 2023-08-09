Cloquet athletic facility ‘on schedule’ for October opening

CLOQUET — Everything appears to be on track nearly three months into the construction of a $4.98 million outdoor athletic complex at Cloquet High School, which is slated to be fully completed by Oct. 16.

The outdoor complex, which the Cloquet School Board unanimously approved at its April 10 meeting, includes a multi-purpose artificial turf field suitable for football and soccer, with an option to make it accessible for lacrosse, if needed.

The scope of the project also includes a freshly renovated and resurfaced track, new shot put and discus locations in a more suitable viewing area and an outdoor eight-court tennis facility that overhauls a previously dilapidated playing surface.

Cloquet Activities Director Paul Riess, who receives regular updates on the project and its timeline, shared that the football field has been properly graded and that installing the new turf surface is on the docket next.

“It’s going well,” Riess said of the project. “We’re just waiting for the turf to be delivered. They’ve done all the grading and the field is set and waiting for that turf. It’s coming early next week. Everything is on schedule and there haven’t been any major setbacks or delays.”

Workers have completed the new long jump, triple jump, pole vaulting, shot put and discus areas and are awaiting the turf’s arrival, which was expected this week (Aug. 7). Once received, installation will begin immediately, according to Dylan Carlson, Cloquet’s Director of Facilities and Grounds.

“We’re right on schedule,” Carlson said. “It was a lot of major earthwork. We brought in 44,000 tons of sand. Now, the finishing touches are the big (turf), the track surface and the eight tennis courts. All the track and field events are just about done.”

A partial goalpost stands alone on the south side of Bromberg Field at Cloquet High School. The football field surface, which has been freshly graded and is surrounded by a new layer of track asphalt, is slated to get its turf installation the week of Aug. 7. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Carlson’s information, provided by project contractor Kraus-Anderson, indicated that the track resurfacing will be one of the last steps of the project. The track will be resurfaced in late September and will be freshly striped shortly thereafter.

“The track getting resurfaced will be one of the last things we install toward the end of September,” Carlson said. “The tennis courts will button up a little before the finishing work on the track and football field. We laid two layers of asphalt down yesterday and that will be surfaced in mid-September.”

Project cost

In terms of pricing, the football/soccer field, resurfaced track, new discus and shot put areas and tennis courts are the big-ticket items of the complex, occupying $4,572,800 of the project’s $4,988,765 total budget.

At that April meeting, the Cloquet School Board also approved five alternate options, in addition to the $4.57 million base project. Those include new tennis court lighting, an asphalt tennis court viewing area, fiber internet connection in the press box and a three-layer infill turf upgrade, according to previous Pine Journal reporting.

The five additions carry a price tag of $225,965. When added to the base project’s cost, in addition to the $190,000 in contingency funds, the financial scope of the complex totaled $4,988,765.

The project will have significant implications for Cloquet’s fall sports programs. Girls tennis will play all of its matches on the road this season, as no other suitable facility exists in Cloquet.

The boys and girls soccer programs are slated to play home games at Hilltop Park in Cloquet while construction continues this fall. The Lumberjacks football team, which is scheduled to play at home in weeks two, four and six, will play at Proctor instead. Cloquet officials are hopeful that the facility will be ready for the final home game, a week eight contest against North Branch, which is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“Our first three home games of the year were supposed to be in Cloquet,” Riess said. “Proctor has away games (those weeks) and they are kind enough to let us use Egerdahl Field for those three games.”

The promotional sign located outside of Bromberg Field at Cloquet High School details all of the new athletic features that are included in the $4.98 million project, which is currently under construction. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Although the Lumberjacks have to sacrifice a trio of true home games to start the 2023 season, it’s going to be worthwhile when those kids run out under the lights of a state-of-the-art facility, at least that’s how head coach Jeff Ojanen views it.

“The returning kids are really excited to have a brand new facility,” Ojanen said. “We’ll have a facility that people are going to want to play at. We’re going to have a scoreboard that is going to be one of, if not the best, in the area. There is going to be a big screen on the scoreboard. It’s going to be a top-of-the-line facility when it’s all done.”

Necessary upgrade

Both Reiss and Ojanen asserted that, in their view, it was time for a much-needed athletic facility facelift. The Lumberjacks were one of the last programs of their size in the area to move to turf.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer and Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer, which play in Section 7AA of the Minnesota State High School League, requires all section championship games be played on turf fields. Because of that, Cloquet was ineligible to host a section title game, even if the Lumberjacks had earned home-field advantage.

“Look at Esko, Hermantown, Proctor, Superior and both Duluth schools, all of those have turf fields, so we were one of the last ones,” Reiss said. “They have restrictions for section final games. Soccer and football, if you’re in the championship, it has to be on turf. If you don’t have turf, it kind of turns into an away game.”

The turf directly benefits the football and soccer programs, but it also helps the track and field teams, which will use the field for early-season outdoor training every spring.

Given turf’s ability to absorb heat and melt snow exponentially faster than standard grass, Cloquet track and field head coach Tim Prosen believes the new athletic facility will be a game-changer for his program for multiple reasons.

Cloquet High School has a new pole vaulting area that is part of a $4.98 million athletic complex, which is on schedule to be completed by Oct. 16. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

“The part I’m most excited about is the turf,” Prosen said. “When you’re training track, turf is going to be good for the kids in preventing injury. The first month is indoors, so we will be coming from hard tile floors. The turf is going to clean up a lot quicker than grass ever would. We can do a lot more soft training with our kids.”

In addition to reducing the likelihood of injury, getting on the turf earlier every spring will help Cloquet’s program compete with schools in the Twin Cities metro area, which often get milder spring weather and get outdoors sooner. Cloquet’s new turf will help negate that timeline discrepancy.

“It’s a big deal because the schools we compete against are mostly metro, and they’re ahead of us in weather every year,” Prosen said. “Typically, they’re about three weeks ahead of us. It might close that gap. We go down there and it’s our first outdoor meet and it’s their third or fourth. It will help us train more so we can compete with them.”