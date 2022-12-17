It had been 12 years since Cromwell’s IX-Man state title in 2010, but Asher Zubich and Mountain Iron-Buhl ended northeastern Minnesota’s state championship drought with it’s final minute win over Spring Grove.

Zubich, Damian Tapio, and Mason Clines all make an appearance on the 2022 News Tribune All-Area Team for the Rangers.

Esko’s season ended with a heartbreaking loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the Class AAA quarterfinal, but the Eskomos also have several names on the list, including All-Area Player of the Year Koi Perich.

Duluth Denfeld won three games this season, two more than the previous two seasons combined, and Dashawn Moore’s three kick returns for a score were a big part of those wins.

Area coaches nominated players for the All-Area Team and team members were selected by the News Tribune Sports Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

2022 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM

OFFENSE

Koi Perich

Esko

Junior wide receiver/running back

Koi Perich Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune The News Tribune All-Area Player of the year amassed more than 1,600 total yards and 25 touchdowns in the Eskomos’ second straight Section 7AAA title season.

Perich averaged more 13.6 yards per carry and 20.8 yards per catch in Esko’s run to the state quarterfinal.

The Northeast District Player of the Year, Perich also had 75 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 2022. MORE ABOUT KOI PERICH Prep Prep football: Coaching their sons is ‘a blessing every day’ for Esko assistants The three coaches graduated from the school in the early 1990s and ended up playing college football together at Valley City State in North Dakota. Prep Prep football: Late mistakes cost Esko in state quarterfinal Twice in the fourth quarter, the Eskomos drove inside the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5-yard line, but came away with just three points.

Asher Zubich

Mountain Iron-Buhl

Senior quarterback

Asher Zubich Contributed photo A Minnesota Vikings All-State Team selection, Zubich threw for 2,129 yards and 32 touchdowns with a nearly 80% completion percentage in leading the Rangers to their first state championship in 50 years.

Zubich also ran for 1,691 yards and led the team defensively with six interceptions, including a key pick at the goal line in the state championship game.

Zubich was “probably the best IX-Man quarterback in the state,” according to James Paul, the coach of Wheaton-Herman-Norcross — the Rangers’ semifinal opponent. MORE ABOUT ASHER ZUBICH Prep Prep football: MIB’s Asher Zubich ‘makes it easy' The Rangers’ senior has 20 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing scores for the fourth-ranked nine-man team in Minnesota. Prep Prep football: MIB rallies for first state championship in 50 years The Rangers overcame five turnovers — including three in the first half — to come back from 11 down in the fourth quarter for the Minnesota IX-Man title. Prep Prep football: Asher Zubich leads MIB to championship game The senior quarterback had three touchdown passes to advance to the Rangers’ first state title game since 1972.

Damian Tapio

Mountain Iron-Buhl

Senior running back

Damian Tapio Contributed photo Tapio ran for 1,809 yards and 31 touchdowns, including the game-winning score against Spring Grove in the state championship on Dec. 3.

On the defensive side, Tapio made 76 tackles, including eight for a loss, in the Rangers’ first state championship season since 1972.

Austan Orvedahl

Duluth East

Senior running back

Austan Orvedahl Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram The Greyhounds back ran for 1,837 yards — averaging nearly 9.7 yards per carry — and 20 touchdowns in 10 games.

A “dynamic player with explosive speed,” according to Duluth East coach Joe Hietala, Orvedahl amassed 5,166 yards in his career and ran for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. MORE ABOUT AUSTAN ORVEDAHL Prep Prep football: 'Epically strong' Austin Orvedahl is key to Duluth East's season The Greyhounds’s Austan Orvedahl is potentially the best returning player in the area — if he can just stay on the field.

Alec Peterson

Esko

Senior offensive guard

Alec Peterson Contributed photo Peterson was the top offensive lineman for an Eskomos offense that scored 521 points and gained more than 4,200 yards in 2022.

As a defensive tackle, Peterson made 39 tackles and had three sacks for Esko.

Andrew Bourque

Northwestern

Senior center

Andrew Borque Contributed photo Bourque was the “centerpiece of the Tiger offensive line the past two seasons,” according to coach Jovin Kroll.

Bourque was one of the few centers who could “get to the second level consistently,” Kroll said and was a team captain who took an interest in helping younger players improve throughout the year.

Josiah Larson

Cloquet

Offensive guard

Josiah Larson Contributed photo The Lumberjacks rushed for more than 2,800 yards this season and Larson “anchored our offensive line,” according to Cloquet coach Jeff Ojanen.

Larson was “a big part” of a Lumberjacks team that averaged rushing 255 yards per game, Ojanen said, and shocked then-undefeated Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Muehlbauer

Hermantown

Senior fullback

Josh Muehlbauer Contributed photo “A bowling ball of a fullback,” according to Hermantown coach Mike Zagelmeyer, Muehlbauer led the Hawks with 773 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Also a “run stopping force” on the Hermantown defensive line, Zagelmeyer said, Muehlbauer had 50 total tackles and three sacks in 2022.

Peyton Menzel

Hermantown

Junior wide receiver

Peyton Menzel Contributed photo A wide receiver with big play capabilities, Menzel set the Hawks’ school record for receptions in a season with 40 catches and seven touchdowns.

Menzel was also a “tremendous cover corner for us,” according to Hermantown coach Mike Zagelmeyer.

