2023 All-Area Girls Hockey Team
Here's this year's best Northland girls hockey players.
Despite Proctor/Hermantown nearly advancing to a third consecutive state title game, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman headlines the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Girls Hockey Team, selected by the News Tribune's sports team.
Lindaman finished the season with 46 goals and 76 total points and was named the All-Area Player of the Year for the Hilltoppers. Lindaman and second-team defenseman Sarah Stauber led Marshall to a third straight Section 7A championship game under first year head coach Callie Hoff.
Mirage defenseman Sophie Parendo and forward Reese Heitzman nabbed Class A All-State honorable mention nods, while Grand Rapids/Greenway sophomore Mercury Bischoff was a Class AA selection. Bischoff’s 44 goals was good enough for fifth in Minnesota, one spot behind Lindaman.
Superior’s Autumn Cooper and Kaylie Nault led the Spartans to a runner-up finish in Wisconsin and Duluth’s Grace Karakas led the Northern Stars to their first winning season since 2009-10.
FIRST TEAM
|ILSA LINDAMAN
Duluth Marshall
Junior forward
- A Class A All-State selection in 2023, Lindaman finished the season with 76 points and led the Hilltoppers to a third consecutive Section 7A championship game.
All-Area Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Move over Deion, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman is ‘Prime Time’
The Hilltoppers’ junior has “one of the hardest shots” coach Callie Hoff has ever seen.
Duluth Marshall junior forward Ilsa Lindaman posted a team-best 34 goals and 21 assists as a sophomore last season, helping the Hilltoppers to back-to-back Section 7A championship game appearances.
The postseason began in Minnesota girls hockey and alpine skiing on Tuesday.
|Mercury Bischoff
Grand Rapids/Greenway
Sophomore forward
- Bischoff scored 73 total points on her way to a Class AA All-State nod.
Siblings lead boys and girls teams into this week's Section 7AA playoffs.
|REESE HEITZMAN
Proctor/Hermantown
Senior forward
- A Class A All-State honorable mention, Heitzman’s 33 points helped Proctor/Hermantown win its third consecutive Section 7A title.
Heitzman scores two goals, including the game-winner, as Proctor/Hermantown moves on.
Mirage back in the state tournament for a third straight year.
|ALLIE LECLAIRE
Grand Rapids/Greenway
Junior defenseman
- LeClaire was the top scoring player on a Lightning defense that allowed 2.74 goals per game.
|SOPHIE PARENDO
Proctor/Hermantown
Senior defenseman
- Parendo led a defense that allowed 2.03 goals per game in 2022-23.
|ARAYA KIMINSKI
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior goaltender
- Kiminski’s play between the pipes kept a Lumberjack offense that averaged just 1.81 goals per game competitive on a night-to-night basis.
SECOND TEAM
|AUTUMN COOPER
Superior
Senior forward
- Cooper also received an All-Lake Superior Conference honorable mention nod.
Superior captain Autumn Cooper scored a shorthanded goal with 12 seconds left to push the Spartans past Hudson in the state semifinals.
Superior, which won just two games two years ago, marches on to face Hayward in Saturday’s Sectional One title game.
The Spartans finish their season with an overall record of 20-6 after falling 3-0 to Bay Area Co-op.
|GRACE KARAKAS
Duluth
Senior forward
- The senior forward was second on the team with 24 points and the Northern Stars picked up their first winning season since 2009-10.
|SARAH STAUBER
Duluth Marshall
Senior defenseman
- Stauber led a Hilltopper defense that allowed just 1.86 goals per game and killed more than 87% of penalties.
|HOPE ERNEST
North Shore
Senior defenseman
- The senior captain “ran all power plays and penalty kills and would be the most noticeable skater from an outsider watching a North Shore game,” Vieau said.
|KAYLIE NAULT
Superior
Sophomore goaltender
- Nault compiled a record of 21-5 and had five shutouts in the Spartans’ run to the Wisconsin state championship game.
