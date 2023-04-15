2023 All-Area Girls Hockey Team

Despite Proctor/Hermantown nearly advancing to a third consecutive state title game, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman headlines the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Girls Hockey Team, selected by the News Tribune's sports team.

Lindaman finished the season with 46 goals and 76 total points and was named the All-Area Player of the Year for the Hilltoppers. Lindaman and second-team defenseman Sarah Stauber led Marshall to a third straight Section 7A championship game under first year head coach Callie Hoff.

Mirage defenseman Sophie Parendo and forward Reese Heitzman nabbed Class A All-State honorable mention nods, while Grand Rapids/Greenway sophomore Mercury Bischoff was a Class AA selection. Bischoff’s 44 goals was good enough for fifth in Minnesota, one spot behind Lindaman.

Superior’s Autumn Cooper and Kaylie Nault led the Spartans to a runner-up finish in Wisconsin and Duluth’s Grace Karakas led the Northern Stars to their first winning season since 2009-10.

FIRST TEAM

Mercury Bischoff

Grand Rapids/Greenway

Sophomore forward

Mercury Bischoff Photo courtesy of Brad Hyduke

- Bischoff scored 73 total points on her way to a Class AA All-State nod.

ALLIE LECLAIRE

Grand Rapids/Greenway

Junior defenseman



- LeClaire was the top scoring player on a Lightning defense that allowed 2.74 goals per game.

SOPHIE PARENDO

Proctor/Hermantown

Senior defenseman

Sophie Parendo Photo courtesy of Shawna Jokinen

- Parendo led a defense that allowed 2.03 goals per game in 2022-23.

ARAYA KIMINSKI

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Senior goaltender

Araya Kiminski Photo courtest of Kennedy Houge

- Kiminski’s play between the pipes kept a Lumberjack offense that averaged just 1.81 goals per game competitive on a night-to-night basis.

SECOND TEAM

GRACE KARAKAS

Duluth

Senior forward

Grace Karakas Contributed photo

- The senior forward was second on the team with 24 points and the Northern Stars picked up their first winning season since 2009-10.

SARAH STAUBER

Duluth Marshall

Senior defenseman

Sarah Stauber Contributed photo

- Stauber led a Hilltopper defense that allowed just 1.86 goals per game and killed more than 87% of penalties.

HOPE ERNEST

North Shore

Senior defenseman

Hope Ernest Contributed photo

- The senior captain “ran all power plays and penalty kills and would be the most noticeable skater from an outsider watching a North Shore game,” Vieau said.