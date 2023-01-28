STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos and video: Skating the slopes at Mont du Lac

Ice cross racers are competing in three divisions during multiple days of competition at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior as part of the U.S. Ice Cross Association's annual ATSX 250 event.

Ice cross racer Sam Hehman descends after a jump
Sam Hehman descends after hitting a jump during a run on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
January 28, 2023 03:26 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SUPERIOR — It's a familiar sight to see skiers and snowboarders on the slopes at Mont du Lac Resort, but this week, there are also skaters showing off their skills and speed.

Ice cross racers are competing on a track constructed at the resort that features turns, drops and jumps. Racers had a chance to practice Thursday with qualifiers and finals Friday through Sunday in mens, womens and juniors divisions. Sunday also features kids cross races for ages 5-14.

It's the United States Ice Cross Association's (USIX) annual ATSX 250 event, which is part of the ATSX (All Terrain Skate Cross) Ice Cross World Championship Series. The 250-point event is entry level, allowing athletes to try the sport for the first time while competing against some of the best in the world. It's also one of just two ATSX events happening in the U.S. this season.

The event is free for spectators. For more on the U.S. Ice Racing Association, visit www.icecross.org/en/atsx/member-associations/?nid=118349.

Ice cross racer Mike Budnik
Mike Budnik ascends into the air after hitting a jump during a run on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Sam Hehman spraying ice
Sam Hehman sprays ice with his right skate while coming to a stop on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Joe Schaffer and Willard the dog.
Ice cross racer Joe Schaffer skates up the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior while his dog Willard follows Friday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Matthew Penttila having a conversation with others
Ice cross racer Matthew Penttila, left, listens during a conversation after he had a qualifying run at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Alex Witte descending after a jump.
Alex Witte descends after hitting a jump on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Sam Hehman
Sam Hehman skates over a slope on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Mike Budnik
Mike Budnik approaches the finish of a qualifier run on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ben Blazevic-Seibert of Duluth
Ben Blazevic-Seibert, 16, of Duluth, smiles while posing during a break at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event. Blazevic-Seibert participated in qualifying runs during the event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Alex Witte going over a slope
Alex Witte skates over a slope on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Matthew Penttila
Ice cross racer Matthew Penttila poses after he made a qualifying run at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racer Alex Witte
Alex Witte comes to a stop on the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a qualifier as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ben Blazevic-Seibert, of Duluth, left and TJ Aubrecht, Vice President of the US Ice Cross Association, smiling.
Ben Blazevic-Seibert, 16, of Duluth, left and TJ Aubrecht, Vice President of the US Ice Cross Association, smile while posing during a break at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 as part of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racers help clean and prepare the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Ice cross racers help clean and shovel the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ben Williams skates with a backpack blower
Ben Williams skates with a backpack blower while helping to clean the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ice cross racers help with preparing the track
Ice cross racers help clean and shovel the track at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior Friday, Jan. 27 during a break in the action of the ATSX 250 Ice Cross event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: SUPERIOROUTDOORS RECREATIONEVENTS
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: Wilderness edge Jr. Blues in NAHL action
Thoreson’s third-period goal is the difference as Posch is tough in net for Minnesota.
January 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Americans Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate winning the gold medal in the ladies' cross-country skiing team sprint freestyle final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre. Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports
Sports
Nordic skiing: Birkie to host inaugural women’s event this weekend
Three-day Ski de She camp and clinic in Cable will include Olympic champion Kikkan Randall.
January 26, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Men playing soccer outside
Sports
Shuster, Giuliani take over next generation of Duluth FC
The Olympic curling gold medalist is a new co-owner of the club as it enters its sixth season in the National Premier Soccer League.
January 24, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness sweep series from Steel
Kevin Marx Noren's third-period goal decided it.
January 21, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports