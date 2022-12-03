2022 News Tribune All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Section 7 soccer has long been dominated by Cloquet-Carlton and, going by results, not much changed in 2022.

The Lumberjacks won their fourth straight section title even without All-State player Kiley Issendorf, who was injured during the section and state tournaments.

Look a little closer, however, and girls soccer has become more competitive across the section.

Grand Rapids' All-Area Player of the Year Abbey Birkey stunned Cloquet-Carlton in the regular season and grabbed the top seed for the section tournament.

Esko also stepped into the limelight with a stifling defense that allowed just 3 goals over an 11-game win streak and played Cloquet-Carlton to a draw late in the season. The Eskomos’ Gwendolyn Lilly and Abriana Madill were All-State selections in the team’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2011.

Duluth East’s Grace Karakas showed her speed with an overtime game-winner against Duluth Denfeld, but the Hunters are on the rise with Alyssa Doyle and Cayley Larson leading them to their first winning season since 2014.

2022 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Alexa Snesrud

Cloquet-Carlton

Senior forward

Alexa Snesrud Contributed photo Snesrud is “hands down” the best player in the area, according to Lumberjacks’ coach Dustin Randall, and was a first team All-State selection in Class AA.

Kiley Issendorf

Cloquet-Carlton

Junior forward

Kiley Issendorf Contributed photo Issendorf was also a first-team All-State selection in Class AA, scoring seven goals and had seven assists for the Lumberjacks.

A second-team All-State player in 2021, Issendorf was hurt in the latter half of the season and was unable to play in their state quarterfinal loss to Mankato East.

Grace Karakas

Duluth East

Junior forward

Grace Karakas Contributed photo Karakas led the Greyhounds in both goals and assists this season and scored an overtime game-winner against Duluth Denfeld.

Abbey Birkey

Grand Rapids

Senior forward

Abbey Birkey Contributed photo A two-year captain for the Thunderhawks, Birkey was the first All-State selection in the history of the Grand Rapids program and will play next year at Macalester College in St. Paul.

Birkey’s 15 goals and nine assists mean she was involved in more than half of Grand Rapids’ 44 scores this season, including all three when the Thunderhawks rallied from a goal down to beat Cloquet-Carlton late in the regular season.

Alyssa Doyle

Duluth Denfeld

Junior midfielder

Alyssa Doyle Contributed photo With 19 goals and 13 assists, Doyle was involved in 32 of the Hunters’ 39 goals in 2022.

Cayley Larson

Duluth Denfeld

Sophomore goalkeeper

Cayley Larson Contributed photo Larson allowed 16 goals in 18 games with 74 saves and a .822 save percentage.

The sophomore recorded six shutouts, including a 1-0 win over North Branch in which she stopped three penalty kicks.

Gwendolyn Lilly

Esko

Junior defender

Gwendolyn Lilly Contributed photo A first team All-State selection in Class A, Lilly was part of a defense that recorded 11 shutouts in 19 games, including a stretch of six consecutive from Sept. 13-27.

Lilly scored six goals and three assists playing from the Eskomos’ back line.

Abrianna Madill

Esko

Junior midfielder

Abriana Madill Contributed photo A second-team All-State selection, Madill was a cornerstone of the Eskomos’ attack with 15 assists — eight more than anyone else on the team.

Madill led an Eskomos squad that advanced to their first appearance in the state tournament since 2011.

Karly Holm

Two Harbors

Senior forward

Karly Holm Contributed photo Holm helped the Agates improve their win total by nine and led them to their first double-digit victory season since 2018.

Holm’s 30 goals in 2022 was more than half the total scored by the Agates all season.

Kelsey Tangen

Proctor

Junior forward

Kelsey Tangen Contributed photo The Rails struggled this season, but Tangen still scored 10 goals and was a solid presence all over the field for coach Amy Masterson,.

A do-it-all player for Proctor, Tangen even stepped in to play goalkeeper against Cloquet-Carlton when starter Brooklyn Burch was injured, recording 20 saves in the game.