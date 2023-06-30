Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
All-Area Softball Player of the Year: Raye is 'something special'

The Spartans fell just short at the state tournament in Madison, but the senior catcher will continue her softball career at Northwestern University in the Big 10 next season.

Player poses with bat.
Superior’s Emma Raye holds her well used bat in the team dugout in Superior. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 7:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Last winter, the Superior girls basketball team was desperately trying to close out Grand Rapids and secure the Lake Superior Conference title.

The Spartans were up by 14 in the second half, but the lead was down to just a couple of points before then-junior Emma Raye stepped to the free throw line with an opportunity to stretch the lead and likely win the game.

Player shoots free throw.
Superior’s Emma Raye shoots a free throw during the Spartans playoff game with Wausau West in Superior in February.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Raye missed both and the Spartans went on to lose 58-55 in overtime, something that stuck through the rest of the season. At the end of the season — in which she was named Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year — Raye analyzed her game and the flaw was clear.

“My junior year, I’d say I had a pretty decent season,” Raye said. “I always look for one thing to reflect on and get better at and my free throws were definitely a huge thing. I didn’t understand what I was doing wrong, but it’s definitely a mental thing. Just being able to relax and realize you’re playing the game for fun is a big thing.”

Polaroids of player of the year.
A variety of autographed Emma Raye Polaroids are displayed in Superior. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Raye spent time throughout the summer and fall working to clear her mind and get better at free throws. In 2022, she shot just under 60% from the charity stripe and in 2023 she improved to nearly 85% and was named the Telegram All-Area Player of the Year for a second consecutive year.

But this story isn’t about basketball. Basketball is “a break to show my different talents,” she told the Telegram’s Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten. Raye is a good basketball player, but she’s possibly the best softball player in all of Wisconsin.

Last year, she was the Wisconsin Division 1 Player of the Year after leading Superior to the state semifinals in Madison. This year, Raye batted .556 with six home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 extra-base hits and led the Spartans to the state championship game — one that ended in an all-too-familiar loss to defending state champion Kaukauna.

For her efforts, however, Raye will get to play for reigning the Big 10 champion Northwestern Wildcats next season. She has been named the Duluth News Tribune Player of the Year for a second straight season and the Superior Telegram Player of the Year for a third consecutive time.

TWIN PORTS ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAMS
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball Team
The 2023 team includes four seniors, one junior and five sophomores.
June 29, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Before her senior year even began, Raye was committed to the Wildcats, and there was little external incentive for her to even play basketball, but she’s got plenty of internal motivation there.

“One thing about me is I’ve always been competitive, whether it’s checkers or tag on the playground, I always want to win,” she said. “When I do lose, it’s something I do like to reflect on, because that’s how I get better: ‘What did I do wrong to lose this game?’”

Player poses in dugout.
Superior’s Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While she was practicing her free throws over the summer, she noticed an interesting parallel to something she already does extraordinarily well.

“It’s exactly like hitting — you need to keep your composure,” she said. “If you think too much., you’re going to mess it up, you’re not going to hit it the way you want. I thought about that when I was shooting free throws — just have a blank head, be confident, do your thing and you’re going to do good.”

Player waits at free throw line for ball.
Superior’s Emma Raye (34) waits at the free throw line for her second shot during the Spartans playoff game with Wausau West in Superior in February.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

‘Something special’

Raye has been an elite softball prospect almost since she picked up a bat, but that wasn’t always a benefit as a middle schooler.

”Growing up, I didn’t really fit in with everybody because of how committed I was to sports,” Raye said.

Player poses with bat.
Superior’s Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The “introverted” middle schooler “didn’t know what to expect” when she arrived at Superior for her freshman year, but soon after, she joined the golf team and befriended Niya Wilson.

“I met her and, honestly, I feel like that changed everything,” Raye said. “These teams supply built-in friends, — the whole softball team, the basketball team. Every year it’s a different connection, a different family.”

Catcher poses through net.
Superior catcher Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Wilson and Raye played just one year of golf and basketball together, but Raye showed a rare commitment to work and improvement, no matter what she played.

