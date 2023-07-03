2023 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Softball Team
In addition to the two-time All-Area Player of the Year Emma Raye, the 2023 team includes 10 players who received All-State first or second team honors.
With three teams advancing to at least a fourth-place finish in their respective classes, softball talent in the area has never been higher.
Superior’s Emma Raye was named the All-Area Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. Raye, a recruit to Northwestern in the Big 10, was a do-it-all player for coach Mike Sather, leading the Spartans to the Wisconsin Division 1 championship game.
Other members of the team include 2021 All-Area Player of the Year Maddy Walsh and Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year Sarah Christy, who both led their teams to the state tournament in consecutive years.
Pitcher Ellie Peterson was a second-team All-State selection for Northwestern High School and Carlton/Wrenshall’s Abby Mitchell was rewarded with a first team All-State nod after back-to-back no-hitters in the Section 7A tournament.
2023 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM
|EMMA RAYE
Superior
Senior catcher
The Spartans fell just short at the state tournament in Madison, but the senior catcher will continue her softball career at Northwestern University in the Big 10 next season.
The senior catcher is "like a coach on the field," according to Spartans' coach Mike Sather.
|MADDY WALSH
Proctor
Senior pitcher
|HALEY ZEMBO
Superior
Senior pitcher
|ELLIE PETERSON
Northwestern
Sophomore pitcher
The Tigers sophomore has an ERA of 0.75 and 238 strikeouts, while also batting .516 with 28 RBIs.
|AVERY KUKLINSKI
Esko
Senior center fielder
|HOPE ERNEST
Silver Bay
Senior pitcher
|SARAH CHRISTY
Moose Lake/Willow River
Senior pitcher
|SANDRA RIBICH
Moose Lake/Willow River
Sophomore first base
|ABBY MITCHELL
Carlton/Wrenshall
Sophomore pitcher
|BROOKLYNNE PATTERSON
Proctor
Freshman center fielder
|NATALIE VITEK
Hermantown
Senior pitcher
|MELANIA LUOSTARI
Superior
Sophomore third baseman
The Spartans’ sophomore is an outrageous 12-for-19 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in the last six games.
