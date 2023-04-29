99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

The team includes Minnesota recruit and All-Area Player of the Year Isaac Asuma as well as Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and Hermantown's Blake Schmitz.

Hermantown plays Superior for the Lake Superior Conference championship.
Heremantown junior Abe Soumis, 10, elevates for a shot over the defense of Superior's Daynen Lull, 3, during a game Thursday, Fev. 23, 2023.
Jamey Malcomb / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

After leading his team to a second consecutive trip to the Class A semifinals, Cherry junior Isaac Asuma was named the News Tribune's 2023 All-Area Player of the Year.

Asuma, a Minnesota Golden Gophers recruit, averaged 21 points per game, 8.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists on the Tigers' way to back-to-back section titles.

Hermantown's Blake Schmitz led the Hawks to their second-straight state tournament with 18.7 points per game and Hawks junior Abe Soumis joined Schmitz after averaging 19.4 points on 55% shooting from the floor.

Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and Two Harbors' Trent Gomez all ended up on the first team, and they were joined by Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year Isaiah Kastern.

Kastern led Solon Springs to the sectional final before falling to Wisconsin Division 5 runner-up McDonnell Catholic 58-56.

The All-Area team is selected by News Tribune staff.

FIRST TEAM

ISAAC ASUMA
Cherry
Junior guard
Cherry's Isaac Asuma
Isaac Asuma
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
- The News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year averaged 21.7 points, nine rebounds and 3.3 assists in leading the Tigers to the Class A semifinals for the second year in a row.
- Asuma recently committed to play for Minnesota when he graduates, making him the first boy from the Iron Range to receive an offer from the Gophers since Paul McDonald in 1976.
BLAKE SCHMITZ
Hermantown
Senior forward
Hermantown's Blake Schmitz
Blake Schmitz
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
- An All-Lake Superior Conference first team selection, Schmitz averaged 18.7 points per game while shooting better than 50% from the field.
- Schmitz is “a difference maker” on the defensive end, according to Hawks’ coach Andy Fenske, who said Schmitz flies “around like a free safety, picking off long passes and defending the rim.”
ISAIAH KASTERN
Solon Springs
Junior forward
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern
Isaiah Kastern
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
- Kastern was “dominant all season,” according to coach Marcus Besonen, averaging 24.5 points and 11.2 rebounds in the Eagles’ run to the sectional final.
- The Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year , Kastern “put on a ton of strength” in the offseason that allowed him to finish through contact, Besonen said.
TRENT GOMEZ
Two Harbors
Senior guard
Two Harbors Trent Gomez
Trent Gomez
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
- Gomez averaged 24 points per game while shooting nearly 60% from the field and 44% from the perimeter.
- The Agates’ all-time leading scorer does “everything the right way,” according to coach Bill Anderson, and will play college basketball next year at Augsburg in Minneapolis.
JOBE JUENEMANN
Duluth East
Senior guard
Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann
Jobe Juenemann
Submitted photo
- The Greyhounds senior averaged 16.7 points per game on better than 40% shooting from 3-point range and was named MVP of the Border Battle All-Star game.
- A Bemidji State recruit, Juenemann hit a game-winning shot to lift the Greyhounds over sixth-ranked Shakopee on Feb. 18.
SECOND TEAM

ABE SOUMIS
Hermantown
Junior forward
Hermantown's Abe Soumis
Abe Soumis
Submitted photo
- Soumis led the Hawks in scoring at 19.4 points per game on better than 55% shooting from the field.
- The junior could take over a game at any point. In a Feb. 23 game against Superior, Soumis scored three straight buckets to spark a 16-2 run in a 73-63 win.
MARCO MAYORGA
Cloquet
Senior center
Cloquet's Marco Mayorga
Marco Mayorga
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
- The All-Lake Superior Conference first team pick dominated the paint for the Lumberjacks, averaging 17 points per game despite standing just over 6 feet tall.
- The Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year is “one of the best leaders I’ve had in 18 years of doing this,” Lumberjacks coach Steve Battaglia said.
Asher Zubich
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Senior guard
Mountain Iron-Buhl's Asher Zubich
Asher Zubich
Submitted photo
- Zubich led the Rangers in points per game (25.2), rebounds (5) and assists (5.4) in their run to the Section 7A semifinals.
- The Rangers’ senior scored 3,576 career points, good enough for fifth all-time in Minnesota.
COLE LAHTI
Northwestern
Senior guard
Northwestern's Cole Lahti
Cole Lahti
Submitted photo.
- The Tigers senior averaged 22.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists and was named the Heart O’North Conference Player of the Year.
- Lahti is “the smartest player I have ever coached and has a great feel for the game,” according to coach Nolan Graff.
MARNARIES FERGUSON
Duluth Denfeld
Sophomore guard
Duluth Denfeld's Marnaries Ferguson
Marnaries Ferguson
Submitted photo
- The sophomore averaged 19.5 points per game and was an All-Lake Superior Conference first team selection.
- Ferguson’s play was key in the Hunters improving from three wins last season to 16 in 2022-23.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
