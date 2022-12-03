2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Grand Rapids' leader is quiet but 'that's our Abbey Birkey'

GRAND RAPIDS — Late in September, Grand Rapids found itself in a position many Section 7 teams have over the past few years — down a goal to Cloquet-Carlton at halftime.

The Thunderhawks needed a win and they turned to their senior captain Abbey Birkey to turn things around. Abbey already had an assist in Grand Rapids’ first goal, but added a score of her own and another assist in the second half and overtime to lift the Thunderhawks to a 3-2 victory.

Grand Rapids' Abbey Birkey (18) competes for the ball with Esko's Liberty Clifford during a September game in Grand Rapids. Birkey was named the 2022 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. Grant Frashier photo

“Abbey was involved in every single one of those goals,” Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses said. “She played the entire game against Cloquet, she was gassed out to the max and she gave 110% and we put another goal in the back of the net. That’s a prime example of ‘That’s our Abbey Birkey’ and that’s why we got to where we were this season.”

It was a big year for the Thunderhawks. They advanced to the Section 7AA championship game for the first time ever. They fell to Cloquet — winner of four straight section titles — in the game, but Abbey was a Class AA All-State selection, another first for the Grand Rapids program.

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey extends her right arm while holding a soccer ball while standing in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Abbey was involved in 24 of the Thunderhawks’ 44 goals in 2022 and now she can add the News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year to her list of honors.

Abbey said it was a great year for her individually, but she said her teammates are as responsible for the special season and it started when they first got together for practice late in the summer.

“We just had a different mindset this year — we knew that we could do well and be one of the top teams in the section,” Abbey said. “They just helped me by pushing me and having better competition at practice always helps improve your own skills and then just people in games. You can't score or win games without any defense, midfield or the goalie defending and supporting you back there.”

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey, left, stands next to her twin sister, Grand Rapids senior Taylor Birkey, as they smile and hold a soccer ball while standing in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School on Nov. 23. Both Abbey and Taylor were forwards for the Thunderhawks. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Abbey’s twin sister Taylor Birkey was second on the team in goals, playing on the left side when Abbey was on the right. Their connection on the field was a big part of the Thunderhawks’ offensive success this season.

“When I would take the ball down and cross it, Abbey was always there to finish the opportunities,” Taylor said. “The same goes (for me), she would definitely make a lot of plays on the field and I would try to be there to score off them. She put in the work and it was just really good to depend on each other.”

The sisters shared a bedroom until just a few years ago. Taylor said Abbey was very easy to live with, but also noted that she was very regimented in her “pre-game rituals.”

“My ritual she’s talking about is my cleats, I put my right side on — like everything, my shin guards and cleats before my left,” Abbey said. “Then I’m just listening to music, I like to get in the right headspace and be focused before the game. Then I have pre-wrap for my hair and do the same hairstyle — two braids — and then my favorite type of Muscle Milk is chocolate.”

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey winds up for a shot during a September home game against Esko. Photo by Grant Frashier

Taylor said the things that her sister uses to elevate her game are her quickness and her leadership

“Her foot skills on the field definitely make her stand out as a player and just her overall speed and agility,” Taylor said. “She also has an ability to work with anyone on the team and she has a natural ability to lead others.”

Cloquet-Carlton coach Dustin Randall said Abbey is an "amazing player" who gave the Lumberjacks "more problems defensively than any other player this season."

Hermantown coach Nathan Hanson said Abbey's play forced them to abandon their defensive game plan altogether in the Section 7AA semifinal.

"Abbey's a great player," Hanson said. "When we faced her in the section semifinals, she really made us adjust what we had to do. She was finding spaces, she has tremendous speed and the biggest thing is when the ball is on her foot, she has a way of making people miss. She got herself in some good scoring opportunities and ended up drawing a penalty kick. She was so quick with the ball on her foot, we had to change our plan. Instead of keeping her in front of us and trying to keep her from getting in the box to completely man-marking her to just try and keep her from getting the ball."

An ‘empathetic leader’

Both Taylor Birkey and Moses described Abbey as quiet and someone who leads by example for Grand Rapids.

“She’s a very approachable, kind, empathetic leader,” Moses said. “Not so much with her mouth, but she leads by example and by putting 110% at practice and at every game and that just uplifts other people. You could see in the games where if we had a little bit of a lag or we were losing, Abbey just turns it on and everyone around her is like, ‘Alright, let’s go.’”

Grand Rapids forward Abbey Birkey moves the ball up field during a home game against Esko in September. Birkey was namd the News Tribune's All-Area Player of the Year. Grant Frashier photo

She and Taylor have been a part of the Grand Rapids program since they were seventh-graders and the steps they took — particularly the regular season win over Cloquet-Carlton and the penalty-kick victory over Hermantown in the Section 7AA semifinal — were significant.

“It’s really exciting, everything that my team and I have accomplished this year,” Abbey said. “There’s been so many firsts this season — going to our first section final, being the first girls soccer team in the Grand Rapids soccer program’s history to become the first seed and it’s just been great.”

What’s more, the Thunderhawks are on an upward trajectory that will have them competing for section titles in the years to come, according to Moses, and much of that is due to the accomplishments of Abbey and her teammates.

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey looks up at a soccer ball in motion as she prepares to bump it with her head while in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“This is her second year being a captain and I think it speaks volumes about her as a person,” Moses said. “She doesn’t need to be the talker, she doesn’t need to yell at anybody, she just is a leader by example. She uplifts everybody by what she puts in and her energy, it just goes to the other players and that’s been huge. We have so many girls, young players on our team that look up to her and want to be the next Abbey Birkey.”

News Tribune girls soccer players of the year Year Player School 2022 Abbey Birkey Grand Rapids 2021 Katie Turner Cloquet-Carlton 2020 Maren Friday Duluth Marshall 2019 Kiana Bender Cloquet-Carlton 2018 Kendra Kelley Cloquet-Carlton 2017 Kendra Kelley Cloquet-Carlton 2016 Callie Hoff Hermantown 2015 Kayla Baker Cloquet-Carlton 2014 Kayla Baker Cloquet-Carlton 2013 Hailey Hoff Hermantown 2012 Hailey Hoff Hermantown 2011 Alex Freeman Duluth East 2010 Alex Freeman Duluth East 2009 Amanda Bergstedt Esko-Carlton 2008 Kaylee Steen Hermantown 2007 Megan Stingle Duluth East 2006 Becky Anderson Duluth East 2005 Anna Bjorlin Hermantown 2004 Tara Wegehaupt Duluth East 2003 Cassi Johnson Cloquet 2002 Melissa Nelson Duluth East 2001 Melissa Nelson Duluth East 2000 Betsy Pratt Duluth East 1999 Nora Kaitfors Proctor 1998 Amy Masterson Proctor

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey holds a soccer ball while posing in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School on Nov. 23. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey prepares to bump a descending soccer ball with her head in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School on Nov. 23. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey gets a soccer ball to rest of her right foot while smiling and posing in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School on Nov. 23. Birkey is the 2022 News Tribune All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey holds a soccer ball in her hands while smiling and standing in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School on Nov. 23. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Grand Rapids senior Abbey Birkey, left, stands next to her twin sister, Grand Rapids senior Taylor Birkey, as they smile and hold a soccer ball while standing in the gymnasium at Grand Rapids High School on Nov. 23. Both Abbey and Taylor were forwards for the Thunderhawks. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune