Prep Nordic skiing: Greyhounds, local skiers enjoy fun in the sun at Section 7 meet

BIWABIK — As the sun shone brightly on the Lodge at Giants Ridge Wednesday, Feb. 8, water dripped off the entrance roof like summer rain, but the source wasn’t the sky but the snow melting rapidly above it.
What a far cry from last year’s season-ending meets at Giants Ridge, to the point where the state meet schedule had to be adjusted as the temperature topped out at about 2 degrees. Wedneday’s Section 7 Cross Country Ski Championships were anything but cold and dreary but warm and sunny, and you could tell in people’s moods.
Winter has already gone on long enough.
“It’s a spring carnival,” said race coordinator Deb Maki, the sunlight adding to her smile. “This is a blessing. Last year everybody was just so cold.”
The pace of Wednesday’s skiing appeared to heat up with the 40-degree temperature, as racing was fast and furious.
“There were a few spots that were a little slow, just because of the sun hitting the snow, but otherwise I’d say it was really fast,” said Duluth East senior Oliver Miatke.
Miatke defended his boys pursuit title by winning in 28 minutes, 33 seconds, outpacing teammates Aiden Van Straten (29:37), Carl Morse (29:40) and Paavo Rova (30:22) as the Greyhounds swept the top four spots to easily win their third straight section title.
Ely senior Zoe Devine won the girls pursuit, which combines a five-kilometer classic and five-kilometer freestyle, in 32:39. East took the next four spots — Rowan Bixler (32:52), Lydia Kraker (33:22), Anna-Britta Helmer (33:58) and Jenna Johnson (34:32) — to win its sixth straight section championship.
“Both the Duluth East girls and boys Nordic teams have worked hard year-round to keep up their winning tradition,” Greyhounds coach Bonnie Fuller-Kask said. “They work hard and have fun skiing together.”
Devine, who takes off like a rocket sled at the start of her races, improved on her third-place finish from last year’s section meet. Like Miatke, Devine will ski at St. Michael’s University in Colchester, Vermont (Miatke will also run cross country). St. Michael’s Nordic ski team already includes freshman Ian Morse of Duluth East and sophomore Declan Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall.
The state meet is Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16, at Giants Ridge.
“Last one, fast one. You just want to do your best,” Devine said. “It depends on the course, but we know this course pretty well, but I don’t like to hold anything back. When I cross the finish line, I want to know that I gave it my all, so from the start I pretty much went my hardest.”
This is the second year of sprint relays returning as part the section and state meet lineups, and Wednesday, East swept both of them.
Colin Willemsen and James Kyes won in 14:03, 45 seconds ahead of Mora’s Alex Williams and Tanner Berry, while the Greyhounds’ Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Greta Hendrickson finished ini 16:05, 1:06 ahead of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s Megan Chopskie and Charlotte Ripp.
The competitors enjoyed the 40-degree day with hardly any wind or clouds in the sky.
“You have to make sure to smile and have fun the whole time,” Kyes said. “Smiling and having fun is the best way to go fast.”
1. Oliver Miatke, DE, 14:25-14:08—28:33; 2. Aiden Van Straten, DE, 14:57-14:40—29:37; 3. Carl Morse, DE, 15:19-14:21—29:40; 4. Paavo Rova, DE, 15:24-14:58—30:22; 5. Connor Matschiner, ME, 15:14-15:44—30:58; 6. Riley Hutchinson, DM, 15:57-15:46—31:43; 7. Dylan Durkin, Ely, 16:12-15:45—31:57; 8. Elijah Wozniak, PH, 16:11-16:01—32:12; 9. Ted Anderson, Mora, 16:13-16:17—32:30; 11. Zethan Schultz, Mora, 16:37-16:03—32:40; 12. August Capps, DE, 16:44-15:57—32:41; 13. Ben Mulford, Mora, 16:55-15:47—32:42; 26. Own Zoka, Mora, 17:54-17:42—35:36; 27. Dakota Sand, Mora, 17:56-17:42—35:38.
5.2K Sprint Relay
(Four Alternating Loops of 1.3K Each)
*1. Colin Willemsen-James Kyes, DE, 14:03; *2. Alex Williams-Tanner Berry, Mora, 14:48; *3. William Bauer-Hunter Williams, CEC, 15:54; 4. Aksel Skustad-Caleb Larson, Ely, 16:00; 5. Derek Mayne Derek-Williams Foldesi, DD, 16:03; 6. Noah Markfort-Ben Gornik, ME, 16:43.
Jon Nowacki joined the News Tribune in August 1998 as a sports reporter. He grew up in Stephen, Minnesota, in the northwest corner of the state, where he was actively involved in school and sports and was a proud member of the Tigers’ 1992 state championship nine-man football team.
After graduating in 1993, Nowacki majored in print journalism at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, serving as editor of the college paper, “The Aquin,” and graduating with honors in December 1997. He worked with the Associated Press during the “tobacco trial” of 1998, leading to the industry’s historic $206 billion settlement, before moving to Duluth.
Nowacki started as a prep reporter for the News Tribune before moving onto the college ranks, with an emphasis on Minnesota Duluth football, including coverage of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Division II championships in 2008 and 2010.
Nowacki continues to focus on college sports while filling in as a backup on preps, especially at tournament time. He covers the Duluth Huskies baseball team and auto racing in the summer. When time allows, he also writes an offbeat and lighthearted food column entitled “The Taco Stand,” a reference to the “Taco Jon” nickname given to him by his older brother when he was a teenager that stuck with him through college. He has a teenage daughter, Emma.