Photos and video: Skating the slopes at Mont du Lac

SUPERIOR — It's a familiar sight to see skiers and snowboarders on the slopes at Mont du Lac Resort, but this week, there are also skaters showing off their skills and speed.

Ice cross racers are competing on a track constructed at the resort that features turns, drops and jumps. Racers had a chance to practice Thursday with qualifiers and finals Friday through Sunday in mens, womens and juniors divisions. Sunday also features kids cross races for ages 5-14.

It's the United States Ice Cross Association's (USIX) annual ATSX 250 event, which is part of the ATSX (All Terrain Skate Cross) Ice Cross World Championship Series. The 250-point event is entry level, allowing athletes to try the sport for the first time while competing against some of the best in the world. It's also one of just two ATSX events happening in the U.S. this season.

The event is free for spectators. For more on the U.S. Ice Racing Association, visit www.icecross.org/en/atsx/member-associations/?nid=118349.

Mike Budnik ascends into the air after hitting a jump during a run on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Sam Hehman sprays ice with his right skate while coming to a stop on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ice cross racer Joe Schaffer skates up the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior while his dog Willard follows Friday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ice cross racer Matthew Penttila, left, listens during a conversation after he had a qualifying run at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Alex Witte descends after hitting a jump on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Sam Hehman skates over a slope on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mike Budnik approaches the finish of a qualifier run on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ben Blazevic-Seibert, 16, of Duluth, smiles while posing during a break at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Blazevic-Seibert participated in qualifying runs during the event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Alex Witte skates over a slope on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ice cross racer Matthew Penttila poses after he made a qualifying run at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Alex Witte comes to a stop on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ben Blazevic-Seibert, 16, of Duluth, left and TJ Aubrecht, Vice President of the US Ice Cross Association, smile while posing during a break at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ice cross racers help clean and shovel the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ben Williams skates with a backpack blower while helping to clean the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune