American Legion baseball: Duluth bats come alive for postseason

DULUTH — One thing this summer taught Dylan Manchester and Steve Plesha is how summer baseball is nothing like spring ball.

After a season of playing for high school teams, players from different schools reorganize for American Legion baseball. Manchester is a captain on the Duluth Cubs Legion Post 71 team and Plesha is the coach. In the spring, Manchester was a senior starter for Duluth East this spring and Plesha was an assistant, but even with their familiarity, the Cubs are not the Greyhounds.

Tyler Stuart dives after a fly ball in center field during a practice with the Duluth Cubs Post 71 American Legion baseball team on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Unlike the structure of a school day to build practices around for varsity baseball, nearly all the Duluth players work and those schedules are not as friendly to regular practicing.

“I would say just about 100% of our players work and it’s just really tough to coordinate 16 people’s schedules,” Plesha said. “I’ve got to be a dad at some point, too, and my assistant coach is working — and now he’s playing for the Huskies. There’s just a lot of different things going on, so coordination is a little bit tougher.”

After struggling at the plate for most of the summer, the Cubs caught fire in the 2023 Division I Northeast Sub-State Tournament last weekend in Hibbing. They won five of six games, scoring 67 runs on 69 hits and topping favored Hermantown twice on the final day of the tournament — including a 21-0 win in the opener — to qualify for the American Legion Baseball State Tournament Thursday to Sunday in Rochester.

The Duluth Cubs American Legion Post 71 baseball team exploded for 67 runs in six games to advance to the state tournament last weekend in Hibbing. Five different players batted over .500 in the tournament, led by Jack Teachworth's .667. Photo contributed by Steve Plesha

“It felt like everyone was hitting the ball where guys weren’t in the field,” Manchester said. “We really capitalized on the mistakes that opposing pitchers made. That doesn’t usually happen too much, but it seemed like everyone was just firing on all cylinders.”

The Cubs batted .409 as a team over the six tournament games, with Jack Teachworth leading the way, batting .667 for the tournament. Six different Duluth players hit over .500 last weekend.

“We know that we have some plus pitching on our team — guys that are going to keep us in games and guys that are going to outright win games for us on the mound,” Plesha said. “The thing we’ve been looking for all summer were the bats and they came alive in a massive, massive way.”

‘Everybody love everybody’

With players from Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld and Duluth Marshall all coming together and limited practice time together, the Cubs had to gel on the fly.

“We don’t get the three and a half, four-hour practices after school to fine tune things,” Plesha said. “We’ve got to get a lot done in a short amount of time and I just tried to find something that everybody buys into.”

The team found that in the movie “Semi-Pro” about a fictional basketball team led by Will Ferrell’s player/coach Jackie Moon.

“We started calling ourselves the ‘Tropics’ based on that movie and the main message of that movie is ELE, standing for ‘everybody love everybody,’” Plesha said. “That’s something I take on the field and that’s something I take into my classroom.”

A special education teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School, Plesha was particularly helpful with keeping the players spirits high, even when they were struggling at 6-10 headed into last weekend’s tournament, according to Manchester.

Dylan Manchester relays the ball from first base during a practice with the Duluth Cubs Post 71 American Legion baseball team on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Plesha is great about the mental side of the game,” Manchester said. “Through the whole spring and all summer, they preached positive body language and just keeping everything positive and just coping with failure, because it’s such a big part of the game. The Hall of Famers, they get out seven times out of 10 and it’s learning how to cope with that failure and bounce back — that really helped us.”

Manchester said getting everyone on the same page was “a little tough to start,” but he didn’t think the change was from additional practice time.

“We got more comfortable with each other when we started doing more stuff with each other off the field,” he said. “That really turned into more success on the field.”

The big thing that brought the team together was going out and playing golf together, Manchester said. After the way they’ve broken out the past week, the Cubs’ first baseman thinks anything is possible in Rochester this weekend.

Outfielder Jayger Atkinson fields a ball during a practice with the Duluth Cubs Post 71 American Legion baseball team on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“After last weekend, with the bats coming alive and, really, if we keep that going, I’m confident for this weekend,” Manchester said. “Our pitching is solid, we know that. We just have to trust we can keep our bats hot and I think we can. It’s a lot about the experience, too — it’s going to be a fun weekend with the guys.”

Plesha was hesitant to set any expectations for the state tournament, but he acknowledged the Cubs are a “dangerous team,” but what he’s proud of is what they’ve already accomplished this summer.

“We’re family here,” Plesha said. “In that short amount of time we had with players from three different high schools — these guys play together, they play for one another. Maybe it took us until the playoffs to really all get on the same page, but, you know, they were on the same page and it was pretty impressive.”