All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year: MIB’s Jordan Zubich ‘never stops working hard’

MOUNTAIN IRON — In the second half of the Class A semifinal against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Mountain Iron-Buhl found itself down 11 and looking at another disappointing exit from the state tournament.

The Rangers were making their 12th appearance at the state tournament in the last 13 years, but this year would be different.

Coach Jeff Buffetta called timeout to calm and regroup his team. Out of the timeout, junior Jordan Zubich drained a 3-pointer, like she’s done over her four years as a starter for MIB, but then something different did happen.

Zubich drove to the basket and a Jaguar defender rotated over to try to stop the layup. Instead of forcing the shot up, Zubich saw sophomore Gabby Lira wide open under the basket. Zubich found Lira for the easy bucket and the Rangers went on a 20-2 run and advanced to the state championship game against BOLD with a 61-57 win.

MIB went on to thrash the Warriors 52-21 the next day and the Rangers claimed their first state title.

Zubich’s shooting has been among the best in the state for years. In your average MIB home game, Zubich can shoot it consistently from somewhere near Hibbing. But it wasn’t the long-range bombs that set her apart, it’s the rest of her game’s development that allowed MIB to break through for a title.

“You’ve got to be able to be able to make plays off the dribble, you can’t just spot up the whole time,” Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta said. “It’s nice to be able to spot up, but being able to grow the game where you can make reads of the dribble while people are hounding you all over the pace — it’s those decision-making things that have come a long way and that’s awesome.”

Jordan Zubich of Mountain Iron-Buhl is the Duluth News Tribune girls All-Area basketball player of the year for 2023. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Zubich averaged 26.5 points and 4.5 assists per game, was selected to the All-State team and recently announced her intention to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

After leading the Rangers to their first state championship and displaying her full array of basketball skills this season, Zubich is the News Tribune’s 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“Her passing this year was phenomenal,” Lira said. “She was always looking and she could see everywhere on the court — it was crazy.”

Zubich’s basketball journey reached a turning point at the 2022 state tournament, when the Rangers came into the quarterfinal as the top seed, but fell to unseeded Minneota 51-49.

“From last year, I think I took that loss really hard,” Zubich said. “I had to realize that it’s never a one-person team — you can’t carry the team by yourself. Knowing that, I tried to have the confidence in my teammates to get them involved and Gabby Lira — I mean she has just come out of her shell this year. I’m so proud of her with the double-double in the state championship game. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Zubich is clearly among the best players in the area, but it wasn’t the development of passing or ballhandling skills that allowed her to take her game to the next level. It was her “understanding of the game of basketball,” according to Buffetta.

“The biggest thing is she really understands the game of basketball,” Buffetta said. “She does a lot of jumping between our style of play and her AAU team’s style of play and she truly doesn’t skip a beat because she understands the game of basketball.”

During Zubich’s announcement that she planned to play college basketball for the Tar Heels after graduating, her brother Asher told a story about shooting baskets with his sister during the darkest days of the pandemic.

The pair were shooting and Zubich told her brother, himself an All-Area football and basketball player that led MIB to its first state title in more than 50 years, that she was going to start taking basketball “more seriously” and see what happens.

It makes for a good story, but Buffetta knows Zubich’s story started far earlier than 2020.

Mountain Iron-Buhl's Jordan Zubich drives into the lane during the Class A championshop game against BOLD Saturday, March 18 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Jamey Malcomb / File / Duluth News Tribune

“I remember her dad having her brother and her at the Y doing ballhandling and shooting drills when they were really young,” Buffetta said. “I think that work ethic stayed with her all the way through. She’s one that never misses an open gym, she helps with elementary basketball on Wednesday nights. Even during these springs and summers when she’s traveling around with her AAU team, she’s still at all of our practices. If she’s in town, she’s at the gym or working out at the school. She has a work ethic — and always has — that’s she’s willing to put in the time to get better.”

Not only has she worked to improve her own game, but like Lira said, she’s also looking to get her teammates involved.

“As much as she’s so good at everything, she looks for other people’s talents too,” junior Hali Savela said. “My game has really grown because of her. Each morning, we’re shooting or working out together and she really pushes me to be a better player.”

In her spare time — what spare time she has between basketball, Student Council and other activities — Zubich has taught herself to crochet.

“We were reading a novel for our English class and I had the book in my backpack,” Zubich said. “I would get so annoyed when the pages would get all crumpled. I didn’t want to go a buy a little thing to put my book in, so I went on Google and I looked at book covers. I found a crochet template and I was like, ‘I’ll just make one.’”

While she doesn’t crochet anything “too crazy,” she has done some bookmarks and a few other things and has even gotten Savela involved, with the pair crocheting during class when watching a movie or even waiting for practice to start.

News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year Jordan Zubich crochets next to teammate Hali Savela before practice this season. Zubich picked up the hobby when she wanted a cover for a book she was reading. Submitted photo

While basketball is light-years away from crochet, Savela sees her friend’s drive in both activities.

“When she wanted a book cover, she just went and made it herself,” Savela said. “If she wants something in basketball, she’s just going to work for it with her family and friends by her side.”

While her commitment to play for North Carolina in college isn’t surprising for someone named “Jordan Carolina Zubich,” but it wasn’t just about suiting up in the Tar Heels' powder blue jerseys.

With her Carolina blue nail polish and Tar Heels wristband, All-Area Player of the Year Jordan Zubich leaves no doubt where she plans to play college basketball. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“The number one thing in my decision was the people, because you’re going to be there for four years — you’re going to need to want to be around those people,” Zubich said. “This past weekend, I was playing in Pennsylvania and there was either an assistant or my head coach at every single game. That’s just the kind of people they are, they’re always going to support you. Even when you’re not doing well, they’re going to be there…Even the girls on the team made me feel a lot more included, not just like I was another recruit coming on campus.”

Asher said while he “knew” his sister would pick the Tar Heels, it’s the things she’s done to get herself in that position that makes him proud.

“She’s loved the game as long as I can remember,” Asher said. “I think seventh grade was the first time she started seeing the varsity floor and all she could really do was sit behind the arc, shoot, and hope for the best. A year and a half later she started playing AAU basketball and trained with some really phenomenal people and I think the is a big part of the player she is today. Her attitude is great, she’s amazing and she never stops working hard. That’s why she is where she is today and I’m so proud of her.”