“You could see that she had the desire to work hard, not only for herself, but for everyone around her,” Wilson said. “There was no reason she had to do that for basketball, she was already committed to play softball. She could have just slowed down on the basketball career and focus all-in on softball, but because she was a part of something bigger than herself with basketball, she puts her all into that too — which is truly something special within her.”

Senior year focus

While perhaps practicing free throws doesn’t correlate directly to improved performance on the softball field, Raye did learn something.

“One thing I learned, especially my senior year, is to keep your composure, stay within yourself and just do your best,” Raye said.

During the 2022 state tournament, Raye was held without a hit over two games, something that almost never happens. In the Spartans’ 2023 quarterfinal game against Menomonee Falls, coach Lou Sanicola decided to take a chance after walking Raye twice earlier.

“It was a 1-0 count, there’s nobody on and I figured what the heck,” Sanicola said after the game.

Raye connected for a towering shot over the centerfield wall at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

Catcher throws to second.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior outlasts Menomonee Falls for spot in state semifinal
The Spartans survived a four-run fifth inning to edge the Falcons in the Wisconsin Division 1 tournament.
June 08, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

“That’s probably one of my favorite home runs I’ve ever hit,” Raye said. “The year prior, I didn’t get a single hit at the state tournament. Coming into that game, having that be my first hit at the Badgers’ stadium — I thought that was really cool.”

In the state championship game, Superior lost to Kaukauna 4-0, but it was better than the 10-0 drubbing in the state semifinal in 2022. Kaukauna is an extraordinarily fast team with 81 straight games and the last three Wisconsin Division 1 titles. In a 6-0 win over Waterford in the state quarterfinal, the Galloping Ghosts were a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases.

With Raye behind the plate in the state championship game, Kaukauna was 0-for-1 on the basepaths.

Player holds sparkler and ball.
The spark of Superior’s team, catcher Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Being a catcher and knowing that this team is fast, I knew every time I had the ball, I had to be ready to throw it because you never know when they are going to steal or run one of their plays,” Raye said. “Having that chip on my shoulder, knowing that they’re fast and ready to steal definitely helped me. When it came time and they stole on me, I threw them out and it shut down their run game.”

Her ability to both hold runners on base and keep pitches in front of her is what sets her apart from other players.

“Those balls that are a foot over the batter’s head, she grabs them — and she blocks everything,” Superior coach Mike Sather said. “Haley (Zembo) has a tendency to walk too many people, but Emma picks people off base. That changes the whole inning around, from them getting the momentum because of a walk, and then she picks them off and now all the momentum is on our side.”

‘Rocking the purple’

Catcher talks to her team.
Superior catcher Emma Raye talks to her team during the state semifinal game in Madison. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

With her time in Superior in the rearview mirror, Raye is now eyeing a new challenge — conquering the Big 10.

Late last summer, Raye committed to play softball for Northwestern after an earlier commitment to play at Wisconsin. She said it was a difficult decision — her dad is a diehard Badgers fan — but Evanston was “where my heart was at.”

The school’s location on the shore of a Great Lake was a bonus, but it was another connection to Superior that set the Wildcats program apart.

“I love the girls to death, they’re bubbly, they’re great and they want to get better,” Raye said. “I’m excited for the coaches — they’re great people and they want what’s best for the girls. I knew when I met them I wouldn’t get homesick, just because of how supportive and caring they are. Even the campus felt like home, Lake Michigan is right there. It will be like Lake Superior, but honestly, it’s the way the team is built. It’s very family-oriented.”

Superior High School softball players Emma Raye, left, and Haley Zembo smile as they get ready to sign their National Letters of Intent to play softball in college
Superior High School softball players Emma Raye, left, and Haley Zembo smile as they get ready to sign their National Letters of Intent to play softball in college in November at SHS. Raye will play for NCAA Division 1 Northwestern University and Zembo will play for Division 2 Winona State University.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

And what about Pat Raye, her diehard Badger fan father?

