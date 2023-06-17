Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Saturday, June 17
🥇 Grandma's Marathon
🙃 Quirky Northland stories
📽 Video
☑ Share feedback
Advertise with us
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
Wisconsin
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bulldogs Hockey
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
The Woman Today
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🥇 Grandma's Marathon
🙃 Quirky Northland stories
📽 Video
☑ Share feedback
Advertise with us
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sports
Photos from the finish line on Grandma's Marathon Saturday
Thousands of runners' stories came to an apex in Canal Park.
Trey Salacki of Madison reacts at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 5:52 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
John Schneider of Northfield, Minnesota waves to the crowd near the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Benjamin Pitkin of Bismarck, North Dakota approaches the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Maggie Montoya of Boulder, Colorado crosses the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth. Montoya was the women’s winner with a time of one hour, nine minutes and 26 seconds.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Lola Champlin of Coleraine crosses the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon during her birthday on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Dressed as Forrest Gump, Andre Blaine of Minneapolis crosses the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Shadrack Biwott of Folsom, California fist bumps winner Joel Reichow at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund half marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Bret Deneson of Otsego, Minnesota, celebrates at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sara Leibham of Minneapolis and Sydnee Henkemeyer of Elk River, Minnesota hug at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Dominic Ondoro crosses the finish line in second place during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Leah Hulst, right, portraying "'Grandma' Rosa Brochi," checks in with Lauren Hagans of Flagstaff, Arizona during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth. Hagans was the women’s winner with a time of two hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Raul Del Bosque of Tuscon, Arizona, left, receives help from medical personnel during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Runners walk through the finish line area during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Medals wait to be handed out during the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Medals to be handed out during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Wrapped in a space blanket, Doron Clark of Minneapolis walks around the finish line area during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A runner receives leg stretches from medical staff during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Lauren Hagans of Flagstaff, Arizona reacts after winning during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth. Hagans is the women’s winner with a time of two hours 25 minutes and 55 seconds on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Elite runner Johnny Rutford of Beaverton, Oregon lays down at the finish line during Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
More Grandma's Marathon coverage
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
What To Read Next
Sports
Photos from the road on Grandma's Marathon Saturday
June 17, 2023 05:56 PM
·
By
Jed Carlson
Sports
Heat, not air quality, proved to be the biggest health risk for Grandma's Marathon in 2023
June 17, 2023 05:11 PM
·
By
Matt Wellens
Sports
First-time marathon runner tops two-time defending champ to win Grandma's Marathon
June 17, 2023 01:35 PM
·
By
Matt Wellens
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Local
At Grandma's Marathon, it's all about the party in Canal Park
June 17, 2023 06:00 PM
·
By
Devlin Epding
Local
Volunteers keep Grandma's Marathon runners hydrated with 15,000 gallons of water
June 17, 2023 04:30 PM
·
By
Tom Olsen
Prep
Barno extends his record with fifth Grandma's Marathon win
June 17, 2023 01:02 PM
·
By
Jamey Malcomb
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.