Jaxsyn Schmidt

Moose Lake/Willow River

Junior running back

Jaxsyn Schmidt Contributed photo Schmidt ran for 1,535 yards in 11 games, averaging 9.48 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns.

Schmidt was also named the Northeast Blue District Offensive Player of the Year in the Rebels’ run to a second consecutive Section 7AA title.

Kyler Pitkanen

Two Harbors

Senior running back

Kyler Pitkanen Contributed photo Pitkanen led the Agates with 810 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as well as 142 yards receiving and two scores.

A terrific two-way player, Pitkanen also had 47 tackles — 13 for a loss — an interception and three fumble recoveries.

DEFENSE

Tanner Kaufman

Northwestern

Senior linebacker

Tanner Kaufman Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram “A constant in the opponent’s backfield,” Northwestern coach Jovin Kroll said, Kaufman was a first team All-State selection at outside linebacker and had 17 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Also a 1,000-yard rusher for the Tigers, Kaufman, a Wisconsin-River Falls recruit, was “an explosive player on offense,” Kroll said, that had 17 touchdowns and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. MORE ABOUT TANNER KAUFMAN Prep Just for kicks: Northwestern student manager helps with shoe change For the first time in eight years, the Tigers don't have a soccer-style kicker.

Owen Glenn

Grand Rapids

Senior defensive back

Owen Glenn Contributed photo Glenn was a “game-changer each week in all phases of the game,” Thunderhawks coach Greg Spahn said, that recorded more than 70 total tackles and had five interceptions in 2022.

Also a rushing threat, Glenn gained more than 700 yards on the ground and scored 10 touchdowns. MORE ABOUT OWEN GLENN Prep Prep football: Unbeaten Rapids churning out leaders, success The Thunderhawks' "Leadership Council" concept has helped create a balanced, selfless squad.

J.P. Mesojedec

Moose Lake/Willow River

Senior defensive line

J.P. Mesojedec Contributed photo The Rebels’ “best lineman on offense and defense,” MLWR coach Dave Louzek said, had 65 total tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for a loss.

Offensively, Mesojedec was part of a line that averaged 361 yards per game and cleared the way for 1,500-yard rusher Jaxsyn Schmidt.

Wyatt Christensen

Grand Rapids

Senior defensive end

Wyatt Christensen Contributed photo A two-year starter at defensive end, Christensen was an All-Section 7AAAA selection and had 59 tackles and 12 sacks in 2022.

Also a right tackle, Christensen helped clear the way for a Thunderhawks rushing attack that gained 2,565 yards and 36 touchdowns this season.

Reese Sheldon

Cloquet

Senior defensive back

Reese Sheldon Amy Arntson / File / Cloquet Pine Journal “One of the best all-around players in the Northland,” according to Cloquet coach Jeff Ojanen, Sheldon was a force in the defensive backfield, with 34.5 tackles and several pass breakups and an interception.

A North Dakota State recruit, Sheldon was a great two-way player who had 788 yards passing and 11 touchdowns as well as 654 yards passing and another seven scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Manahan

Barnum

Senior linebacker

Ryan Manahan Contributed photo Once a manager for the Bombers, he became a “key piece” to their success, Barnum coach Bob Minkkinen said, with 77 tackles — including 12 for a loss — two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Manahan also has five receiving touchdowns and had a “great nose for the ball and seemed to have a knack for making big plays in big moments,” Minkkinen said.

Jared Schultz

Northwood/Solon Springs

Sophomore linebacker

Jared Schultz Contributed photo Schultz had 92 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss and two defensive touchdowns in 2022.

Schultz was also the Lakeland East Conference Offensive Player of the Year with 1,207 yards passing and 16 touchdowns as well as 1,105 yards rushing and 19 scores on the ground.

Jack Rivord

Superior

Senior defensive end

Jack Rivord Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram The Spartans’ senior was a two-year, two-way starter, but was so skilled defensively that teams “had to know where he was aligned and often schemed to run away from him,” according to Superior coach Bob DeMeyer.

An outstanding blocker, ball carrier and receiver, Rivord played through an injury but was limited on offense because his defensive value was so high, DeMeyer said.

Nolan Witt

Esko

Senior defensive line

Nolan Witt Contrubuted photo Witt ran for 750 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a bruising counterpoint to Koi Perich in the Eskomos attack that produced 521 points and more than 4,000 yards of offense.

The senior also had 45 tackles and was selected to the Minnesota State All-Star game.

Luke Sedin

Northwestern

Senior defensive back

Luke Sedin Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram The Tigers’ “unquestioned leader,” coach Jovin Kroll said, 35 total tackles and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

“A true dual-threat quarterback,” Kroll said, Sedin is also the Northwestern leader in career touchdown passes and passing yardage as well single-season record in those categories.

Mason Clines

Mountain Iron-Buhl

Senior defensive end

Mason Clines Contributed photo Clines had 53 total tackles, including eight for a loss as well as three sacks in Mountain Iron-Buhl’s run to its first state title in 50 years.

Clines also had eight pass deflections at the line of scrimmage for the Rangers in 2022.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Wyatt Hudspith

Esko

Senior kicker

Wyatt Hudspith Contributed photo Hudspith was 54-for-57 on extra point attempts in 2022 and averaged 58 yards per kick off.

The senior was also 2-for-3 on field goals, including one in the fourth quarter of the state semifinal that gave Esko a three-point lead over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.