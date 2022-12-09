SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2022 All-Area Boys Soccer Team

This year's edition features five All-State selections from three different schools, including All-Area Player of the Year Elijah Aultman.

soccer players
Nathan Hill (4) of Hermantown controls the ball against Parker Chastey (8) of Denfeld during the Section 7AA semifinal at Public Schools Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 06:02 AM
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton picked up its second straight Section 7AA title and advanced to the program’s first state semifinal game, but it wasn’t an easy road for the Lumberjacks.

CEC was tested by Duluth Denfeld in the 1-0 win, and the Hunters had just survived a thriller with Hermantown decided by penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.

Between the three teams there were five All-State players. CEC’s Elijah and Jordan Aultman were both first-team selections, along with Denfeld’s Parker Chastey — also a Mr. Soccer finalist — and Lumberjack goalie Lucas Rauner and Hermantown’s Kade Kohanski each got a second-team nod.

With his 14 goals and seven assists, Elijah Aultman was also named All-Area Player of the Year.

Cloquet’s Elijah Aultman poses with a soccer ball in the gymnasium at Cloquet Middle School on Tuesday
Prep
All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year: From orphanage to stadium, Aultman makes ‘players around him better’
The Lumberjacks junior believes learning to play soccer barefoot as a child growing up in Sierra Leone allowed him to develop the soccer skills that made him an All-State player.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Junior Callum Greenan and freshman Will Smith helped East rule the “no fly zone” this year and with both coming back, the Greyhounds should be back in the mix again for a section title next season.

In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall played perhaps the most captivating game of the season, rallying from a 6-1 deficit with 7 minutes to play to beat Robbinsdale Cooper. Daniel Majwega scored four goals in that game and finished with 32 on the season, good enough for third in Minnesota, regardless of class.

2022 ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Parker Chastey
Duluth Denfeld
Senior midfielder
ParkerChastey.jpg
Parker Chastey
Contributed photo
  • A Minnesota Mr. Soccer finalist, Chastey led the Hunters in goals and assists by a wide margin with 15 and 11, respectively. 
  • A first team All-State selection, Chastey’s leadership was critical for a young Denfeld team that made a third consecutive trip to the Section 7AA championship game.

Elijah Aultman
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Junior forward
ElijahAltman.jpg
Elijah Aultman
Contributed photo
  • Aultman led the Lumberjacks with 14 goals and seven assists in their run to the program’s first-ever appearance in the Class AA semifinal.
  • A first team All-State and an All-Tournament team selection, Aultman’s stats could have been even more gaudy had he not been on a team with his brother Jordan. 
  • The 2022 All-Area Player of the Year, Aultman “always has a smile” and “never gets out-worked in a game or at practice,” according to coach John Sundquist.

Jordan Aultman
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior midfielder
JordanAultman.jpg
Jordan Aultman
Contributed photo
  • A first team All-State selection and a member of the All-Tournament team, Aultman scored 13 goals and had four assists in the Lumberjacks’ run to the Class AA semifinal.
  • Also an All-Lake Superior Conference team member, Aultman was a “massive individual to match up against,” according to Hermantown coach Dave Thompson.

Kade Kohanski
Hermantown
Senior midfielder
KadeKohanski.jpg
Kade Kohanski
Contributed photo
  • A first team All-Lake Superior Conference selection and team captain, Kohanski had nine goals and 21 assists for a Hawks team that nearly knocked off Duluth Denfeld for a spot in the Section 7AA championship game.
  • A second team All-State pick, Kohanski was the “engine that drives us,” according to coach Dave Thompson, and helped the Hawks recover from a 4-4 start and win seven of their last 10 games.

Ian Andersen
Grand Rapids
Senior midfielder
IanAndersen.jpg
Ian Andersen
Contributed photo
  • Grand Rapids’ “most consistent player,” according to coach Nick Koerbitz, Andersen’s 16 goals and seven assists means he was involved in more than 50% of the Thunderhawks’ goals. 
  • Andersen’s position as a center attacking midfielder meant he was “able to provide a ton of offense while playing both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Korebitz said.

Lucas Rauner
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior goalkeeper
LucasRauner.jpg
Lucas Rauner
Contributed photo
  • Rauner recorded seven shutouts — including a 1-0 win over Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7AA championship game — and had a .6 goals against average. 
  • A four-year starter for the Lumberjacks, Rauner was a second team All-State pick for a squad that finished third in Class AA.
Will Smith
Duluth East
Freshman forward
WillSmith.jpg
Will Smith
Contributed photo
  • The Greyhounds freshman scored both goals in a 2-0 win over cross-town rival Duluth Denfeld. 
  • Smith was “dominant in the air,” according to coach Corey Bachand, and helped keep the East program on track despite losing 17 seniors from the 2021 state semifinal squad.

Derek Mayne
Duluth Denfeld
Senior defender
DerekMayne.jpg
Derek Mayne
Contributed photo
  • Was part of a defense that had nine shutouts, including a 1-0 win over Hermantown in the Section 7AA semifinal that was decided by penalty kicks.
  • Mayne also scored a pair of goals for the Hunters in their run to a third consecutive Section 7AA championship game.

Darrel James
Superior
Senior forward
DarrelJames.jpg
Darrel James
Contributed photo
  • James scored 25 goals for the Spartans in 2022, 20 more than any other player on the team. 
  • James steadied a team that lost Jake Kidd, a three-time All-State selection and the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer.

Callum Greenan
Duluth East
Junior defender
CallumGreenan.jpg
Callum Greenan
Contributed photo
  • An “amazing player,” according to coach Corey Bachand, Greenan was part of a defense that had eight shutouts in 2022. 
  • Greenan has the talent that he “could realistically be Mr. Soccer” in 2023, Bachand said.

Denzel Majwega
Duluth Marshall
Junior forward
DenzelMajwega.jpeg
Denzel Majwega
Contributed photo
  • Majwega scored four goals including the game-winner against Robbinsdale Cooper in a game the Hilltoppers trailed 6-1 with just 7 minutes to play. 
  • Majwega ranked third in Minnesota with 32 goals in 2022.
    PREP SPORTSBOYS SOCCERCLOQUET LUMBERJACKSCLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTONDULUTH DENFELD HUNTERSHERMANTOWN HAWKSGRAND RAPIDS THUNDERHAWKSDULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDSSUPERIOR SPARTANSDULUTH MARSHALL HILLTOPPERS
    By Staff reports
    Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