“When I committed to Northwestern, he was like ‘I WILL NOT BE WEARING PURPLE, I hate purple, I’m a Packers fan,’” Raye said. “It’s funny now that it’s so close, he has two purple shirts, a purple sweatshirt — he’s rocking the purple now, so I’m happy.”

With all of her success, Raye credits her community and school with helping her reach such dizzying heights, from the Twin Ports Rampage 10 and under program she started with to the Spartans’ staff.

“Superior is just a great foundation,” Raye said. “The coaches here are unbelievable, they hold every athlete to a certain standard and they want to make every athlete better. They want to push their kids to move onto college and become successful, I feel like I owe a lot to lots of coaches — including Sather. They’re all great people and they want what’s best for our kids.”

Player poses with bat.
Superior’s Emma Raye smiles as she holds her well-used bat in the team dugout in Superior. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth News Tribune Softball Players of the Year

2023 — Emma Raye, Superior

2022 — Emma Raye, Superior

2021 — Maddy Walsh, Proctor

2020 — No season (COVID-19 pandemic)

2019 — Mady Stariha, Superior

2018 — Emilee Wilson, Esko

2017 — Jordyn Thomas, Hermantown

2016 — Brandie Goldberg. Superior

2015 — Ashley Taipale, Duluth Denfeld

2014 — Alexia Klaas, Duluth Denfeld

2013 — Katie Thun, Hermantown

2012 — Nikki Logergren, Duluth Denfeld

2011 — Katie Thun, Hermantown

2010 — Megan Mullen, Hermantown and Katrina Newman, Barnum

2009 — Megan Mullen, Hermantown

2008 — Megan Mullen, Hermantown

2007 — Sami Mattson, Esko

2006 — Whitney Olson, Proctor

2005 — Anna Bjorlin, Hermantown

2004 — Kalli Kucharyski, Superior

2003 — Lindsey Predovich, Virginia

2002 — Lindsey Erickson, Hermantown

2001 — Lindsey Predovich, Virginia

2000 — Brooke Tondryk, Cloquet

1999 — Leanne Hotop, Esko

1998 — Joey Menart, Esko

1997 — Kristin Ferguson, Barnum

1996 — Danny Catanzarite, Esko

1995 — Nikki Flynn, Esko

Superior Telegram Softball Players of the Year

2023 — Emma Raye, Sr., Superior

2022 — Emma Raye, Jr., Superior

2021 — Emma Raye, Soph., Superior

2020*

2019 — Mady Stariha, Sr., Superior

2018 — Erin Thompson, Sr., Superior

2017 — Brandie Goldberg, Sr., Superior

2016 — Brandie Goldberg, Jr., Superior

2015 — Maddie Spangenberg, Sr., Northwestern

2014 — Kaitlin Heinen, Jr., Superior

2013 — Jessica Lindstrom, Jr., Superior

2012 — Shelby Schultz, Sr., Northwestern

2011 — Teagen Harings, Jr., Northwood

2010 — Katie Sohn, Sr., Northwood

2009 — Lindsay Garay, Sr., Northwestern

2008 — Amanda LeBard, Sr., Superior

2007 — Taylor VanDamme, Sr., Superior

2006 — Amanda LeBard, So., Superior

2005 — Kalli Kucharyski, Sr., Superior

2004 — Kalli Kucharyski, Jr., Superior

2003 — Kalli Kucharyski, So., Superior

2002 — Leah Moder, Sr., Superior

*A player of the year was not named as the prep softball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE ABOUT EMMA RAYE
Prep
Prep softball: Where Superior goes, 'Louie the Lion' follows
The undefeated Spartans will face Menomonee Falls in the Wisconsin Division 1 quarterfinal at 8 a.m. Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
June 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep softball: Superior's Emma Raye headed to Northwestern
The senior led the Spartans to the state semifinals and was named the Wisconsin Division 1 Player of the year award last season.
August 31, 2022 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep
Prep softball: Emma Raye’s ‘moxie,’ leadership key to Superior’s success
The senior catcher is "like a coach on the field," according to Spartans' coach Mike Sather.
April 14, 2023 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
