Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

2023 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Baseball Team

This year’s team includes Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland, South Ridge’s Wyatt Olson and Cherry’s Noah Asuma as well as four players from state champion Esko.

high school athletes play baseball
Finn Furcht (10) of Esko pitches the ball against Pequot Lakes on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Esko.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — After being named Minnesota’s Class AA Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year and, ohh yeah, leading his team to a state championship, there is little argument the 2023 baseball season belonged to Esko’s Cale Haugen.

Haugen was among the best overall players in the state and added the News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year to his growing list of honors. The Eskomos’ hurler sat out football and basketball season with a knee injury just to have a shot at playing baseball this year.

The senior took full advantage when he did finally reach the field, hitting 10 home runs and putting together a 0.27 ERA. From his towering shot at Wade Stadium in a 3-2 win over Duluth Marshall early in the season to his utterly dominant two-hit pitching performance against St. Agnes in the state quarterfinal, Haugen’s 2023 season won’t be soon forgotten.

Haugen is joined on the All-Area team by Esko teammates Finn Furcht, Isaak Sertich and his younger brother Sam.

Other members of the All-Area team include Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland, Grand Rapids’ Ethan Sjostrand and two-time Superior Telegram All-Area Player Abe Ahlberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Marshall’s Owen Marsolek, South Ridge’s Wyatt Olson and Cherry’s Noah Asuma — all All-State selections in their respective classes — were also named to the All-Area team.

2023 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM

CALE HAUGEN
Esko
Senior pitcher/shortstop
Esko's Cale Haugen
Esko's Cale Haugen
Submitted photo.
  • Haugen was a perfect 8-0 in eight starts with three saves in three opportunities this season. His two-hit, no walk performance in a 1-0 win over St. Agnes in the state quarterfinal was a crowning moment for the News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year.
  • The Minnesota Class AA and Gatorade Player of the Year hit .548 in 2023 with 48 RBIs and 27 extra base hits, including 10 home runs.
  • Haugen’s pitching stats were just as gaudy, as the Minnesota State Mankato recruit had a 0.27 ERA with 98 strikeouts over 51.1 innings.
MORE ABOUT CALE HAUGEN
Prep
Esko's Cale Haugen battles through adversity in storybook season
After a long recovery from a procedure on his knees in September, Haugen went on to lead the Eskomos to a state title and earned Duluth News Tribune and Pine Journal player of the year honors.
2h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep
Prep baseball: Esko’s Cale Haugen saves ‘best game for last’
The Eskomos senior had 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout in the Class AA quarterfinal Tuesday.
Jun 13
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: Haugen's complete-game gem pushes Esko closer to state berth
The recent Gatorade Minnesota Baseball Player of the Year Award winner struck out 10 batters in a 7-1 win over No. 2 seed Rock Ridge.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski

CHARLIE SUTHERLAND
Duluth East
Senior pitcher/center fielder
Duluth East's Charlie Sutherland
Duluth East's Charlie Sutherland
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
  • Sutherland was the Greyhounds’ “ultimate competitor, on and off the field,” according to Duluth East coach Chris Siljendahl.
  • Sutherland batted .356 with a team-high 17 RBIs and two home runs, while also picking up wins over Centennial and Blaine with a 2.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 40.2 innings.
MORE ABOUT CHARLIE SUTHERLAND
Prep
Prep baseball: Greyhounds hoping to extend run into postseason
The Greyhounds lost their first seven games of the season, but have rallied to win eight of 13 and are slated to play Blaine in the opening round of the Section 7AAAA tournament Wednesday.
May 29
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: ‘Versatile’ Duluth East looking to make a splash
The Greyhounds have plenty of talent returning to the team, but they will play “one of the tougher schedules in the state,” according to coach Chris Siljendahl.
Apr 20
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

OWEN MARSOLEK
Duluth Marshall
Sophomore pitcher/outfield/catcher
Duluth Marshall's Owen Marsolek
Duluth Marshall's Owen Marsolek
Submitted photo.
  • Marsolek led the Hilltoppers with a .432 batting average and 20 RBIs with 15 extra-base hits in 2023.
  • Just as dominant on the mound, Marsolek went 6-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 44.2 innings.
MORE ABOUT OWEN MARSOLEK
Prep
Hilltoppers, Hunters dodge weather at Wade Stadium on Tuesday
Marshall — the defending Section 7AA champions — is still “very young,” according to coach Nick Garramone, and need to “consistently do the little things.”
Apr 19
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: Mistakes cost Marshall in state quarterfinal
The Hilltoppers will face Watertown-Mayer in the consolation bracket semifinal at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Sartell.
Jun 14, 2022
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: Duluth Marshall’s ‘marks of excellence’ key to state run
The Hilltoppers are seeded third in the Class AA tournament and will face Roseau at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
Jun 13, 2022
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

