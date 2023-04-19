2023 Boys All-Area Hockey Team
Four Hermantown Hawks and two Duluth East Greyhounds lead this year's selections.
The 2023 boys hockey season saw Duluth East rebound from an eight-win season and return to the Section 7AA championship game.
The Greyhounds didn't return to the state tournament, but the team won 12 more games this season and Cole Christian's 62 regular season points — plus seven more in three postseason games — earned him the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year honors.
Duluth East senior Grant Winkler joined Christian on the first team, picked by the News Tribune's staff, along with Duluth Denfeld's Andy Larson and Hermantown's George Peterson and Dallas Vieau.
The Hawks' followed up their run to the Class A title in 2021-22 with a third-place finish after a heartbreaking loss to Mahtomedi state semifinal . Seniors Wyatt Carlson and Kade Kohanski were second team selections.
Other notable selections include Proctor goalie A.J. Reyelts, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton forward Patrick Dunaiski and Rock Ridge defenseman Dylan Hedley.
FIRST TEAM
|ANDY LARSON
Duluth Denfeld
Senior forward
- In a Dec. 13 game against Rock Ridge, Larson scored three unanswered goals — four total — to reach 100 career points. He finished with 147, good enough for sixth all-time for the Hunters.
Senior Andy Larson had a hat trick and five total points before the midway point of the second period.
|COLE CHRISTIAN
Duluth East
Senior forward
- Christian’s play galvanized a historic turnaround for the Greyhounds. After just eight wins in 2021-22, Duluth East won 19 of its last 23 games and returned to the Section 7AA final.
The Greyhounds senior had 69 points and the team improved by 12 wins over the 2021-22 season.
The senior’s 62 regular-season points are the second most for a Greyhounds forward in the last 25 years.
|DALLAS VIEAU
Hermantown
Junior forward
- The Penn State commit recorded a point in 27 of the Hawks’ 31 games in 2022-23.
|GEORGE PETERSON
Hermantown
Senior defensman
- Peterson led a defense that allowed just 1.35 goals per game and killed better than 92% of the penalties the Hawks faced.
The senior finished with two goals and an assist in the Hawks' eighth-straight win and 'might be the most unsung defenseman in the state,' according to coach Pat Andrews.
|GRANT WINKLER
Duluth East
Senior defenseman
- Winkler was part of a defense that allowed 2.57 goals per game, nearly 1.5 less than the Greyhounds’ average in 2021-22.
|A.J. REYELTS
Proctor
Junior goaltender
- In 15 games, Reyelts posted a 2.34 goals against average, despite facing the Rails’ toughest opponents on a nightly basis.
SECOND TEAM
|WYATT CARLSON
Hermantown
Senior forward
- A second team All-Lake Superior Conference player, Carlson had nine multi-point games in 2022-23 for Hermantown.
|KADE KOHANSKI
Hermantown
Senior forward
- Kohanski recorded all but three of his 34 points after his return from injury Jan. 17.
|DYLAN HEDLEY
Rock Ridge
Senior forward
- Hedley recorded 15 multi-point games in the Wolverines run to the Section 7A championship game.
|PATRICK DUNAISKI
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior forward
- While Dunaiski’s goal total was similar to last season, he doubled his assist total in the 2022-23 campaign for the Lumberjacks.
|TRISTEN BABICH
Hibbing/Chisholm
Senior defenseman
- Babich, an All-Lake Superior Conference honorable mention, was part of a defense that allowed just 2.35 goals a game this season.
|MYLES GUNDERSON
Grand Rapids
Senior goaltender
- The Thunderhawks senior recorded four shutouts and allowed a single goal five other times during the season.
