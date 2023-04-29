2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

After leading his team to a second consecutive trip to the Class A semifinals, Cherry junior Isaac Asuma was named the News Tribune's 2023 All-Area Player of the Year.

Asuma, a Minnesota Golden Gophers recruit, averaged 21 points per game, 8.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists on the Tigers' way to back-to-back section titles.

Hermantown's Blake Schmitz led the Hawks to their second-straight state tournament with 18.7 points per game and Hawks junior Abe Soumis joined Schmitz after averaging 19.4 points on 55% shooting from the floor.

Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and Two Harbors' Trent Gomez all ended up on the first team, and they were joined by Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year Isaiah Kastern.

Kastern led Solon Springs to the sectional final before falling to Wisconsin Division 5 runner-up McDonnell Catholic 58-56.

The All-Area team is selected by News Tribune staff.

FIRST TEAM

ISAIAH KASTERN

Solon Springs

Junior forward

Isaiah Kastern Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- The Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year , Kastern “put on a ton of strength” in the offseason that allowed him to finish through contact, Besonen said.

TRENT GOMEZ

Two Harbors

Senior guard

Trent Gomez Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- The Agates’ all-time leading scorer does “everything the right way,” according to coach Bill Anderson, and will play college basketball next year at Augsburg in Minneapolis.

JOBE JUENEMANN

Duluth East

Senior guard

Jobe Juenemann Submitted photo

- A Bemidji State recruit, Juenemann hit a game-winning shot to lift the Greyhounds over sixth-ranked Shakopee on Feb. 18.

SECOND TEAM

MARCO MAYORGA

Cloquet

Senior center

Marco Mayorga Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- The Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year is “one of the best leaders I’ve had in 18 years of doing this,” Lumberjacks coach Steve Battaglia said.

Asher Zubich

Mountain Iron-Buhl

Senior guard

Asher Zubich Submitted photo

- The Rangers’ senior scored 3,576 career points, good enough for fifth all-time in Minnesota.

COLE LAHTI

Northwestern

Senior guard

Cole Lahti Submitted photo.

- Lahti is “the smartest player I have ever coached and has a great feel for the game,” according to coach Nolan Graff.

