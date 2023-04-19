99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

2023 Boys All-Area Hockey Team

Four Hermantown Hawks and two Duluth East Greyhounds lead this year's selections.

Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Hermantown's George Peterson, 22, looks to stop the attack of Benilde-St. Margaret's Wes Berg during the Hawks 7-2 win Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 7:00 AM

The 2023 boys hockey season saw Duluth East rebound from an eight-win season and return to the Section 7AA championship game.

The Greyhounds didn't return to the state tournament, but the team won 12 more games this season and Cole Christian's 62 regular season points — plus seven more in three postseason games — earned him the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year honors.

Duluth East senior Grant Winkler joined Christian on the first team, picked by the News Tribune's staff, along with Duluth Denfeld's Andy Larson and Hermantown's George Peterson and Dallas Vieau.

The Hawks' followed up their run to the Class A title in 2021-22 with a third-place finish after a heartbreaking loss to Mahtomedi state semifinal . Seniors Wyatt Carlson and Kade Kohanski were second team selections.

Other notable selections include Proctor goalie A.J. Reyelts, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton forward Patrick Dunaiski and Rock Ridge defenseman Dylan Hedley.

FIRST TEAM

ANDY LARSON
Duluth Denfeld
Senior forward
Duluth Denfeld's Andy Larson
Andy Larson
Submitted photo
- An All-Lake Superior Conference first team selection, Larson led the Hunters with 35 goals and 33 assists in 2022-23.
- In a Dec. 13 game against Rock Ridge, Larson scored three unanswered goals — four total — to reach 100 career points. He finished with 147, good enough for sixth all-time for the Hunters.
COLE CHRISTIAN
Duluth East
Senior forward
Duluth East's Cole Christian
Cole Christian
Submitted photo
- The News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year scored 62 regular season points, the second most for any Greyhound in the past 25 years.
- Christian’s play galvanized a historic turnaround for the Greyhounds. After just eight wins in 2021-22, Duluth East won 19 of its last 23 games and returned to the Section 7AA final.
DALLAS VIEAU
Hermantown
Junior forward
Hermantown's Dallas Vieau
Dallas Vieau
Submitted photo
- An All-Lake Superior Conference first team selection, Vieau led the Hawks with 23 goals and 32 assists in their run to the state semifinal game and a third-place finish in Class A.
- The Penn State commit recorded a point in 27 of the Hawks’ 31 games in 2022-23.
GEORGE PETERSON
Hermantown
Senior defensman
Hermantown's George Peterson
George Peterson
Submitted photo
- A second team All-State selection, Peterson was second for the Hawks with 43 points, including 13 goals and 30 assists.
- Peterson led a defense that allowed just 1.35 goals per game and killed better than 92% of the penalties the Hawks faced.
GRANT WINKLER
Duluth East
Senior defenseman
Duluth East's Grant Winkler
Grant Winkler
Submitted photo
- Winkler was the Greyhounds’ highest scoring defenseman with 12 goals and 24 assists in 2022-23.
- Winkler was part of a defense that allowed 2.57 goals per game, nearly 1.5 less than the Greyhounds’ average in 2021-22.
A.J. REYELTS
Proctor
Junior goaltender
Proctor's A.J. Reyelts
A.J. Reyelts
Submitted photo
- A second team All-Lake Superior conference selection, Reyelts had a .926 save percentage. 
- In 15 games, Reyelts posted a 2.34 goals against average, despite facing the Rails’ toughest opponents on a nightly basis.

SECOND TEAM

WYATT CARLSON
Hermantown
Senior forward
Hermantown's Wyatt Carlson
Wyatt Carlson
Submitted photo
- Carlson was second on the team with 21 goals and finished with 38 points in the Hawks’ run to a third-place finish in Class A.
- A second team All-Lake Superior Conference player, Carlson had nine multi-point games in 2022-23 for Hermantown.
DYLAN HEDLEY
Rock Ridge
Senior forward
Rock Ridge's Dylan Hedley
Dylan Hedley
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
- The Wolverines’ senior led the team with 19 goals and 25 assists in 2022-23.
- Hedley recorded 15 multi-point games in the Wolverines run to the Section 7A championship game.
PATRICK DUNAISKI
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior forward
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Patrick Dunaiski
Patrick Dunaiski
Submitted photo
- Dunaiski led the Lumberjacks with 16 goals and 32 points in a season where the team’s win total nearly doubled over the previous season.
- While Dunaiski’s goal total was similar to last season, he doubled his assist total in the 2022-23 campaign for the Lumberjacks.

TRISTEN BABICH
Hibbing/Chisholm
Senior defenseman
Hibbing/Chisholm's Tristen Babich
Tristen Babich
Submitted photo
- The Bluejackets’ top scoring defenseman had eight goals and 25 assists.
- Babich, an All-Lake Superior Conference honorable mention, was part of a defense that allowed just 2.35 goals a game this season.
MYLES GUNDERSON
Grand Rapids
Senior goaltender
Grand Rapids' Myles Gunderson
Myles Gunderson
Submitted photo
- Gunderson, an All-Lake Superior Conference first team selection, recorded a save percentage of .913.
- The Thunderhawks senior recorded four shutouts and allowed a single goal five other times during the season.
