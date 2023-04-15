All-Area Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Move over Deion, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman is ‘Prime Time’

DULUTH — Every time Duluth Marshall had an early morning practice, first-year Hilltoppers coach Callie Hoff knew there was at least one player she could count on to be at the rink bright and early: Ilsa Lindaman.

“There’s times when these girls sneak in before the rink guys even get here,” Hoff said. “She’s one of those girls where she’s on the ice about 6:10 when practice starts at 6:30 and she’s knocking on the coach's door to get me to come out there.”

The hard work paid off for Lindaman this year, with the junior forward scoring 46 goals and 30 assists in leading the Duluth Marshall to its third-straight appearance in the Section 7A championship game.

And now, Lindaman has been named the News Tribune’s 2023 All-Area Player of the Year.

Lindaman’s inspiration and her work started far earlier than the Hilltoppers’ 6:30 a.m. practices.

“A lot of it is the dream I’ve had since I was five of getting to be that outstanding, star player,” Lindaman said. “It’s been with me ever since I was five and it’s a really big motivator. Also, seeing the girls above me — I get to skate with some of the (Minnesota Duluth) girls sometimes and getting to see how good they are motivates me to want to be just like them.”

Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman (19) works the puck behind the net in front of Superior’s Gabryel Olson (20) in the first period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hoff said Lindaman is a “dynamic” player with few flaws in her game.

“Ilsa doesn’t have many weaknesses at all,” Hoff said. “She’s a strong player, she’s got lots of size and she uses her body and her speed. Then, on top of that, she’s got one of the hardest shots I’ve ever seen out of a high school player.”

A ‘dynamic duo’

Lindaman typically draws a lot of attention from opposing teams, but typically it still works out in the Hilltoppers’ favor, Hoff said.

“A lot of teams focus on Ilsa — they’ll do anything they can to drag her down,” Hoff said. “She’s good at drawing penalties because of her speed…Teams do focus on her, but we have other powerhouses on our team that can take care of business and because teams are focused on her, it allows us to use our other players.”

One of those “powerhouses” is sophomore forward Nina Thorson, Lindaman’s line mate that finished the regular season with 54 points and made a compelling case for her own spot on the 2023 All-Area team.

Ilsa Lindaman (19) of Duluth Marshall controls the puck against Mae McCall (10) at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Ilsa is a very skillful player,” Thorson said. “We have different aspects that we bring to the table that I feel mashed up really well together. She is more of a skillful player with very nice hands and I’m more like speed and just getting those passes off.”

Thorson said even with the early practices, Lindaman typically is the first one on the ice and the last one off.

“Ilsa is a always working on and off the ice to make her skills better and to make everything better for the team,” Thorson said. “She really shows up when she dangles around everybody on the ice and snipes top corner.”

Moose Lake Area coach Reilly Fawcett said Lindaman’s versatility and strong play in both the offensive and defensive zones make her difficult to prepare for.

“The thing that makes her so dominant is she’s an all-around good player and she makes everybody around her that much better,” Fawcett said. “It’s hard to defend against. She had Nina Thorson up on her line and they worked great together — Nina has a very bright future too — and it’s always fun to be able to play with somebody you’re so cohesive with.”

Lindaman and Thorson combined for 130 points in 2022-23 and their chemistry was a big reason for Duluth Marshall’s success this year and even next season as they look to break through for a spot in the state tournament.

“The dynamic duo is almost what I would call them,” Hoff said. “If you were to go back and look, I bet almost every single point of Nina’s came from Ilsa and vice versa. I think that’s a big part of it, but when teams focus on Ilsa, we’ve got other girls — Hailey Cummins on their line steps up — and we’ve got other girls on other lines because they’re so focused on Ilsa.”

‘Prime Time’

Ilsa Lindaman (19) of Duluth Marshall skates against Sophie Parendo (19) of Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Lindaman’s desire to become an elite hockey player even affected her choice of 19 as her jersey number.

“I picked it because it’s a prime number,” she said. “The prime is for ‘prime time,’ which is something I kind of live by.”

It’s unclear how Deion “Prime Time” Sanders feels about sharing his famous moniker, but it is clear that Lindaman doesn’t really care. She’s confident in her skills and her coaches’ commitment to helping her improve.

“I’m very creative on the ice and I think that’s a little bit different than most players,” Lindaman said. “I don’t quite have the natural speed, but I just use my skills to my advantage.”

Lindaman said she tries to skate almost every day — she even has a makeshift rink in her backyard — but hockey isn’t her only interest. She’s become a very good baker and enjoys golf in the summer.

She’s no Happy Gilmore, but there is something similar about a good shot in both sports.

“It just feels smooth,” Lindaman said. “You can definitely tell before the ball or the puck comes off the blade that it’s going to be a good shot or a bad shot — you just know.”

Hoff said Lindaman has emerged not only as a leader on the hockey team, but within her school and the wider community as well.

“She’s a good leader on and off the ice,” Hoff said. “She just makes the girls around her better and that’s one of the best compliments you can have as a hockey player. Then off the ice, she’s just an overall leader within the school and the community. She’s always doing things to help our youth program — the Duluth Icebreakers. I often hear parents talking about her working with their girls and, to me, that’s what a good leader is — not only for our team, but for our community.”

Lindaman recently committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul after she graduates next year. She chose the Tommies’ coaching staff “puts character first,” but before all that she hopes to break through for a section title and play at the Xcel Energy Center.

“Every kid that plays hockey in Minnesota dreams of going to the state tournament,” she said. “You know, next year is as good a year as any to do it.”

News Tribune girls hockey players of the year

Year Player Team

2023 Ilsa Lindaman Duluth Marshall

2022 Abby Pajari Proctor/Hermantown

2021 Alyssa Watkins Proctor/Hermantown

2020 Taylor Nelson Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

2019 Sadie Peart Grand Rapids/Greenway

2018 Amber Tilander International Falls

2017 Mallorie Iozzo Hibbing/Chisholm

2016 Sophie McGovern Proctor/Hermantown

2015 Jordan McLaughlin Grand Rapids/Greenway

2014 Reilly Fawcett Proctor/Hermantown

2013 Carley Esse Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

2012 Molly Illikainen Grand Rapids/Greenway

2011 Amanda Arbogast Eveleth-Gilbert Area

2010 Julia Gilbert PHM

2009 Laura Bellamy Duluth

2008 Emily Erickson Grand Rapids/Greenway

2007 Emily Erickson Grand Rapids/Greenway

2006 Michelle Maunu Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

2005 Johanna Ellison Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

2004 Johanna Ellison Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

2003 Andrea Nichols Hibbing/Chisholm

2002 Andrea Nichols Hibbing/Chisholm

2001 Andrea Nichols Hibbing/Chisholm

Ilsa Lindaman of Duluth Marshall stands near the door to her locker room on Tuesday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth. Lindaman is the 2023 Duluth News Tribune All-Area girls hockey player of the year. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

