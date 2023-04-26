2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Two players from Mountain Iron-Buhl and Grand Rapids lead this year's selections.
After more than a decade of frustration, Mountain Iron-Buhl claimed its first state championship, thanks to All-State players Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo.
Zubich averaged 26.5 points per game and was named the 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. Ganyo led the Rangers in assists and steals.
2022 Player of the Year Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids makes a final appearance on the All-Area Team before joining sister Heaven at North Dakota State next season. She is joined by junior Jessika Lofstrom, who emerged as a difference-maker for the Thunderhawks in their run to a third straight section championship.
Superior’s season ended in a heartbreaking loss to Wausau West, but that didn’t stop senior Emma Raye from claiming a spot on the first team or her second straight Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year.
In addition, Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch, a Bemidji State recruit, led all of Wisconsin Division 3 in assists and was sixth in steals.
This year's All-Area team was selected by News Tribune staff.
FIRST TEAM
|JORDAN ZUBICH
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Junior guard
- The News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year recently announced she plans to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The Rangers’ junior led the team to the Class A championship in March and plans to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina.
The Rangers junior said things “just felt organic” when she visited the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.
|EMMA RAYE
Superior
Senior forward
Raye, the Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year
|SAGE GANYO
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Senior guard
- Ganyo was second on the team with 17.4 points as the Rangers won their first state championship.
|TARYN HAMLING
Grand Rapids
Senior guard
- The North Dakota State recruit shot 46% from the field and was better than 85% from the free throw line.
All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling grows into more than just a scorer
The Thunderhawks junior led her team to the Class AAA state tournament for the second year in a row
|TIERYN PLASCH
Northwestern
Senior guard
- Also Northwestern’s all-time assist leader and a Bemidji State recruit, Plasch led all of Wisconsin Division 3 in assists and was sixth in steals.
The Tigers' all-time leading scorer
The Tigers' leading scorer last season committed to play basketball at the Division II school recently.
SECOND TEAM
|HOPE CARLSON
Proctor
Senior forward
- The senior “provided exemplary leadership despite being the only senior on our team,” coach Matt Solberg said, and had the second-best scoring season in Proctor girls program history.
|RACHEL HAGEN
Duluth East
Senior forward
- Hagen also averaged 10.4 rebounds per game, more than half of which were on the offensive end.
|REGAN JUENEMANN
Duluth Marshall
Sophomore guard
- Juenemann shot 37% from the perimeter and reached the 1,000 career point plateau earlier this season.
|ALEXA SNESRUD
Cloquet
Senior forward
- The 2023 Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year , Snesrud was the eighth Lumberjack to eclipse 1,000 points in her career, finishing her time in Cloquet with 1,278.
Cloquet's Alexa Snesrud
|JESSIKA LOFSTROM
Grand Rapids
Junior forward
- Lofstrom led Grand Rapids with eight rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 2022-23.
The Thunderhawks' junior scored 22 second-half points in the win.
