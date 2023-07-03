With three teams advancing to at least a fourth-place finish in their respective classes, softball talent in the area has never been higher.

The 2022 News Tribune All-Area Team includes 10 players who were named first or second team All-State and Superior was the Wisconsin Division 1 runner-up. Moose Lake/Willow River took third in Minnesota Class A and Proctor was fourth in Class AA.

Superior’s Emma Raye was named the All-Area Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. Raye, a recruit to Northwestern in the Big 10, was a do-it-all player for coach Mike Sather, leading the Spartans to the Wisconsin Division 1 championship game.

Other members of the team include 2021 All-Area Player of the Year Maddy Walsh and Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year Sarah Christy, who both led their teams to the state tournament in consecutive years.

Pitcher Ellie Peterson was a second-team All-State selection for Northwestern High School and Carlton/Wrenshall’s Abby Mitchell was rewarded with a first team All-State nod after back-to-back no-hitters in the Section 7A tournament.

2023 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM

EMMA RAYE

Superior

Senior catcher

Emma Raye Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram The two-time News Tribune All-Area Player of the led the Spartans back to the state tournament and a runner-up finish in Madison.

A recruit to the Big Ten's Northwestern, Raye averaged .556 batting average with 36 RBIs and six home runs, including a grand slam in the regional final and a monster shot at Madison’s Goodman Diamond in the state quarterfinal.

Emma Raye Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram The two-time News Tribune All-Area Player of the led the Spartans back to the state tournament and a runner-up finish in Madison.

A recruit to the Big Ten's Northwestern, Raye averaged .556 batting average with 36 RBIs and six home runs, including a grand slam in the regional final and a monster shot at Madison's Goodman Diamond in the state quarterfinal.

Raye leaves a nearly unmatched athletic legacy at Superior as a three-time Superior Telegram All-Area Softball Player of the Year and two-time Basketball Player of the Year and "is by far one of, if not the best female athlete our school has ever had," according to Spartans' girls basketball coach Dave Kontny.

MADDY WALSH

Proctor

Senior pitcher

Proctor's Maddy Walsh Submitted photo. The 2021 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year led the Rails to consecutive state tournaments and a runner-up finish in 2022.

Walsh “is a tireless worker, plays the game the right way and excelled in the classroom,” according to Proctor coach Bud Joyce. Walsh had a 0.65 ERA in 2023 with 236 strikeouts over 140 innings.

A first team All-State selection, not only was Walsh "the best pitcher in our section," according to Joyce, she was outstanding at the plate with a .345 batting average with 25 RBIs and five home runs.





HALEY ZEMBO

Superior

Senior pitcher

Superior's Haley Zembo Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram The senior was outstanding in the circle with a 0.53 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 132 innings in the Spartans’ run to the state championship game.

A Winona State recruit, Zembo went 19-1 with eight no-hitters in 2023.



AVERY KUKLINSKI

Esko

Senior center fielder

Avery Kuklinski Submitted photo. Kuklinski garnered a Minnesota Class AA First Team All-State nod after batting .570 with 37 runs scored and 30 stolen bases in the lead-off spot for Esko.

A Valley City State recruit, there is “no replacing this three-year starter in the outfield,” according to coach Jeff Emanuel, who was “the toughest out in the section, area and maybe the state.”

HOPE ERNEST

Silver Bay

Senior pitcher

Hope Ernest Submitted photo. Ernest won three games in one day for the Mariners, including a 2-0 pitchers’ duel with Carlton/Wrenshall’s Abby Mitchell — herself a first team All-State player — to secure a spot in the Section 7A championship.

The second team All-State selection was also a strong batter, hitting .451 in 2023 with eight extra-base hits and 37 runs scored.

SARAH CHRISTY

Moose Lake/Willow River

Senior pitcher

Moose Lake/Willow River's Sarah Christy Submitted photo. After coming within inches of a state title in 2022, the Rebels’ “superstar senior pitcher,” according to coach Kelly Goeb, led her team to a third-place finish in Class A with a 1.10 ERA this season and 134 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched.

Christy, a second team All-State selection and Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year, batted .483 with a team-leading 32 RBIs and will play next season at St. Catherine in St. Paul.





SANDRA RIBICH

Moose Lake/Willow River

Sophomore first base

Sandra Ribich Submitted photo Ribich led the Rebels with a .540 batting average and drove in 28 runs in their return to the state tournament in North Mankato.

A second team All-State selection, Ribich had two home runs and 11 extra-base hits and a team leading 1.280 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

ABBY MITCHELL

Carlton/Wrenshall

Sophomore pitcher

Carlton/Wrenshall's Abby Mitchell Submitted photo The first team All-State selection recorded back-to-back no-hitters in wins over Barnum and Cherry in the Section 7A tournament May 25, striking out 35 of the 44 batters she faced.

Mitchell recorded 291 strikeouts over 133 innings with an ERA of 0.73, while also leading the team with a .587 batting average and 23 RBIs.

BROOKLYNNE PATTERSON

Proctor

Freshman center fielder

Brooklynne Patterson Submitted photo. One of the Rails’ “better hitters all season long,” according to coach Bud Joyce, Patterson had a team-leading .462 batting average with 18 RBIs.

“Not only did she excel as a hitter, she was the best center fielder in our section,” Joyce said, and didn’t make a single error in the Rails outfield this season.

NATALIE VITEK

Hermantown

Senior pitcher

Natalie Vitek A first team All-State selection, Vitek had a 1.69 ERA with 164 strikeouts over 95 innings this season.

Vitek had a .391 batting average for the Hawks as well as a perfect fielding percentage and will play next season at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.