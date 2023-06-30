All-Area Softball Player of the Year: Raye is 'something special'

SUPERIOR — Last winter, the Superior girls basketball team was desperately trying to close out Grand Rapids and secure the Lake Superior Conference title.

The Spartans were up by 14 in the second half, but the lead was down to just a couple of points before then-junior Emma Raye stepped to the free throw line with an opportunity to stretch the lead and likely win the game.

Superior’s Emma Raye shoots a free throw during the Spartans playoff game with Wausau West in Superior in February. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Raye missed both and the Spartans went on to lose 58-55 in overtime, something that stuck through the rest of the season. At the end of the season — in which she was named Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year — Raye analyzed her game and the flaw was clear.

“My junior year, I’d say I had a pretty decent season,” Raye said. “I always look for one thing to reflect on and get better at and my free throws were definitely a huge thing. I didn’t understand what I was doing wrong, but it’s definitely a mental thing. Just being able to relax and realize you’re playing the game for fun is a big thing.”

A variety of autographed Emma Raye Polaroids are displayed in Superior. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Raye spent time throughout the summer and fall working to clear her mind and get better at free throws. In 2022, she shot just under 60% from the charity stripe and in 2023 she improved to nearly 85% and was named the Telegram All-Area Player of the Year for a second consecutive year.

But this story isn’t about basketball. Basketball is “a break to show my different talents,” she told the Telegram’s Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten. Raye is a good basketball player, but she’s possibly the best softball player in all of Wisconsin.

Last year, she was the Wisconsin Division 1 Player of the Year after leading Superior to the state semifinals in Madison. This year, Raye batted .556 with six home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 extra-base hits and led the Spartans to the state championship game — one that ended in an all-too-familiar loss to defending state champion Kaukauna.

For her efforts, however, Raye will get to play for reigning the Big 10 champion Northwestern Wildcats next season. She has been named the Duluth News Tribune Player of the Year for a second straight season and the Superior Telegram Player of the Year for a third consecutive time.

Before her senior year even began, Raye was committed to the Wildcats, and there was little external incentive for her to even play basketball, but she’s got plenty of internal motivation there.

“One thing about me is I’ve always been competitive, whether it’s checkers or tag on the playground, I always want to win,” she said. “When I do lose, it’s something I do like to reflect on, because that’s how I get better: ‘What did I do wrong to lose this game?’”

Superior’s Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While she was practicing her free throws over the summer, she noticed an interesting parallel to something she already does extraordinarily well.

“It’s exactly like hitting — you need to keep your composure,” she said. “If you think too much., you’re going to mess it up, you’re not going to hit it the way you want. I thought about that when I was shooting free throws — just have a blank head, be confident, do your thing and you’re going to do good.”

Superior’s Emma Raye (34) waits at the free throw line for her second shot during the Spartans playoff game with Wausau West in Superior in February. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

‘Something special’

Raye has been an elite softball prospect almost since she picked up a bat, but that wasn’t always a benefit as a middle schooler.

”Growing up, I didn’t really fit in with everybody because of how committed I was to sports,” Raye said.

Superior’s Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The “introverted” middle schooler “didn’t know what to expect” when she arrived at Superior for her freshman year, but soon after, she joined the golf team and befriended Niya Wilson.

“I met her and, honestly, I feel like that changed everything,” Raye said. “These teams supply built-in friends, — the whole softball team, the basketball team. Every year it’s a different connection, a different family.”

Superior catcher Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Wilson and Raye played just one year of golf and basketball together, but Raye showed a rare commitment to work and improvement, no matter what she played.

“You could see that she had the desire to work hard, not only for herself, but for everyone around her,” Wilson said. “There was no reason she had to do that for basketball, she was already committed to play softball. She could have just slowed down on the basketball career and focus all-in on softball, but because she was a part of something bigger than herself with basketball, she puts her all into that too — which is truly something special within her.”

Senior year focus

While perhaps practicing free throws doesn’t correlate directly to improved performance on the softball field, Raye did learn something.

