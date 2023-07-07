2023 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
This year’s team includes Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland, South Ridge’s Wyatt Olson and Cherry’s Noah Asuma as well as four players from state champion Esko.
DULUTH — After being named Minnesota’s Class AA Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year and, ohh yeah, leading his team to a state championship, there is little argument the 2023 baseball season belonged to Esko’s Cale Haugen.
Haugen was among the best overall players in the state and added the News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year to his growing list of honors. The Eskomos’ hurler sat out football and basketball season with a knee injury just to have a shot at playing baseball this year.
The senior took full advantage when he did finally reach the field, hitting 10 home runs and putting together a 0.27 ERA. From his towering shot at Wade Stadium in a 3-2 win over Duluth Marshall early in the season to his utterly dominant two-hit pitching performance against St. Agnes in the state quarterfinal, Haugen’s 2023 season won’t be soon forgotten.
Haugen is joined on the All-Area team by Esko teammates Finn Furcht, Isaak Sertich and his younger brother Sam.
Other members of the All-Area team include Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland, Grand Rapids’ Ethan Sjostrand and two-time Superior Telegram All-Area Player Abe Ahlberg.
Duluth Marshall’s Owen Marsolek, South Ridge’s Wyatt Olson and Cherry’s Noah Asuma — all All-State selections in their respective classes — were also named to the All-Area team.
2023 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM
|CALE HAUGEN
Esko
Senior pitcher/shortstop
After a long recovery from a procedure on his knees in September, Haugen went on to lead the Eskomos to a state title and earned Duluth News Tribune and Pine Journal player of the year honors.
The Eskomos senior had 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout in the Class AA quarterfinal Tuesday.
The recent Gatorade Minnesota Baseball Player of the Year Award winner struck out 10 batters in a 7-1 win over No. 2 seed Rock Ridge.
|CHARLIE SUTHERLAND
Duluth East
Senior pitcher/center fielder
|OWEN MARSOLEK
Duluth Marshall
Sophomore pitcher/outfield/catcher
|WYATT OLSON
South Ridge
Senior shortstop
|FINN FURCHT
Esko
Junior pitcher/outfielder
|ABE AHLBERG
Northwood/Solon Springs
Junior pitcher/shortstop
|DAWSON RANNOW
Hermantown
Senior first baseman
|EASTON SJOSTRAND
Grand Rapids
Senior pitcher
|NATHAN MAKI
Superior
Senior pitcher/infielder
|NOAH ASUMA
Cherry
Freshman pitcher
|DYLAN HEDLEY
Rock Ridge
Senior pitcher/outfield
|SAM HAUGEN
Esko
Sophomore outfield
