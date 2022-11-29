Calls From Home: Krenzen brothers face off

The Krenzen brothers found themselves on opposite benches of an NCHC men's hockey clash in Denver between senior Lane's Pioneers and junior Nolan's Omaha Mavericks.

Neither defenseman had a point in the Saturday game at Magness Arena, though Nolan had a shot on goal, as well as two in the Friday game of the series, for which Lane was not active.

Omaha won Friday's game 3-0, with Denver earning a 6-3 win and the split on Saturday night.

Nolan has five assists for UNO this season, including one in each of two games at Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 11-12. Lane does not have a point in four appearances for the Pioneers.



George Grannis (Duluth Marshall) earned an assist for Clarkson in his first game as a sophomore on Oct. 8 vs. Merrimack. The forward has played in eight other games this season for the Golden Knights.

Sophomore Levi Stauber (Duluth Marshall) had his first collegiate point, an assist, for Michigan Tech on Nov. 19 in a 4-3 win at St. Thomas.



Junior Tyler Watkins (Hermantown) has six goals and two assists in 14 games for Union in ECAC Hockey. He had a red-hot weekend in October scoring twice both vs. Bentley on Oct. 13 (a 5-1 win) and vs. Rochester Institute of Technology (an 8-5 loss).



Logan Anderson (Duluth East) recorded his first collegiate point for Bethel, an assist in a 4-2 win at St. Olaf on Nov. 4. Dane Stoyanoff (Cloquet-Esko-Carlton) has four assists for the Royals in eight games, while Jake Herter (Hermantown) had his first goal of the season Nov. 25 at Lake Forest in a 7-1 win.



Christian Miller (Greenway) had his first collegiate point, an assist, for Gustavus Adolphus in a 10-3 win at St. Scholastica on Nov. 10.



Ashton Altmann (Duluth East) scored for the first time in his senior season at St. Olaf in a 3-1 win at Hamline on Nov. 19, then added two more to it on Sunday in a 4-2 home win over Marian.



Defenseman Willy Stauber (Duluth Marshall) has two goals and four assists so far in his junior season for Wisconsin-Eau Claire, scoring most recently in a 4-3 road win at Bethel on Nov. 12.



Senior forward Peter Grytdahl (Hermantown) has an assist in two games for Wisconsin-River Falls this season.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Senior forward Sadie Peart (Grand Rapids/Greenway) has seven goals and six assists this season for Quinnipiac in 15 games. That includes a two-goal game in a Nov. 4 loss at Yale and posting a goal and assist in a game against fellow Lightning alum Claire Vekich and Bemidji State.

That puts her tied for third on the team in goals and fourth in points. Quinnipiac is 13-1 overall and currently ranked No. 4 in the country in the USCHO.com Division I women’s poll.

Vekich (Grand Rapids/Greenway), a sophomore, has two goals on the season for Bemidji State, with one apiece on the opening two weekends of the year against Lindenwood and at Clarkson. That makes her one of six co-leaders on the team in that category, and her 33 shots on goal through 16 games make her a team co-leader in that category as well.

Maren Friday has picked up a hot stick for Union College carrying a four-game point streak. The sophomore out of Duluth Marshall scored her first goal of the season Nov. 5 vs. Dartmouth, then tallied again on Nov. 12 vs. Rochester Institute of Technology, putting up assists in games on Nov. 11 and 15, all wins.

Mudrak had 48 and 43 saves and a .919 save percentage in the Purple Knights’ back-to-back 4-2 losses to league-leading St. Anselm. Mudrak played three years at Duluth Marshall before transferring to Gentry Academy for two seasons. Sophomore Aurora Opsahl (Proctor/Hermantown) has goals in three of her last four games and a team-leading six for the season for St. Benedict. Opsahl scored in both games of a home-and-home with St. Scholastica on Nov. 18-19, and though Wisconsin-Superior broke that scoring streak on Nov. 22, Opsahl responded with her second three-assist game of the season.

Opsahl has points in seven of the Bennies’ nine games this season. Jamie Benzie, a junior forward out of Moose Lake Area, scored in the Bennies’ season-opening loss to Wisconsin-Eau Claire for her only point of the season to date. Emily Lemker (Duluth Marshall), a senior forward, has yet to record a point in six appearances. Tenley Stewart (Cloquet-Esko-Carlton) recorded her first collegiate point, an assist, in Augsburg’s 6-0 win at St. Catherine on Nov. 12. The first-year defenseman added an assist on Nov. 19 at St. Mary’s.

Sophomore Dorothy Kearney (Hibbing/Chisholm) is still waiting for her first point of the season through eight games with the Auggies but has taken six shots on goal and won 19 faceoffs, including 11 in one game vs. St. Catherine on Nov. 12. Annika Lindgren (Duluth Marshall), scored her first collegiate goal in her seventh game at Hamline, getting on the scoresheet for the Pipers in a 4-2 loss at Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Nov. 22. Sophomore defenseman McKenzie Gunderson (Proctor) has played in five games for the Pipers this year.

Abigail Painovich (Moose Lake Area), a senior defenseman has one assist in eight games for St. Mary’s, coming in an Oct. 29 loss at Lake Forest.

Sophomore goaltender Charlie Prior (Duluth Marshall) has appeared in six games for Lawrence, posting a 4.49 goals against average and .885 save percentage, but has made 30 or more saves in all five games in which she was the goaltender of record with a high of 41 in a Nov. 11 loss at St. Norbert College.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Jacob Jeannette (Duluth East) recently announced a commitment to Union in the ECAC Hockey league.

Jeannette, playing for the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints after three seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks, has three goals and three assists this year in 13 games. He had his best game of the season thus far on Nov. 4 vs. Madison, posting a goal and two assists.

