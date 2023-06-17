Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos from the finish line on Grandma's Marathon Saturday Thousands of runners' stories came to an apex in Canal Park.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.