DULUTH — After being named Minnesota’s Class AA Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year and, ohh yeah, leading his team to a state championship, there is little argument the 2023 baseball season belonged to Esko’s Cale Haugen.

Haugen was among the best overall players in the state and added the News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year to his growing list of honors. The Eskomos’ hurler sat out football and basketball season with a knee injury just to have a shot at playing baseball this year.

The senior took full advantage when he did finally reach the field, hitting 10 home runs and putting together a 0.27 ERA. From his towering shot at Wade Stadium in a 3-2 win over Duluth Marshall early in the season to his utterly dominant two-hit pitching performance against St. Agnes in the state quarterfinal, Haugen’s 2023 season won’t be soon forgotten.

Haugen is joined on the All-Area team by Esko teammates Finn Furcht, Isaak Sertich and his younger brother Sam.

Other members of the All-Area team include Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland, Grand Rapids’ Ethan Sjostrand and two-time Superior Telegram All-Area Player Abe Ahlberg.

Duluth Marshall’s Owen Marsolek, South Ridge’s Wyatt Olson and Cherry’s Noah Asuma — all All-State selections in their respective classes — were also named to the All-Area team.

2023 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM

CALE HAUGEN

Esko

Senior pitcher/shortstop

Esko's Cale Haugen Submitted photo. Haugen was a perfect 8-0 in eight starts with three saves in three opportunities this season. His two-hit, no walk performance in a 1-0 win over St. Agnes in the state quarterfinal was a crowning moment for the News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year.

The Minnesota Class AA and Gatorade Player of the Year hit .548 in 2023 with 48 RBIs and 27 extra base hits, including 10 home runs.

Haugen's pitching stats were just as gaudy, as the Minnesota State Mankato recruit had a 0.27 ERA with 98 strikeouts over 51.1 innings.

CHARLIE SUTHERLAND

Duluth East

Senior pitcher/center fielder

Duluth East's Charlie Sutherland Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune Sutherland was the Greyhounds’ “ultimate competitor, on and off the field,” according to Duluth East coach Chris Siljendahl.

Sutherland batted .356 with a team-high 17 RBIs and two home runs, while also picking up wins over Centennial and Blaine with a 2.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 40.2 innings.

WYATT OLSON

South Ridge

Senior shortstop

South Ridge's Wyatt Olson Submitted photo. Olson batted .485 with 24 RBIs in the Panthers’ run to the state tournament despite battling a partially-torn hamstring through much of the year, according t0 coach Aaron Weber.

A Class A all-State selection, Olson led the Panthers “in every part of the game,” Weber said.

ABE AHLBERG

Northwood/Solon Springs

Junior pitcher/shortstop

Northwood/Solon Springs Abe Ahlberg Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram The 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year is the Green Eagles’ “most complete player and one of the best in our region,” according to coach Nate Ahlberg, with a team-leading .476 batting average.

Ahlberg compiled a 5-1 record on the mound with a 1.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. He also committed just one error in 87.3 innings in the infield.

EASTON SJOSTRAND

Grand Rapids

Senior pitcher

Easton Sjostrand Submitted photo. The senior wasn’t a strikeout machine, but he routinely faced Grand Rapids’ most difficult opponent and his “pinpoint control” and “ability to change speeds,” kept the Thunderhawks in games when they struggled at the plate, according to coach Bill Kinnunen.

Sjostrand may have saved his best for last in a three-hit, complete-game shutout of second-seeded St. Thomas Academy in the Class AAA quarterfinal June 13 in Jordan.



NATHAN MAKI

Superior

Senior pitcher/infielder

Nathan Maki Jamey Malcomb / File / Duluth News Tribune Maki was the Spartans’ top pitcher with a 4-1 record and a 1.30 ERA and coach Ryan Hendry said, “He gave us a chance to win every time he was on the mound.”

The senior also hit .306 with 16 RBIs for Superior in 2023.

NOAH ASUMA

Cherry

Freshman pitcher

Noah Asuma Submitted photo. The freshman hit .632 for the season with 17 extra base hits, 27 RBIs and 35 runs scored in the Tigers’ run to the Section 7A championship game.

The All-State selection also posted a 4-1 record on the mound with a 1.43 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 34.2 innings pitched.

DYLAN HEDLEY

Rock Ridge

Senior pitcher/outfield

Dylan Hedley Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune The Wolverines senior batted .457 with 46 RBIs in 2023 and was not only Rock Ridge’s “best player, but one of the best in the state,” according to coach Jamie Lindseth.

Hedley was the Wolverines’ ace, as well, carrying “us on the mound and at the plate this session,” Lindseth said.