Sports Prep

2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Two players from Mountain Iron-Buhl and Grand Rapids lead this year's selections.

High school girls play basketball
Jessika Lofstrom (20) of Grand Rapids reaches for a loose ball against Mariah Lucero (22) of Marshall School, Duluth on Thursday, Jan. 12, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

After more than a decade of frustration, Mountain Iron-Buhl claimed its first state championship, thanks to All-State players Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo.

Zubich averaged 26.5 points per game and was named the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. Ganyo led the Rangers in assists and steals.

2022 Player of the Year Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids makes a final appearance on the All-Area Team before joining sister Heaven at North Dakota State next season. She is joined by junior Jessika Lofstrom, who emerged as a difference-maker for the Thunderhawks in their run to a third straight section championship.

Superior’s season ended in a heartbreaking loss to Wausau West, but that didn’t stop senior Emma Raye from claiming a spot on the first team or her second straight Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year.

In addition, Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch, a Bemidji State recruit, led all of Wisconsin Division 3 in assists and was sixth in steals.

This year's All-Area team was selected by News Tribune staff.

FIRST TEAM

JORDAN ZUBICH
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Junior guard
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich
Jordan Zubich
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
- Zubich led the Rangers to their first Class A state title, averaging 26.5 points per game and shooting 42% from the perimeter, and was an All-State selection.
- The News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year recently announced she plans to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
EMMA RAYE
Superior
Senior forward
Superior senior Emma Raye
Emma Raye
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
- The Spartans’ senior averaged 17 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 steals and coach Dave Kontny said, “Raye does it all, and that’s the bottom line!”
- Raye, the Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year , “finishes with both hands, she shoots well from anywhere and gets more steals than any other player I have coached,” according to Kontny.
SAGE GANYO
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Senior guard
Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Sage Ganyo
Sage Ganyo
Submitted photo
- A class A All-State player, Ganyo led the Rangers in assists with 6.9 per game and 3.9 steals.
- Ganyo was second on the team with 17.4 points as the Rangers won their first state championship.
TARYN HAMLING
Grand Rapids
Senior guard
Grand Rapids senior Taryn Hamling
Taryn Hamling
Submitted photo
- Hamling averaged 22.7 points per game in leading the Thunderhawks to their third straight Class AAA tournament.
- The North Dakota State recruit shot 46% from the field and was better than 85% from the free throw line.
TIERYN PLASCH
Northwestern
Senior guard
Northwestern senior Tieryn Plasch
Tieryn Plasch
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
- Plasch leaves the Tigers’ program as its all-time leading scorer and averaged 21.4 points per game. “Her work ethic and leadership are unmatched in any player I have ever coached,” according to coach Paul Eberhardt.
- Also Northwestern’s all-time assist leader and a Bemidji State recruit, Plasch led all of Wisconsin Division 3 in assists and was sixth in steals.
SECOND TEAM

HOPE CARLSON
Proctor
Senior forward
Proctor senior Hope Carlson
Hope Carlson
Submitted photo
- Carlson, a Class AA All-State honorable mention, led the Rails in points per game (19.1), rebounds (6.9), assists (2.8) and steals (3.5).
- The senior “provided exemplary leadership despite being the only senior on our team,” coach Matt Solberg said, and had the second-best scoring season in Proctor girls program history.
RACHEL HAGEN
Duluth East
Senior forward
Duluth East senior Rachel Hagen
Rachel Hagen
Submitted photo
- The Greyhounds senior shot better than 49% from the field while averaging 16.9 points per game this season.
- Hagen also averaged 10.4 rebounds per game, more than half of which were on the offensive end.

REGAN JUENEMANN
Duluth Marshall
Sophomore guard
Duluth Marshall sophomore Regan Juenemann
Regan Juenemann
Submitted photo
- A Class AA honorable mention, Juenemann averaged 19 points per game for the Hilltoppers while shooting 45% from the field.
- Juenemann shot 37% from the perimeter and reached the 1,000 career point plateau earlier this season.

ALEXA SNESRUD
Cloquet
Senior forward
Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud
Alexa Snesrud
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
- A five-year starter for the Lumberjacks, Snesrud led the team with 16.1 points per game and was an All-State honorable mention.
- The 2023 Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year , Snesrud was the eighth Lumberjack to eclipse 1,000 points in her career, finishing her time in Cloquet with 1,278.
JESSIKA LOFSTROM
Grand Rapids
Junior forward
Grand Rapids junior Jessika Lofstrom
Jessika Lofstrom
Submitted photo
- Lofstrom garnered a Class AAA All-State honorable mention nod after averaging 16.1 points per game and helping lead the Thunderhawks to a third consecutive state tournament.
- Lofstrom led Grand Rapids with eight rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 2022-23.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
