2022 News Tribune All-Area Volleyball Team

Grand Rapids made its second consecutive run to the Class AAA semifinals in 2022 and for their efforts two players — Lindsay Racine and Braya LaPlant — were named to the All-State team.

Racine even received a spot on the All-Tournament Team and LaPlant, with a school-record 62 aces and 8.65 assists per set for the Thunderhawks, was named the 2022 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year.

With just one area team in the state tournament, it would be easy to think there isn’t much talent across the rest of the section. That would be an incorrect assumption.

Cloquet’s Ava Carlson averaged 4 kills per set and with Cloquet’s second straight appearance in the Section 7AAA title game also received an All-State nod and a spot on the All-Area first team and was named the Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year.

Others earning a spot on the 2022 All-Area team include Proctor junior Ella Walker, Greenway’s Lexi Hammer and Northwestern’s Brynn Hessel, the Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year.

2022 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Braya LaPlant

Grand Rapids

Junior setter

Braya LaPlant Contributed photo LaPlant averaged 8.65 assists per set per set this season while helping the Thunderhawks advance to the state semifinals for the second straight year.

A Class AAA All-State and All-Lake Superior Conference selection, LaPlant set a Grand Rapids single-season record with 62 aces and collected 172 kills on 375 attempts.

The News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, LaPlant’s “strong setting hands” and ability to mix it up gave opposing defenses fits all season.

Lindsay Racine

Grand Rapids

Senior libero

Lindsay Racine Contributed photo Racine averaged nearly five digs per set in the Thunderhawks’ second-consecutive run to the state semifinals and had a 2.25 (out of a possible 3) pass rating this season.

A Class AAA All-State and All-Tournament selection, Racine also had 29 aces and 94 assists on the season

Ava Carlson

Cloquet

Junior outside hitter

Ava Carlson Contributed photo Carlson collected 38 aces and served 94.5% as the captain, primary passer and six-rotation player on a Lumberjack squad that reached the Section 7AAA championship game for the second consecutive season.

A Class AAA All-State selection for the second straight year, Carlson averaged 4 kills per set and has 25 blocks on the season.

Ella Walker

Proctor

Junior middle hitter

Ella Walker Contributed photo Walker averaged 3.8 kills and .6 blocks per set for a Rails team that lost 2021 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year Payton Rodberg and All-Area Team member Gabby Jauhola.

Walker also had 37 aces for a team that started 3-6 but won five straight games at the end of the season before falling to eventual Section 7AA champion Rush City in the section quarterfinal.

Gabby Martenson

Esko

Senior right side

Gabby Martenson Contributed photo The All-Polar League Big School Co-MVP, Martenson averaged 3.84 kills per set in the Eskomos’ run to the Section 7AA finals against Rush City.

A versatile player, Martenson also had 51 aces and averaged more than 2 digs per set.

Elle Jokinen

Hermantown

Senior outside hitter

Elle Jokinen Contributed photo Jokinen averaged 3.03 kills per set in leading the Hawks to the Section 7AAA semifinals for the second straight season.

She also had 27 blocks in 2022 and averaged 3.52 digs per set for first-year coach Jessica Williams.

SECOND TEAM

Lexi Hammer

Greenway

Senior setter

Lexi Hammer Contributed photo A four-year starter and three-time All-Iron Range Conference selection, Hammer finished her senior season with 695 total set assists and 389 digs.

Hammer led the Raiders to the Section 7AA semifinals in 2022 — as well as the Class AA state tournament in 2021 — and collected 2,855 career assists and plans to play college volleyball, according to Greenway coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson.

Ayla Oltmanns

Duluth East

Senior outside hitter

Ayla Oltmanns Contributed photo A consistent and versatile player for the Greyhounds, Oltmans averaged just more than 3 kills and digs per set in 2022.

Oltmanns also collected 11 blocks over the season, making her a vital presence at the net for Duluth East.

Brynn Hessel

Northwestern

Senior middle hitter

Brynn Hessel Contributed photo An All-Heart O’ North Conference selection, Hessel averaged 2.91 kills per set, .8 blocks and had 51 aces while serving 93.6%.

The 2022 Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year, Hessel was a “force offensively and defensively at the net and played a great back row,” according to Tigers coach Charlie Hessel.

Kyra Johnson

Esko

Junior outside hitter

Kyra Johnson Contributed photo Johnson averaged 3.49 kills per set in the Eskomos’ run to the Section 7AA title game against Rush City.

The junior also had 46 aces and averaged 3.28 digs per set.

Aili Buytaert

Cloquet

Senior middle hitter

Aili Buytaert Contributed photo A captain and second team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, Buytaert averaged 2.4 kills per set in the Lumberjacks’ second straight run to the Section 7AA title game.

Buytaert also served up 30 aces, had 30 blocks and was second for the Lumberjacks in scoring in 2022.