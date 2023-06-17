Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Barno extends his record with fifth Grandma's Marathon win

The Kenyan missed breaking Dominic Ondoro’s course record by approximately eight seconds.

Dark-skinned man in blue top and black shorts crosses finish line
Elisha Barno, 37, of Kenya, is the men's winner of Grandma’s Marathon for a record fifth time in 2:09:14 on Saturday. It’s the second-fastest time anyone has ever run Grandma’s Marathon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 1:02 PM

DULUTH — Fans at the finish of Grandma’s Marathon Saturday in Canal Park were anxiously awaiting the leading men when the public-address announcer upped the tension just a little bit more.

With Elisha Barno firmly in control of the race, he reported the Kenyan runner was approximately a half-mile from the finish and was in contention to break the course record of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 6 seconds set in 2014 by 2022 champion Dominic Ondoro.

Barno’s finish was 8 seconds slower than Ondoro’s record, but it was good enough to extend his own Grandma’s Marathon record of a different sort. Already the owner of the most wins in race history, Barno added a fifth Grandma’s victory to his trophy case.

Barno finish of 2:09:14 was 45 seconds ahead of Ondoro’s second-place finish and more than a minute ahead of Panuel Mkungo.

Barno said his first thoughts on crossing the finish line turned to a sick friend at home watching.

“When I reached the finish line, I remembered my agent because he’s not feeling well,” Barno said. “I said ‘let me just try to motivate him’ and maybe he will feel better.”

Barno and Ondoro were in the lead pack, but as they reached Lemon Drop Hill, the pair began pulling away. As they came down London Road, Barno started to put some distance between himself and Ondoro.

While conditioning is a relative term for elite runners, Barno said his training was not great this spring.

“I did not feel like I was in good shape,” Barno said. “But when I started, I felt like my body was very light.”

Race conditions were ideal for the runners, according to Tai Smith, a graduate assistant coach at Wingate University in North Carolina. Smith, 25, traveled with some of the Bulldogs coaching staff to Duluth for the race and the course was much more forgiving than the rolling terrain of the Tarheel State.

“It was just nice, beautiful and flat,” Smith said. “The weather was perfect, the wind was perfect — it wasn’t getting in the way — and there were tons of people cheering the whole entire time. That made it great, too, it was just a wonderful experience.”

Barno agreed, saying he loved running through the “forest” along the North Shore and into Canal Park with spectators lining the streets. In fact, even as the race ended, his thoughts were turning to extending his record again next year.

“I’m very happy and maybe next year I’ll come and try to win again,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

