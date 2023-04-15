99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

2023 All-Area Girls Hockey Team

Here's this year's best Northland girls hockey players.

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0168.jpg
Proctor/Hermantown forward Nya Sieger (4) and Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) battle for control of the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By Staff reports
Today at 6:05 AM

Despite Proctor/Hermantown nearly advancing to a third consecutive state title game, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman headlines the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Girls Hockey Team, selected by the News Tribune's sports team.

Lindaman finished the season with 46 goals and 76 total points and was named the All-Area Player of the Year for the Hilltoppers. Lindaman and second-team defenseman Sarah Stauber led Marshall to a third straight Section 7A championship game under first year head coach Callie Hoff.

Mirage defenseman Sophie Parendo and forward Reese Heitzman nabbed Class A All-State honorable mention nods, while Grand Rapids/Greenway sophomore Mercury Bischoff was a Class AA selection. Bischoff’s 44 goals was good enough for fifth in Minnesota, one spot behind Lindaman.

Superior’s Autumn Cooper and Kaylie Nault led the Spartans to a runner-up finish in Wisconsin and Duluth’s Grace Karakas led the Northern Stars to their first winning season since 2009-10.

FIRST TEAM

ILSA LINDAMAN
Duluth Marshall
Junior forward
Duluth Marshall's Ilsa Lindaman
Duluth Marshall's Ilsa Lindaman
Submitted photo.
- The 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year became the Hilltoppers' all-time leading scorer this season, recording 46 goals in 2023 and 93 for her career. 
- A Class A All-State selection in 2023, Lindaman finished the season with 76 points and led the Hilltoppers to a third consecutive Section 7A championship game.
MORE ABOUT ILSA LINDAMAN
Prep
All-Area Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Move over Deion, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman is ‘Prime Time’
The Hilltoppers’ junior has “one of the hardest shots” coach Callie Hoff has ever seen.
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Hilltoppers' leading scorer commits to St. Thomas for women's hockey
Duluth Marshall junior forward Ilsa Lindaman posted a team-best 34 goals and 21 assists as a sophomore last season, helping the Hilltoppers to back-to-back Section 7A championship game appearances.
September 09, 2022 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep
Prep report: Lindaman, Thorson combine for seven-goal night as Hilltoppers roll on
The postseason began in Minnesota girls hockey and alpine skiing on Tuesday.
February 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Mercury Bischoff
Grand Rapids/Greenway
Sophomore forward
Grand Rapids/Greenway's Mercury Bischoff
Mercury Bischoff
Photo courtesy of Brad Hyduke
- The Lightning sophomore was fifth in the state, regardless of class, with 44 goals this season. 
- Bischoff scored 73 total points on her way to a Class AA All-State nod.
MORE ABOUT MERCURY BISCHOFF
Sports
Prep hockey: Bischoffs key to Grand Rapids' playoff chances
Siblings lead boys and girls teams into this week's Section 7AA playoffs.
March 16, 2021 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Rick Weegman

REESE HEITZMAN
Proctor/Hermantown
Senior forward
Proctor/Hermantown's Reese Heitzman
Reese Heitzman
Photo courtesy of Shawna Jokinen
- The All-Lake Superior Conference second team selection led the Mirage with 21 goals on their way to a fourth-place finish in Class A.
- A Class A All-State honorable mention, Heitzman’s 33 points helped Proctor/Hermantown win its third consecutive Section 7A title.
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Mirage survive scare, advance to Class A state semifinals
Heitzman scores two goals, including the game-winner, as Proctor/Hermantown moves on.
February 22, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Balance is no Mirage for Proctor/Hermantown
Mirage back in the state tournament for a third straight year.
February 21, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki

ALLIE LECLAIRE
Grand Rapids/Greenway
Junior defenseman
AllieLeClaire.png
- The Lightning senior had four goals and 18 assists on her way to an All-Lake Superior Conference first-team selection.
- LeClaire was the top scoring player on a Lightning defense that allowed 2.74 goals per game.
SOPHIE PARENDO
Proctor/Hermantown
Senior defenseman
SophieParendo.jpeg
Sophie Parendo
Photo courtesy of Shawna Jokinen
- A Class A All-State honorable mention, Parendo had 10 points for the Mirage in their run to the state semifinals. 
- Parendo led a defense that allowed 2.03 goals per game in 2022-23.
ARAYA KIMINSKI
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior goaltender
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Araya Kiminski
Araya Kiminski
Photo courtest of Kennedy Houge
- An All-Lake Superior Conference first team selection, Kiminski started every game for the Lumberjacks and allowed just 1.99 goals per game.
- Kiminski’s play between the pipes kept a Lumberjack offense that averaged just 1.81 goals per game competitive on a night-to-night basis.
MORE ABOUT ARAYA KIMINSKI

SECOND TEAM

AUTUMN COOPER
Superior
Senior forward
Superior's Autumn Cooper
Autumn Cooper
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
- A Wisconsin All-State honorable mention selection, Cooper scored 31 goals and had 51 points in the Spartans’ run to the Wisconsin state championship game.
- Cooper also received an All-Lake Superior Conference honorable mention nod.
Prep
Cooper's game-winner propels Superior to state title game
Superior captain Autumn Cooper scored a shorthanded goal with 12 seconds left to push the Spartans past Hudson in the state semifinals.
March 02, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Cooper, Spartans have plenty to smile about
Superior, which won just two games two years ago, marches on to face Hayward in Saturday’s Sectional One title game.
February 21, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Prep
Spartans' historic run falls short in WIAA state championship
The Spartans finish their season with an overall record of 20-6 after falling 3-0 to Bay Area Co-op.
March 04, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski

GRACE KARAKAS
Duluth
Senior forward
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Grace Karakas
Contributed photo
- Karakas led the Northern Stars with 18 goals this season and was named to the All-Lake Superior Conference second team.
- The senior forward was second on the team with 24 points and the Northern Stars picked up their first winning season since 2009-10.

SARAH STAUBER
Duluth Marshall
Senior defenseman
SarahStauber.jpg
Sarah Stauber
Contributed photo
- Stauber’s 27 points was the top for Hilltopper defensemen in 2022-23 in their run to the section title game for a third consecutive year.
- Stauber led a Hilltopper defense that allowed just 1.86 goals per game and killed more than 87% of penalties.

HOPE ERNEST
North Shore
Senior defenseman
North Shore's Hope Ernest
Hope Ernest
Contributed photo
- Ernest finished the season with seven goals and six assists, but her impact on the ice was incalculable for the Storm, according to coach Zach Vieau.
- The senior captain “ran all power plays and penalty kills and would be the most noticeable skater from an outsider watching a North Shore game,” Vieau said.

KAYLIE NAULT
Superior
Sophomore goaltender
Superior's Kaylie Nault
Kaylie Nault
Contributed photo
- The Spartans’ netminder had a .904 save percentage and a 2.06 goals against average in 2022-23.
- Nault compiled a record of 21-5 and had five shutouts in the Spartans’ run to the Wisconsin state championship game.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
