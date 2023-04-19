2023 Boys All-Area Hockey Team

The 2023 boys hockey season saw Duluth East rebound from an eight-win season and return to the Section 7AA championship game.

The Greyhounds didn't return to the state tournament, but the team won 12 more games this season and Cole Christian's 62 regular season points — plus seven more in three postseason games — earned him the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year honors.

Duluth East senior Grant Winkler joined Christian on the first team, picked by the News Tribune's staff, along with Duluth Denfeld's Andy Larson and Hermantown's George Peterson and Dallas Vieau.

The Hawks' followed up their run to the Class A title in 2021-22 with a third-place finish after a heartbreaking loss to Mahtomedi state semifinal . Seniors Wyatt Carlson and Kade Kohanski were second team selections.

Other notable selections include Proctor goalie A.J. Reyelts, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton forward Patrick Dunaiski and Rock Ridge defenseman Dylan Hedley.

FIRST TEAM

ANDY LARSON

Duluth Denfeld

Senior forward

Andy Larson Submitted photo

- In a Dec. 13 game against Rock Ridge, Larson scored three unanswered goals — four total — to reach 100 career points. He finished with 147, good enough for sixth all-time for the Hunters.

DALLAS VIEAU

Hermantown

Junior forward

Dallas Vieau Submitted photo

- The Penn State commit recorded a point in 27 of the Hawks’ 31 games in 2022-23.

GEORGE PETERSON

Hermantown

Senior defensman

George Peterson Submitted photo

- Peterson led a defense that allowed just 1.35 goals per game and killed better than 92% of the penalties the Hawks faced.

GRANT WINKLER

Duluth East

Senior defenseman

Grant Winkler Submitted photo

- Winkler was part of a defense that allowed 2.57 goals per game, nearly 1.5 less than the Greyhounds’ average in 2021-22.

A.J. REYELTS

Proctor

Junior goaltender

A.J. Reyelts Submitted photo

- In 15 games, Reyelts posted a 2.34 goals against average, despite facing the Rails’ toughest opponents on a nightly basis.

SECOND TEAM

DYLAN HEDLEY

Rock Ridge

Senior forward

Dylan Hedley Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

- Hedley recorded 15 multi-point games in the Wolverines run to the Section 7A championship game.

PATRICK DUNAISKI

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Senior forward

Patrick Dunaiski Submitted photo

- While Dunaiski’s goal total was similar to last season, he doubled his assist total in the 2022-23 campaign for the Lumberjacks.

TRISTEN BABICH

Hibbing/Chisholm

Senior defenseman

Tristen Babich Submitted photo

- Babich, an All-Lake Superior Conference honorable mention, was part of a defense that allowed just 2.35 goals a game this season.