Sports

Photos from the finish line on Grandma's Marathon Saturday

Thousands of runners' stories came to an apex in Canal Park.

runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Trey Salacki of Madison reacts at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 5:52 PM
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
John Schneider of Northfield, Minnesota waves to the crowd near the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Benjamin Pitkin of Bismarck, North Dakota approaches the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Maggie Montoya of Boulder, Colorado crosses the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth. Montoya was the women’s winner with a time of one hour, nine minutes and 26 seconds.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Lola Champlin of Coleraine crosses the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon during her birthday on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Dressed as Forrest Gump, Andre Blaine of Minneapolis crosses the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Shadrack Biwott of Folsom, California fist bumps winner Joel Reichow at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund half marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Bret Deneson of Otsego, Minnesota, celebrates at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Sara Leibham of Minneapolis and Sydnee Henkemeyer of Elk River, Minnesota hug at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Dominic Ondoro crosses the finish line in second place during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Leah Hulst, right, portraying "'Grandma' Rosa Brochi," checks in with Lauren Hagans of Flagstaff, Arizona during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth. Hagans was the women’s winner with a time of two hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Raul Del Bosque of Tuscon, Arizona, left, receives help from medical personnel during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Runners walk through the finish line area during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Medals wait to be handed out during the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Medals to be handed out during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Wrapped in a space blanket, Doron Clark of Minneapolis walks around the finish line area during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
A runner receives leg stretches from medical staff during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Lauren Hagans of Flagstaff, Arizona reacts after winning during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth. Hagans is the women’s winner with a time of two hours 25 minutes and 55 seconds on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Elite runner Johnny Rutford of Beaverton, Oregon lays down at the finish line during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
