A look at Proctor/Hermantown's Class A state semifinal

FRIDAY’S PREP GIRLS HOCKEY STATE TOURNAMENT GAME

ORONO (21-3-4) VS. HERMANTOWN (20-6-2)

What: Class A semifinal

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Outlook: These teams get to settle the score on Minnesota’s biggest hockey stage after settling for a 2-2 overtime tie Dec. 10 at Orono Ice Arena as senior Celia Dahl had 35 saves for Orono and freshman Suri Langley had 35 saves for Proctor/Hermantown. The same teams met in last year’s state tournament semifinals, with Proctor/Hermantown prevailing 4-1 as the Mirage exploded for four goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit. It was the Spartans’ first state-tournament appearance. … Third-seeded Orono advanced with a 6-0 victory over unseeded Luverne as Mae Grandy and Zoe Lopez had two goals apiece and Dahl needed only to make 13 saves to notch her 12th shutout of the season. … second-seeded Proctor/Hermantown jumped out to a three-goal lead and then held on for a 4-3 victory over unseeded Mankato East as senior forward Reese Heitzman had two goals, including the game-winner at 4:53 in the third. That gave the Mirage a 4-2 lead but the final minutes were tense after McKenzie Keller scored at 10:16 in the third to pull the Cougars back within a goal. … Proctor/Hermantown is taking on one of the 10 semifinalists for the Let’s Play Hockey Senior Goalie of the Year Award for the second straight game. In Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Mankato East, it was Annaliese Rader, and she didn’t disappoint, notching 37 saves. This time it’s Orono’s Dahl, who has logged almost all the time in net for the Spartans, going 20-3-4 with a 1.16 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. Offensively, they have nice balance, with 10 players with at least 19 points apiece and six with more than 30. Lopez (36 goals, 12 assists, 48 points) and Maddy Kimbrel (20-26—46) lead the list. … Proctor/Hermantown is also balanced with junior Hannah Graves (14-21—35), Heitzman (20-12—32), junior forward Izy Fairchild (16-10—26) and senior forward Nya Sieger (8-18—26) leading the Mirage in points. Sophomore Neelah McLeod (10-3-1, 2.02 GAA, .911 save %) and freshman Suri Langley (10-3-1, 1.62 GAA, .923 save %) split time in net during the regular season but it’s been all McLeod in the playoffs. … Proctor/Hermantown, the 2021 state champions and ’22 runner-up, is playing in its third-straight Class A tournament and seventh state tournament overall, all since 2014 (Proctor/Hermantown/Marshall also went in 2010). … Proctor/Hermantown was ranked third in the most recent Let’s Play Hockey Class A state rankings while Orono was fifth. Fourth-seeded South St. Paul (22-5-1), which plays top-ranked Warroad (24-3-1) in the other Class A semifinal, knocked off second-ranked Simley 4-1 in the Section 4A championship game.

TV: MeTV

Radio: WKLK 96.5 FM

—Jon Nowacki