WYATT OLSON
South Ridge
Senior shortstop
South Ridge's Wyatt Olson
South Ridge's Wyatt Olson
Submitted photo.
  • Olson batted .485 with 24 RBIs in the Panthers’ run to the state tournament despite battling a partially-torn hamstring through much of the year, according t0 coach Aaron Weber.
  • A Class A all-State selection, Olson led the Panthers “in every part of the game,” Weber said.
FINN FURCHT
Esko
Junior pitcher/outfielder
Esko's Finn Furcht
Finn Furcht
Submitted photo.
  • A Class AA All-State selection, Furcht went 6-1 with 1.69 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 37.1 innings, including a two-hit performance in the state semifinal against Cannon Falls.
  • Furcht batted .394 with 29 RBIs and five home runs, including a seventh-inning shot in the state championship game against Perham — the only home run hit during the Prep Championship Series at CHS Field, home of the AAA St. Paul Saints.
MORE ABOUT FINN FURCHT
Prep
Prep baseball: It’s ‘smiles all around’ for Esko when the hacky sack shows up
Players found one of the footbags during the section tournament at Wade Stadium and learned the game can be "addictive," according to senior Caden Grayson.
Jun 16
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: Esko baseball headed to state title game after silencing Cannon Falls
A fourth-inning grand slam from Isaak Sertich was the decisive blow as the Eskomos move on to face Perham for the Class AA title on Friday afternoon.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: Pitchers push Esko past Perham for first state title
The Eskomos scored five fifth-inning runs to pull away from the Yellowjackets Friday.
Jun 16
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

ABE AHLBERG
Northwood/Solon Springs
Junior pitcher/shortstop
Northwood/Solon Springs Abe Ahlberg
Northwood/Solon Springs Abe Ahlberg
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
  • The 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year is the Green Eagles’ “most complete player and one of the best in our region,” according to coach Nate Ahlberg, with a team-leading .476 batting average.
  • Ahlberg compiled a 5-1 record on the mound with a 1.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. He also committed just one error in 87.3 innings in the infield.

DAWSON RANNOW
Hermantown
Senior first baseman
Hermantown's Dawson Rannow
Dawson Rannow
Submitted photo.
  • Rannow led the Hawks with a .478 batting average with 13 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs for one of the best-hitting teams in the area in 2023.
  • The senior was a solid fielding first baseman and a reliable starter making him, combined with his bat, “our overall best player,” according to coach Billy Tafs.
MORE ABOUT DAWSON RANNOW
Prep
Prep baseball: Big bats propel Hermantown to 6-0 start
The Hawks have four players with at least 15 plate appearances that are hitting better than .400 early in the season.
May 5
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: Even when they’re down, the Hawks ‘expect to win’
Hermantown will host the winner of Chisago Lakes and Duluth Denfeld at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
May 30
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep baseball: Henke’s walk-off sends Grand Rapids back to state tournament
The Thunderhawks won the Section 7AAA tournament for the third straight year.
Jun 7
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

EASTON SJOSTRAND
Grand Rapids
Senior pitcher
Grand Rapids Easton Sjostrand
Easton Sjostrand
Submitted photo.
  • The senior wasn’t a strikeout machine, but he routinely faced Grand Rapids’ most difficult opponent and his “pinpoint control” and “ability to change speeds,” kept the Thunderhawks in games when they struggled at the plate, according to coach Bill Kinnunen.
  • Sjostrand may have saved his best for last in a three-hit, complete-game shutout of second-seeded St. Thomas Academy in the Class AAA quarterfinal June 13 in Jordan.
MORE ABOUT THE EASTON SJOSTRAND

NATHAN MAKI
Superior
Senior pitcher/infielder
Superior's Nathan Maki
Nathan Maki
Jamey Malcomb / File / Duluth News Tribune
  • Maki was the Spartans’ top pitcher with a 4-1 record and a 1.30 ERA and coach Ryan Hendry said, “He gave us a chance to win every time he was on the mound.”
  • The senior also hit .306 with 16 RBIs for Superior in 2023.
MORE ABOUT NATHAN MAKI
Prep
Prep baseball: Superior's Nathan Maki holds Northwood/Solon Springs to one hit in Spartan victory
The Spartans senior was the recipient of the “Leo Leader” chain for the game’s most valuable player.
May 8
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

NOAH ASUMA
Cherry
Freshman pitcher
Cherry's Noah Asuma
Noah Asuma
Submitted photo.
  • The freshman hit .632 for the season with 17 extra base hits, 27 RBIs and 35 runs scored in the Tigers’ run to the Section 7A championship game.
  • The All-State selection also posted a 4-1 record on the mound with a 1.43 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 34.2 innings pitched.
DYLAN HEDLEY
Rock Ridge
Senior pitcher/outfield
Rock Ridge's Dylan Hedley
Dylan Hedley
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
  • The Wolverines senior batted .457 with 46 RBIs in 2023 and was not only Rock Ridge’s “best player, but one of the best in the state,” according to coach Jamie Lindseth.
  • Hedley was the Wolverines’ ace, as well, carrying “us on the mound and at the plate this session,” Lindseth said.
SAM HAUGEN
Esko
Sophomore outfield
Minnesota State Class AA baseball semifinal
Sam Haugen
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

  • Team-high 90 at-bats as the lead off hitter with 36 hits overall (.400 average) and 13 going for extra bases (8-2B, 5-HR). Scored 38 runs in addition to driving in 23. Paced the Eskomos in steals with 20.
  • Polar League all-conference selection.
  • "Extremely versatile: infield, outfield, pitcher and possessing all the tools: speed, power, and athletic. Best part: he's just a sophomore," coach Ben Haugen said.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
high school girls play softball
Prep
2023 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Softball Team
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player poses with bat.
Prep
All-Area Softball Player of the Year: Raye is 'something special'
Jun 29
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
IMG_8305.jpg
Prep
State's biggest rivalry will take center stage as Hockey Day Minnesota matchups are set
Jun 23
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
high school baseball player
Prep
Esko's Cale Haugen battles through adversity in storybook season
2h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
michael protzman
Minnesota
QAnon leader dies in SE Minn. after dirt bike accident
17h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Father stands near his daughter and helicopter.
Northland Outdoors
Children carry on Ely father's smokejumping legacy
2h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine