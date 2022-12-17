SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2022 All-Area Football Player of the Year: Esko’s Koi Perich has ‘the it factor’

In a regular-season matchup against Hibbing, the Eskomos junior had four touchdowns on six touches.

football player posing for photo
Koi Perich of Esko, the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area football player of the year, seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Esko.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
December 17, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ESKO — During the second half of Esko’s section playoff win over Hibbing Oct. 25, Koi Perich jumped up and intercepted a pass and appeared headed for a touchdown.

As he ran down the field, he looked back and saw junior Isaak Sertich just behind him.

“We were running down and I said at first, ‘Koi hand it off,’” Sertich said. “He just looked back — I think he was contemplating doing it. Then he tried to do it again and we finished it.”

The boys got the touchdown, but they might have sent coach Scott Arntson’s blood pressure through the roof.

“I’m like wait, what are you doing?” Arntson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What exactly was Perich doing making such a risky play? Well, the Eskomos were already up 35-0 late in the second quarter and thought it would be fun to get the ball to someone who doesn’t typically end up in the end zone.

“I wanted to get it to a lineman,” Perich said. “I looked back and I didn’t see any of them. (Sertich) hadn’t scored a touchdown, so I just gave it to him.”

Sertich and Perich have been buddies for a long time, but Sertich had yet to score a varsity touchdown and it was something that Perich seems to bring to everything he does: fun.

“It was cool it was from Koi,” Sertich said. “It was just fun, it was like we were just goofing around out there.”

The touchdowns seemed to come in bunches for Perich this season. He had four scores on just six touches in the Eskomos’ regular-season win over Hibbing and he finished with 25 touchdowns as well as more than 1,600 total yards in 2022.

boys playing football outdoors
Koi Perich (3) of Esko carries the ball against Pequot Lakes during the Section 7AAA football final at Malosky Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

After leading Esko to its second straight Section 7AAA title and picking up offers to play in college from Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, Perich is the Duluth News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year.

For much of the football season, Perich was the area’s equivalent of a human highlight reel, including an interception against Two Harbors that drew comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s iconic catch for the New York Giants in 2014 .

“He’s just incredibly explosive,” Arntson said. “He reaches top speed very quickly, he explodes into his blocks and obviously, his top-end speed is very good. Combine that with the strength — that makes him tough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Harbors coach Tom Nelson echoed much of what Arntson said about Perich’s athletic skills, but he’s more than just a great athlete out there.

“He seems to be a student of the game,” Nelson said. “He’s not just running around out there making plays, he understands the game very well. He understands angles, leverage and everything else. When you say he’s on another level, he is on another level compared to most of those guys out there.”

What’s more, with 75 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries, Perich is just as dangerous on the defensive line as he is if he drops back into coverage at safety, according to Nelson.

“With those offers that he has — those level schools aren’t going to be making offers to a guy who doesn’t have the it factor,” Nelson said. “I would say he falls into that category. When you go up against him, you’ve got to gameplan for him. I’m not just saying he’s a good high school football player — he’s got it.”

‘Run behind me’

football player posing for photo
Koi Perich of Esko, the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area football player of the year, seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Esko.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While Perich’s athletic bonafides are beyond question, he’s also developed into one of the Eskomos’ unquestioned leaders, one who thinks of teammates first, even if it does cost him a touchdown or some yardage from his already gaudy statistics.

“We had a young man who lost his grandpa that was important to his life,” Arntson said. “We were trying to get him a touchdown and Koi goes, ‘run behind me, I’ll get him in,’ and I think that speaks volumes to the kind of person he is.”

In preseason practice, the Eskomos tended to end practice with all the players getting timed in a 40-yard dash. Perich ran the distance in less than 4.5 seconds, but he didn’t sit down after he finished. He made sure to cheer on all his teammates, whether they were a receiver threatening to overtake his time or an offensive lineman who finished nearly a second slower — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t expect them to put forth their best effort.