“One thing I learned, especially my senior year, is to keep your composure, stay within yourself and just do your best,” Raye said.

During the 2022 state tournament, Raye was held without a hit over two games, something that almost never happens. In the Spartans’ 2023 quarterfinal game against Menomonee Falls, coach Lou Sanicola decided to take a chance after walking Raye twice earlier.

“It was a 1-0 count, there’s nobody on and I figured what the heck,” Sanicola said after the game.

Raye connected for a towering shot over the centerfield wall at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

“That’s probably one of my favorite home runs I’ve ever hit,” Raye said. “The year prior, I didn’t get a single hit at the state tournament. Coming into that game, having that be my first hit at the Badgers’ stadium — I thought that was really cool.”

In the state championship game, Superior lost to Kaukauna 4-0, but it was better than the 10-0 drubbing in the state semifinal in 2022. Kaukauna is an extraordinarily fast team with 81 straight games and the last three Wisconsin Division 1 titles. In a 6-0 win over Waterford in the state quarterfinal, the Galloping Ghosts were a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases.

With Raye behind the plate in the state championship game, Kaukauna was 0-for-1 on the basepaths.

The spark of Superior’s team, catcher Emma Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Being a catcher and knowing that this team is fast, I knew every time I had the ball, I had to be ready to throw it because you never know when they are going to steal or run one of their plays,” Raye said. “Having that chip on my shoulder, knowing that they’re fast and ready to steal definitely helped me. When it came time and they stole on me, I threw them out and it shut down their run game.”

Her ability to both hold runners on base and keep pitches in front of her is what sets her apart from other players.

“Those balls that are a foot over the batter’s head, she grabs them — and she blocks everything,” Superior coach Mike Sather said. “Haley (Zembo) has a tendency to walk too many people, but Emma picks people off base. That changes the whole inning around, from them getting the momentum because of a walk, and then she picks them off and now all the momentum is on our side.”

‘Rocking the purple’

Superior catcher Emma Raye talks to her team during the state semifinal game in Madison. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

With her time in Superior in the rearview mirror, Raye is now eyeing a new challenge — conquering the Big 10.

Late last summer, Raye committed to play softball for Northwestern after an earlier commitment to play at Wisconsin. She said it was a difficult decision — her dad is a diehard Badgers fan — but Evanston was “where my heart was at.”

The school’s location on the shore of a Great Lake was a bonus, but it was another connection to Superior that set the Wildcats program apart.

“I love the girls to death, they’re bubbly, they’re great and they want to get better,” Raye said. “I’m excited for the coaches — they’re great people and they want what’s best for the girls. I knew when I met them I wouldn’t get homesick, just because of how supportive and caring they are. Even the campus felt like home, Lake Michigan is right there. It will be like Lake Superior, but honestly, it’s the way the team is built. It’s very family-oriented.”

Superior High School softball players Emma Raye, left, and Haley Zembo smile as they get ready to sign their National Letters of Intent to play softball in college in November at SHS. Raye will play for NCAA Division 1 Northwestern University and Zembo will play for Division 2 Winona State University. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

And what about Pat Raye, her diehard Badger fan father?

“When I committed to Northwestern, he was like ‘I WILL NOT BE WEARING PURPLE, I hate purple, I’m a Packers fan,’” Raye said. “It’s funny now that it’s so close, he has two purple shirts, a purple sweatshirt — he’s rocking the purple now, so I’m happy.”

With all of her success, Raye credits her community and school with helping her reach such dizzying heights, from the Twin Ports Rampage 10 and under program she started with to the Spartans’ staff.

“Superior is just a great foundation,” Raye said. “The coaches here are unbelievable, they hold every athlete to a certain standard and they want to make every athlete better. They want to push their kids to move onto college and become successful, I feel like I owe a lot to lots of coaches — including Sather. They’re all great people and they want what’s best for our kids.”

Superior’s Emma Raye smiles as she holds her well-used bat in the team dugout in Superior. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

