2022 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Football Team

It had been 12 years since Cromwell’s IX-Man state title in 2010, but Asher Zubich and Mountain Iron-Buhl ended northeastern Minnesota’s state championship drought with it’s final minute win over Spring Grove.
Zubich, Damian Tapio, and Mason Clines all make an appearance on the 2022 News Tribune All-Area Team for the Rangers.
Esko’s season ended with a heartbreaking loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the Class AAA quarterfinal, but the Eskomos also have several names on the list, including All-Area Player of the Year Koi Perich.
A Minnesota Vikings All-State Team selection, Zubich threw for 2,129 yards and 32 touchdowns with a nearly 80% completion percentage in leading the Rangers to their first state championship in 50 years.
Zubich also ran for 1,691 yards and led the team defensively with six interceptions, including a key pick at the goal line in the state championship game.
Zubich was “probably the best IX-Man quarterback in the state,” according to James Paul, the coach of Wheaton-Herman-Norcross — the Rangers’ semifinal opponent.
Peterson was the top offensive lineman for an Eskomos offense that scored 521 points and gained more than 4,200 yards in 2022.
As a defensive tackle, Peterson made 39 tackles and had three sacks for Esko.
Andrew Bourque Northwestern Senior center
Bourque was the “centerpiece of the Tiger offensive line the past two seasons,” according to coach Jovin Kroll.
Bourque was one of the few centers who could “get to the second level consistently,” Kroll said and was a team captain who took an interest in helping younger players improve throughout the year.
Josiah Larson Cloquet Offensive guard
The Lumberjacks rushed for more than 2,800 yards this season and Larson “anchored our offensive line,” according to Cloquet coach Jeff Ojanen.
Larson was “a big part” of a Lumberjacks team that averaged rushing 255 yards per game, Ojanen said, and shocked then-undefeated Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semifinal.
Josh Muehlbauer Hermantown Senior fullback
“A bowling ball of a fullback,” according to Hermantown coach Mike Zagelmeyer, Muehlbauer led the Hawks with 773 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Also a “run stopping force” on the Hermantown defensive line, Zagelmeyer said, Muehlbauer had 50 total tackles and three sacks in 2022.
Peyton Menzel Hermantown Junior wide receiver
A wide receiver with big play capabilities, Menzel set the Hawks’ school record for receptions in a season with 40 catches and seven touchdowns.
Menzel was also a “tremendous cover corner for us,” according to Hermantown coach Mike Zagelmeyer.
Jaxsyn Schmidt Moose Lake/Willow River Junior running back
Schmidt ran for 1,535 yards in 11 games, averaging 9.48 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns.
Schmidt was also named the Northeast Blue District Offensive Player of the Year in the Rebels’ run to a second consecutive Section 7AA title.
Kyler Pitkanen Two Harbors Senior running back
Pitkanen led the Agates with 810 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as well as 142 yards receiving and two scores.
A terrific two-way player, Pitkanen also had 47 tackles — 13 for a loss — an interception and three fumble recoveries.
DEFENSE
Tanner Kaufman Northwestern Senior linebacker
“A constant in the opponent’s backfield,” Northwestern coach Jovin Kroll said, Kaufman was a first team All-State selection at outside linebacker and had 17 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Also a 1,000-yard rusher for the Tigers, Kaufman, a Wisconsin-River Falls recruit, was “an explosive player on offense,” Kroll said, that had 17 touchdowns and averaged 8.8 yards per carry.
J.P. Mesojedec Moose Lake/Willow River Senior defensive line
The Rebels’ “best lineman on offense and defense,” MLWR coach Dave Louzek said, had 65 total tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for a loss.
Offensively, Mesojedec was part of a line that averaged 361 yards per game and cleared the way for 1,500-yard rusher Jaxsyn Schmidt.
Wyatt Christensen Grand Rapids Senior defensive end
A two-year starter at defensive end, Christensen was an All-Section 7AAAA selection and had 59 tackles and 12 sacks in 2022.
Also a right tackle, Christensen helped clear the way for a Thunderhawks rushing attack that gained 2,565 yards and 36 touchdowns this season.
Reese Sheldon Cloquet Senior defensive back
“One of the best all-around players in the Northland,” according to Cloquet coach Jeff Ojanen, Sheldon was a force in the defensive backfield, with 34.5 tackles and several pass breakups and an interception.
A North Dakota State recruit, Sheldon was a great two-way player who had 788 yards passing and 11 touchdowns as well as 654 yards passing and another seven scores.
Ryan Manahan Barnum Senior linebacker
Once a manager for the Bombers, he became a “key piece” to their success, Barnum coach Bob Minkkinen said, with 77 tackles — including 12 for a loss — two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Manahan also has five receiving touchdowns and had a “great nose for the ball and seemed to have a knack for making big plays in big moments,” Minkkinen said.
Jared Schultz Northwood/Solon Springs Sophomore linebacker
Schultz had 92 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss and two defensive touchdowns in 2022.
Schultz was also the Lakeland East Conference Offensive Player of the Year with 1,207 yards passing and 16 touchdowns as well as 1,105 yards rushing and 19 scores on the ground.
Jack Rivord Superior Senior defensive end
The Spartans’ senior was a two-year, two-way starter, but was so skilled defensively that teams “had to know where he was aligned and often schemed to run away from him,” according to Superior coach Bob DeMeyer.
An outstanding blocker, ball carrier and receiver, Rivord played through an injury but was limited on offense because his defensive value was so high, DeMeyer said.
Nolan Witt Esko Senior defensive line
Witt ran for 750 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a bruising counterpoint to Koi Perich in the Eskomos attack that produced 521 points and more than 4,000 yards of offense.
The senior also had 45 tackles and was selected to the Minnesota State All-Star game.
Luke Sedin Northwestern Senior defensive back
The Tigers’ “unquestioned leader,” coach Jovin Kroll said, 35 total tackles and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
“A true dual-threat quarterback,” Kroll said, Sedin is also the Northwestern leader in career touchdown passes and passing yardage as well single-season record in those categories.
Mason Clines Mountain Iron-Buhl Senior defensive end
Clines had 53 total tackles, including eight for a loss as well as three sacks in Mountain Iron-Buhl’s run to its first state title in 50 years.
Clines also had eight pass deflections at the line of scrimmage for the Rangers in 2022.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Wyatt Hudspith Esko Senior kicker
Hudspith was 54-for-57 on extra point attempts in 2022 and averaged 58 yards per kick off.
The senior was also 2-for-3 on field goals, including one in the fourth quarter of the state semifinal that gave Esko a three-point lead over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Dashawn Moore Duluth Denfeld Junior kick returner
Moore returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in 2022, including one to open the second half against Rock Ridge, the Hunters’ first win in nearly two years.
Moore also led Denfeld in rushing with 670 yards and eight scores, including the game-winner at Duluth East, the Hunters’ first win over their rivals since 2018.
