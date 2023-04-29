2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
The team includes Minnesota recruit and All-Area Player of the Year Isaac Asuma as well as Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and Hermantown's Blake Schmitz.
After leading his team to a second consecutive trip to the Class A semifinals, Cherry junior Isaac Asuma was named the News Tribune's 2023 All-Area Player of the Year.
Asuma, a Minnesota Golden Gophers recruit, averaged 21 points per game, 8.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists on the Tigers' way to back-to-back section titles.
Hermantown's Blake Schmitz led the Hawks to their second-straight state tournament with 18.7 points per game and Hawks junior Abe Soumis joined Schmitz after averaging 19.4 points on 55% shooting from the floor.
Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and Two Harbors' Trent Gomez all ended up on the first team, and they were joined by Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year Isaiah Kastern.
Kastern led Solon Springs to the sectional final before falling to Wisconsin Division 5 runner-up McDonnell Catholic 58-56.
ADVERTISEMENT
The All-Area team is selected by News Tribune staff.
FIRST TEAM
|ISAAC ASUMA
Cherry
Junior guard
- Asuma recently committed to play for Minnesota when he graduates, making him the first boy from the Iron Range to receive an offer from the Gophers since Paul McDonald in 1976.
The Tigers will face Deer River in the Section 7A final at 7 p.m. Friday at Romano Gym.
Three-star point guard from Iron, Minn., gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers
The Tigers endured long stretches without star point guard Isaac Asuma due to foul trouble.
|BLAKE SCHMITZ
Hermantown
Senior forward
- Schmitz is “a difference maker” on the defensive end, according to Hawks’ coach Andy Fenske, who said Schmitz flies “around like a free safety, picking off long passes and defending the rim.”
The Hawks senior can seem quiet and reserved, but is willing to “do whatever it takes to win.”
Abe Soumis led the Hawks with 34 points.
The Hawks advanced to consecutive state tournaments for the first time in school history.
|ISAIAH KASTERN
Solon Springs
Junior forward
- The Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year , Kastern “put on a ton of strength” in the offseason that allowed him to finish through contact, Besonen said.
|TRENT GOMEZ
Two Harbors
Senior guard
- The Agates’ all-time leading scorer does “everything the right way,” according to coach Bill Anderson, and will play college basketball next year at Augsburg in Minneapolis.
The senior point guard is averaging more than 24 points per game and the Agates are in the midst of their best season in nearly 30 years.
|JOBE JUENEMANN
Duluth East
Senior guard
- A Bemidji State recruit, Juenemann hit a game-winning shot to lift the Greyhounds over sixth-ranked Shakopee on Feb. 18.
SECOND TEAM
|ABE SOUMIS
Hermantown
Junior forward
- The junior could take over a game at any point. In a Feb. 23 game against Superior, Soumis scored three straight buckets to spark a 16-2 run in a 73-63 win.
Hawks’ coach Andy Fenske said he believes his team’s “best basketball is ahead of them.”
The Hawks are undefeated, but weather-related cancellations have limited the team to just six games this season.
|MARCO MAYORGA
Cloquet
Senior center
- The Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year is “one of the best leaders I’ve had in 18 years of doing this,” Lumberjacks coach Steve Battaglia said.
|Asher Zubich
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Senior guard
- The Rangers’ senior scored 3,576 career points, good enough for fifth all-time in Minnesota.
|COLE LAHTI
Northwestern
Senior guard
- Lahti is “the smartest player I have ever coached and has a great feel for the game,” according to coach Nolan Graff.
Needing just seven, he scored 29 as the Tigers hit triple digits at home.
|MARNARIES FERGUSON
Duluth Denfeld
Sophomore guard
- Ferguson’s play was key in the Hunters improving from three wins last season to 16 in 2022-23.
ADVERTISEMENT