2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

After more than a decade of frustration, Mountain Iron-Buhl claimed its first state championship, thanks to All-State players Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo.

Zubich averaged 26.5 points per game and was named the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. Ganyo led the Rangers in assists and steals.

2022 Player of the Year Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids makes a final appearance on the All-Area Team before joining sister Heaven at North Dakota State next season. She is joined by junior Jessika Lofstrom, who emerged as a difference-maker for the Thunderhawks in their run to a third straight section championship.

Superior’s season ended in a heartbreaking loss to Wausau West, but that didn’t stop senior Emma Raye from claiming a spot on the first team or her second straight Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year.

In addition, Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch, a Bemidji State recruit, led all of Wisconsin Division 3 in assists and was sixth in steals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's All-Area team was selected by News Tribune staff.

FIRST TEAM

TIERYN PLASCH

Northwestern

Senior guard

Tieryn Plasch Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Also Northwestern’s all-time assist leader and a Bemidji State recruit, Plasch led all of Wisconsin Division 3 in assists and was sixth in steals.

MORE ABOUT TIERYN PLASCH Prep Prep girls basketball: Hard work paying off for Tieryn Plasch, Northwestern The Tigers’ all-time leading scorer has already started giving back to the program by coaching the seventh-grade travel team. Prep Prep girls basketball: Northwestern's Plasch signs with Bemidji State The Tigers' leading scorer last season committed to play basketball at the Division II school recently.

SECOND TEAM

ADVERTISEMENT

HOPE CARLSON

Proctor

Senior forward

Hope Carlson Submitted photo

- The senior “provided exemplary leadership despite being the only senior on our team,” coach Matt Solberg said, and had the second-best scoring season in Proctor girls program history.

MORE ABOUT HOPE CARLSON Prep Prep girls basketball: Late steal by Hope Carlson lifts Proctor past Duluth Marshall The Rails erased a 10-point first half deficit in the final 3 minutes of the half to take a 29-28 lead into the locker room.

RACHEL HAGEN

Duluth East

Senior forward

Rachel Hagen Submitted photo

- Hagen also averaged 10.4 rebounds per game, more than half of which were on the offensive end.

REGAN JUENEMANN

Duluth Marshall

Sophomore guard

Regan Juenemann Submitted photo

- Juenemann shot 37% from the perimeter and reached the 1,000 career point plateau earlier this season.

ALEXA SNESRUD

Cloquet

Senior forward

Alexa Snesrud Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- The 2023 Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year , Snesrud was the eighth Lumberjack to eclipse 1,000 points in her career, finishing her time in Cloquet with 1,278.

MORE ABOUT ALEXA SNESRUD Prep Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks edge Rails in OT classic Cloquet's Alexa Snesrud and Proctor's Hope Carlson dueled past the end of regulation.