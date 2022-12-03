SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2022 News Tribune All-Area Girls Soccer Team

This year's team features five All-State selections from three teams, including All-Area Player of the Year Abbey Birkey of Grand Rapids.

Duluth East’s Grace Karakas (13) knocks the ball away from Duluth Denfeld’s Lucy Bell (25)
Duluth East’s Grace Karakas (13) knocks the ball away from Duluth Denfeld’s Lucy Bell (25) in the first half of the game at PSS on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, 2022.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 05:02 AM
Section 7 soccer has long been dominated by Cloquet-Carlton and, going by results, not much changed in 2022.

The Lumberjacks won their fourth straight section title even without All-State player Kiley Issendorf, who was injured during the section and state tournaments.

Look a little closer, however, and girls soccer has become more competitive across the section.

Grand Rapids' All-Area Player of the Year Abbey Birkey stunned Cloquet-Carlton in the regular season and grabbed the top seed for the section tournament.

Esko also stepped into the limelight with a stifling defense that allowed just 3 goals over an 11-game win streak and played Cloquet-Carlton to a draw late in the season. The Eskomos’ Gwendolyn Lilly and Abriana Madill were All-State selections in the team’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2011.

Duluth East’s Grace Karakas showed her speed with an overtime game-winner against Duluth Denfeld, but the Hunters are on the rise with Alyssa Doyle and Cayley Larson leading them to their first winning season since 2014.

2022 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Alexa Snesrud
Cloquet-Carlton
Senior forward
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Alexa Snesrud
Contributed photo
  • Snesrud is “hands down” the best player in the area, according to Lumberjacks’ coach Dustin Randall, and was a first team All-State selection in Class AA.
  • The senior scored 19 goals and had seven assists in captaining a very young Lumberjacks squad to its fourth-straight section title.
Prep
State girls soccer: Cloquet-Carlton can't solve Mankato East defense
The Cougars remained undefeated and advance to the Class AA state semifinals.
October 27, 2022 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Kiley Issendorf
Cloquet-Carlton
Junior forward
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Kiley Issendorf
Contributed photo
  • Issendorf was also a first-team All-State selection in Class AA, scoring seven goals and had seven assists for the Lumberjacks. 
  • A second-team All-State player in 2021, Issendorf was hurt in the latter half of the season and was unable to play in their state quarterfinal loss to Mankato East.

Grace Karakas
Duluth East
Junior forward
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Grace Karakas
Contributed photo
  • Karakas led the Greyhounds in both goals and assists this season and scored an overtime game-winner against Duluth Denfeld.
  • The junior’s speed is what sets her apart from other players and she is almost as fast with the ball as without it, according to Greyhounds coach Steve Polkowski.
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Grace Karakas OT goal lifts East past Denfeld
Hunter goalie Cayley Larsen stopped 20 shots and held the Greyhounds scoreless for more than 80 minutes.
September 22, 2022 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Abbey Birkey
Grand Rapids
Senior forward
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Abbey Birkey
Contributed photo
  • A two-year captain for the Thunderhawks, Birkey was the first All-State selection in the history of the Grand Rapids program and will play next year at Macalester College in St. Paul. 
  • Birkey’s 15 goals and nine assists mean she was involved in more than half of Grand Rapids’ 44 scores this season, including all three when the Thunderhawks rallied from a goal down to beat Cloquet-Carlton late in the regular season. 
  • The News Tribune’s 2022 All-Area Player of the Year, Birkey led the Thunderhawks to the Section 7AA championship game for the first time in program history.
Prep
2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Grand Rapids' leader is quiet but 'that's our Abbey Birkey'
The Thunderhawks senior was the first All-State selection in the history of the program.
December 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Columns
Local Student's View: Youth sports have become too intense, harmfully competitive
From the column: "Youth sports need to reduce the emphasis on winning and return to the importance of having fun."
October 09, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Abbey Birkey

Alyssa Doyle
Duluth Denfeld
Junior midfielder
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Alyssa Doyle
Contributed photo
  • With 19 goals and 13 assists, Doyle was involved in 32 of the Hunters’ 39 goals in 2022. 
  • The junior led Denfeld to its first winning season since 2014.
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Denfeld’s Alyssa Doyle shines in win over Hermantown
The Hunters scored twice in each half in the shutout win.
September 13, 2022 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Cayley Larson
Duluth Denfeld
Sophomore goalkeeper
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Cayley Larson
Contributed photo
  • Larson allowed 16 goals in 18 games with 74 saves and a .822 save percentage. 
  • The sophomore recorded six shutouts, including a 1-0 win over North Branch in which she stopped three penalty kicks.

Gwendolyn Lilly
Esko
Junior defender
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Gwendolyn Lilly
Contributed photo
  • A first team All-State selection in Class A, Lilly was part of a defense that recorded 11 shutouts in 19 games, including a stretch of six consecutive from Sept. 13-27.
  • Lilly scored six goals and three assists playing from the Eskomos’ back line.

Abrianna Madill
Esko
Junior midfielder
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Abriana Madill
Contributed photo
  • A second-team All-State selection, Madill was a cornerstone of the Eskomos’ attack with 15 assists — eight more than anyone else on the team. 
  • Madill led an Eskomos squad that advanced to their first appearance in the state tournament since 2011.

Karly Holm
Two Harbors
Senior forward
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Karly Holm
Contributed photo
  • Holm helped the Agates improve their win total by nine and led them to their first double-digit victory season since 2018. 
  • Holm’s 30 goals in 2022 was more than half the total scored by the Agates all season.

Kelsey Tangen
Proctor
Junior forward
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Kelsey Tangen
Contributed photo
  • The Rails struggled this season, but Tangen still scored 10 goals and was a solid presence all over the field for coach Amy Masterson,.
  • A do-it-all player for Proctor, Tangen even stepped in to play goalkeeper against Cloquet-Carlton when starter Brooklyn Burch was injured, recording 20 saves in the game.

Liv Birkeland
Hermantown
Senior defender
2022 Girls Soccer News Tribune All-Area Team
Liv Birkeland
Contributed photo
  • Birkeland was an “outstanding defender” and made Hermantown a “competitive team,” according to Cloquet-Carlton coach Dustin Randall, despite the Hawks only picking up five wins.
  • The Hawks struggled to score at times, including a stretch in which they scored just one goal in six games, but Birkeland quarterbacked a defense that kept her team within striking distance all season.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
