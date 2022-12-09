Cloquet-Esko-Carlton picked up its second straight Section 7AA title and advanced to the program’s first state semifinal game, but it wasn’t an easy road for the Lumberjacks.

CEC was tested by Duluth Denfeld in the 1-0 win, and the Hunters had just survived a thriller with Hermantown decided by penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.

Between the three teams there were five All-State players. CEC’s Elijah and Jordan Aultman were both first-team selections, along with Denfeld’s Parker Chastey — also a Mr. Soccer finalist — and Lumberjack goalie Lucas Rauner and Hermantown’s Kade Kohanski each got a second-team nod.

With his 14 goals and seven assists, Elijah Aultman was also named All-Area Player of the Year.

Junior Callum Greenan and freshman Will Smith helped East rule the “no fly zone” this year and with both coming back, the Greyhounds should be back in the mix again for a section title next season.

In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall played perhaps the most captivating game of the season, rallying from a 6-1 deficit with 7 minutes to play to beat Robbinsdale Cooper. Daniel Majwega scored four goals in that game and finished with 32 on the season, good enough for third in Minnesota, regardless of class.

2022 ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Parker Chastey

Duluth Denfeld

Senior midfielder

Parker Chastey Contributed photo A Minnesota Mr. Soccer finalist, Chastey led the Hunters in goals and assists by a wide margin with 15 and 11, respectively.

A first team All-State selection, Chastey’s leadership was critical for a young Denfeld team that made a third consecutive trip to the Section 7AA championship game.

Elijah Aultman

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Junior forward

Elijah Aultman Contributed photo Aultman led the Lumberjacks with 14 goals and seven assists in their run to the program’s first-ever appearance in the Class AA semifinal.

A first team All-State and an All-Tournament team selection, Aultman’s stats could have been even more gaudy had he not been on a team with his brother Jordan.

The 2022 All-Area Player of the Year, Aultman “always has a smile” and “never gets out-worked in a game or at practice,” according to coach John Sundquist.

Jordan Aultman

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Senior midfielder

Jordan Aultman Contributed photo A first team All-State selection and a member of the All-Tournament team, Aultman scored 13 goals and had four assists in the Lumberjacks’ run to the Class AA semifinal.

Also an All-Lake Superior Conference team member, Aultman was a “massive individual to match up against,” according to Hermantown coach Dave Thompson.

Kade Kohanski

Hermantown

Senior midfielder

Kade Kohanski Contributed photo A first team All-Lake Superior Conference selection and team captain, Kohanski had nine goals and 21 assists for a Hawks team that nearly knocked off Duluth Denfeld for a spot in the Section 7AA championship game.

A second team All-State pick, Kohanski was the “engine that drives us,” according to coach Dave Thompson, and helped the Hawks recover from a 4-4 start and win seven of their last 10 games.

Ian Andersen

Grand Rapids

Senior midfielder

Ian Andersen Contributed photo Grand Rapids’ “most consistent player,” according to coach Nick Koerbitz, Andersen’s 16 goals and seven assists means he was involved in more than 50% of the Thunderhawks’ goals.

Andersen’s position as a center attacking midfielder meant he was “able to provide a ton of offense while playing both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Korebitz said.

Lucas Rauner

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Senior goalkeeper

Lucas Rauner Contributed photo Rauner recorded seven shutouts — including a 1-0 win over Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7AA championship game — and had a .6 goals against average.

A four-year starter for the Lumberjacks, Rauner was a second team All-State pick for a squad that finished third in Class AA.

Will Smith

Duluth East

Freshman forward

Will Smith Contributed photo The Greyhounds freshman scored both goals in a 2-0 win over cross-town rival Duluth Denfeld.

Smith was “dominant in the air,” according to coach Corey Bachand, and helped keep the East program on track despite losing 17 seniors from the 2021 state semifinal squad.

Derek Mayne

Duluth Denfeld

Senior defender

Derek Mayne Contributed photo Was part of a defense that had nine shutouts, including a 1-0 win over Hermantown in the Section 7AA semifinal that was decided by penalty kicks.

Mayne also scored a pair of goals for the Hunters in their run to a third consecutive Section 7AA championship game.

Darrel James

Superior

Senior forward

Darrel James Contributed photo James scored 25 goals for the Spartans in 2022, 20 more than any other player on the team.

James steadied a team that lost Jake Kidd, a three-time All-State selection and the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer.

Callum Greenan

Duluth East

Junior defender

Callum Greenan Contributed photo An “amazing player,” according to coach Corey Bachand, Greenan was part of a defense that had eight shutouts in 2022.

Greenan has the talent that he “could realistically be Mr. Soccer” in 2023, Bachand said.