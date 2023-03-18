Cherry successfully defends 7A boys basketball title

DULUTH — As the defending champion and one of the highest-profile teams in the class, Cherry faced a worthy opponent in Deer River for the Section 7A championship on Friday night at Romano Gym, but simply refused to consider giving up its title.

The Tigers are headed back to the MSHSL tournament after dismissing the Warriors 85-61. Playing one of the few teams that beat them this year (albeit with a big catch), Cherry never trailed.

"That was the goal going in. Last year we wanted to win the section and this year we want to win state. These guys know it, they've been laser-focused. It's been a long season, it's always dark, it's always cold but these guys have been focused throughout the whole entire process and they just want to get a state title, so that's what they're going for," Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said.

To describe Friday's game as a blowout would disrespect a Deer River squad that was the top seed and played a game they can be proud of. The Tigers, seeded second, simply never gave them an opening. At least part of the seeding had to be related to the fact that Deer River won a head-to-head meeting with Cherry in the season opener. But that was on Dec. 1, and University of Minnesota recruit Isaac Asuma didn't play, as he was recovering from an injury he carried over from football season.

"We didn't have runs. We were keeping up with them enough to stay in the game, but we weren't able to get that big run and close that gap," Deer River coach David Iverson-Olson said.

The most points Deer River scored without reply on Friday was six, after Cale Jackson and Sam Rahier made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 27-22 with about seven minutes left in the first half. Then Cherry responded with six points of its own, Asuma scoring on a take to the bucket with his left hand, then throwing a 50-foot outlet pass to hit Noah Sundquist in stride, then another Asuma lay-up in transition. The junior's game Friday displayed the kind of subtlety that helps explain when Minnesota recruited him from a Class A school on the Iron Range. He didn't score a point until nearly 10 minutes had elapsed on Friday, because he didn't need to: Cherry hit six 3-pointers in the early going, two apiece from Andrew Staples and Sundquist.

"Early, my teammates were all hitting shots and I wanted to keep them hot, keep them playing, getting them open looks. We started cooling down so I had to get a couple buckets and get us going again," Asuma said.

And yet, he still finished with 22 points, which would have made him the game's leading scorer if not for a couple late buckets from Sundquist, who finished with 24. Asuma finished just short of a triple double with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

"We've got Isaac who's going to the U and there's games where he'll take eight shot attempts. ... They're unselfish, not just him, it's all of them," Christianson said.

Cherry led 47-37 at the half. A shot from the right baseline by Jackson made it 54-45 after 5:38 had elapsed in the second half, but an Asuma 3 on the other end started a 10-0 run that finished it off.

The Warriors had four scorers in double figures. Rahier knocked down five 3-pointers for a team-best 19 points, while Ethan Williams scored 15 before fouling out early. Caiden Schjenken added 13 and Jackson 12.

Cherry, which had three other players with at least 10 points, will await its seeding on Saturday for the state tournament with the quarterfinals taking place on Tuesday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Tigers (26-4) are 22-1 in the calendar year 2023.

"We're all thinking we don't want this season to end. We've had a goal in our mind of winning the state tournament, since first practice we all want to succeed in that," Asuma said.

The Cherry Tigers pose with their Section 7A championship trophy after defeating Deer River on Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

Deer River 37-24—61

Cherry 47-38—85

Deer River — Cale Jackson 12, Caiden Schjenken 13, Ethan Williams 15, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Sam Rahier 19; FT: 7-12; FG: 22; 3-point field goals: Jackson 2, Schjenken 2, Williams 1, Rahier 5.