Esko falls to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Esko's Makoi Perich fends off Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Jordan Summers on a touchdown reception during the Minnesota Class AAA quarterfinals in Brainerd on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Dave Samson / The Forum

“He’s always had that edge to him trying to make people better,” Esko junior Joe Antonutti said. “He doesn’t like accepting people knowing that they’re not doing their best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eskomos had a charmed season going that looked to be extended when Antonutti dove into the end zone for what looked to be a game-winning touchdown in the Class AAA quarterfinal against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Nov. 12.

A false start penalty negated the play and the Eskomos lost 21-17, but even though the season ended before he was ready, Perich didn’t wait around to start preparing for his senior season, when expectations will be just as high for Esko as they were in 2022.

“We’ve already made a group chat for juniors to the freshmen right now,” Perich said. “After we lost it was day one and we’re up to day 23 (as of Dec. 7), we’ve just got to remind them to get in the gym every single day.”

There are a lot of other things Perich does that aren’t seen that helps the Esko program on a structural level, Arntson said.

Makoi Perich .jpg
Esko's Koi Perich celebrates after making a tackle on Friday, Sept. 30 at Two Harbors.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“Other things that people don’t see is it’s not only that he shows up to seventh and eighth grade games and cheers those kids on,” Arntson said. “He goes and watches other levels and I think that means a lot to the younger kids playing — he does a lot for what we’re trying to do here.”

Perich knows that he can’t carry Esko all the way to a state championship in 2023 on his own.

“It’s a team game — you have to have a good team if you want to go anywhere,” Perich said. “The last two years, our team has been amazing and I think when the younger kids see that, they want to join and be part of the team. They know they’re going to be part of something special if they’re on this team.”

coaches and sons.jpg
Prep
Prep football: Coaching their sons is ‘a blessing every day’ for Esko assistants
The three coaches graduated from the school in the early 1990s and ended up playing college football together at Valley City State in North Dakota.
September 30, 2022 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Antonutti and Perich “pretty much grew up together from day one,” according to Antonutti, and the pair know the lifelong bonds football can help build. Perich’s father George Perich and Antonutti’s father Scott Antonutti, both Esko graduates, both played college football at Valley City State in North Dakota before returning to Esko and coaching.

Like his dad, those teammates Perich hopes to win with next season are more than likely going to be some of his lifelong friends.

And really, what fun is a state championship without a few dozen of your best buddies?

News Tribune football players of the year

2022Makoi PerichEsko
2021Logan OrvedahlMoose Lake/Willow River
2020Connor BushbaumSouth Ridge
2019Jarrett GronskiSuperior
2018Reagan RuffiNorthwestern
2017Tim PokornowskiCloquet
2016John AaseProctor
Zion SmithCromwell-Wright
2015Thomas MadisonHermantown
2014Nick MehlumSuperior
2013Ezra SzczyrbakMoose Lake/Willow River
2012Jake DisterhauptMoose Lake/Willow River
2011Jake DisterhauptMoose Lake/Willow River
2010Jordan SuhonenCromwell-Wright
2009Ryan MiesbauerNorthwestern
2008Nate ZukMoose Lake/Willow River
2007Nate ZukMoose Lake/Willow River
2006DeAngelo BrackinsInternational Falls
2005Anthony ChristensenTwo Harbors
2004Matt NiskanenMountain Iron-Buhl
2003Chris SiljendahlDuluth East
2002Colly NormanCook County
2001Gino GuyerGreenway
2000Matt HillbrandMoose Lake/Willow River
1999Erik AndersonCook County
1998Nathan GreeneDuluth Central
1997Barry PedersonCook County
1996Kyle Vedder Duluth Central
1995Eric LundAshland
1994Tom SoltysGrand Rapids
1993Mike MannausauInternational Falls
More from Jamey Malcomb
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
December 20, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Leopold, defense lead Superior to win at Northwestern
December 17, 2022 11:03 PM
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Superior’s Emma Raye sinks Proctor
December 13, 2022 10:42 PM
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Perich scores 29 in Esko’s home-opening win over Cloquet
December 09, 2022 11:08 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSESKO ESKOMOSFOOTBALL
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland
Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.
December 19, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Hunters get back at Spartans
The teams split games on back to back weekends, each winning on the other's rink.
December 17, 2022 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports