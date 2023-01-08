Boys basketball: Perham hands Esko first loss in battle of unbeaten top-10 teams

PERHAM – Perham’s two best players delivered in a potential state tournament preview when it needed it most.

The No. 7 Yellowjackets (8-0) won their second game against a Class 2A state-ranked opponent in 10 days. Saturday’s 64-55 victory over No. 10 Esko (7-1) was their most formidable challenge through a third of the 2022-23 season.

Perham's Soren Anderson, right, makes a move against Carter Zezulka of Esko in the Yellowjackets' 64-55 win over Esko on Saturday at The Hive. Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

“I still think we have room to get better,” Perham head coach Dave Cresap said. “We’re defending really hard. If you defend and rebound, you have a chance to beat anyone. We controlled the boards 29-20 today. We only had nine turnovers, staying below the double-digit number. If we keep doing that, we’ll be alright. We can still improve offensively, but when you score 64 points and hold that team to 55, that’s pretty good.”

The Eskomos never led, but they were never out of it either. Late in the second half, back-to-back threes from Zander Gabel and Dalton Spindler cut Perham’s lead to 56-55. That was before Soren Anderson brought the house down.

Anderson caught a halfcourt pass before throwing down a two-handed dunk over two Esko defenders with under three minutes left. It was the last time Esko was within one possession of the tie. Perham closed the game on an 8-0 run to win the battle of unbeaten teams.

“I needed to make a play,” Anderson said. “We found their back door. Once I got it, I said, ‘No one is stopping me. I’m going to put it down.’ It was a good energy play, and it got the team hyped. We needed it. It shifted the momentum. … It was very important because, a few seconds later, they had to call a timeout. It really got us fired up and shifted the momentum in our favor. We took it from there and got the win.”

Anderson and Thompson are used to being called on to step up in big games. On Saturday, they answered the call once again. Thompson had a game-high 25 points. He also had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double, with 18 of his points coming in the first half.

Thompson made 9-of-11 shots from the field, mainly due to a mismatch in the post.

Perham's Alex Ohm defends Esko's Cuinn Berger in the Yellowjackets' 64-55 win over Esko on Saturday at The Hive in Perham. Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

“Alex Ohm is one of the smartest kids I know when it comes to basketball,” Thompson said. “We talk a lot on the floor during games. My first post-up, he fed it to me, and I scored on it right away. I kind of looked at him to say, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ Soren Caught on. Jacob (Daniels) caught on. Evan (Kovash) made some good passes in there too. The team was looking good for me to get in there.”

Anderson finished with 21 points and eight boards. His dunk highlighted a series of hard-fought battles against Esko’s best defenders.

“We do it every day in practice,” Anderson said of him and Thompson stepping up in big games. “We know what teams are going to do to us and how they expect big things from us. We’re ready to rise to the occasion every time. We’re not backing down from everything.”

Perham scored the first 11 points before Esko cracked the scoresheet. Despite a slow start, junior Makoi Perich gave the Eskomos a spark. His 16 first-half points kept his team within striking distance before the floor opened up more in the second half.

Perich was limited to just five second-half points.

Perham's Jacob Daniels, right, fights for positioning against Esko's Makoi Perich in the Yellowjackets' 64-55 win over Esko on Saturday at The Hive in Perham. Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

“I have to give Jacob Daniels a ton of credit,” Cresap said. “He took on that challenge of going against (Perich). In the second half, he had only five points. Jacob did a heck of a job on him. … We were going to gap him a little more and make (Carter Zezulka) beat us. If (Perich) was going to drive it, we were going to have gap help there. We just had to man up and go get them. Jacob did that.”

Esko clawed back from every double-digit deficit except the last one. At the start of the second half, the Eskomos’ defensive adjustments stymied Perham’s shooters.

“The 1-3-1 in the halfcourt is the one that got us,” Cresap said. “They tried to trap the ball in all spots. We had to get Soren in some seams and kick the ball outside. That’s where you saw Soren get to that monster two-handed dunk on the back-door play. I was very proud of him for that moment.”

Both Perham and Esko would be more than happy to play again. It would mean they both won section championships. However, the Yellowjackets were the ones who added another statement win to an already impressive resume.

Perham's Micah Thompson, left, goes to the rim through traffic against Esko's Makoi Perich in the Yellowjackets' 64-55 win over Esko on Saturday at The Hive in Perham. Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

“It speaks to our entire team and how badly we want to do this,” Thompson said. “We all have this big goal in mind, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to get there. We beat Pelican (Rapids), a team who beat us by 30 last year, last night. Today, we came out and beat Esko by nine. These games are fun. A Saturday evening game between two top-10 teams going at it. I’d pay to watch that all the time. We know we have to play at a high level to beat them. We also know we have to play at a high level come March.”

More challenges await Perham, including a Section 8-2A title game rematch against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Thursday.

“We’re ready for anything,” Anderson said. “Cresap prepares us better than anyone else. I say it all the time. He prepares us better than anyone in the world. The guys on this team are ready for any challenge. If you play us, we’re going to be ready for you every time.”

EHS 27 28 – 55

PHS 36 27 – 64

PERHAM- Alex Ohm 9, Micah Thompson 25, Evan Kovash 1, Soren Anderson 21, Jacob Daniels 8.

ESKO - Carter Zezulka 4, Makoi Perich 21, Zander Gabel 3, Dalton Spindler 11, Cuinn Berger 11, Braedyn Male 2.

Esko's Dalton Spindler shoots a three in the Eskomos' 64-55 loss against Perham on Saturday at The Hive in Perham. Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

Perham's Micah Thompson, left, drives to the rim against Esko's Carter Zezulka in the Yellowjackets' 64-55 win over Esko on Saturday at The Hive in Perham. Jared Rubado / Perham Focus