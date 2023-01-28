Photos and video: Skating the slopes at Mont du Lac

SUPERIOR — It's a familiar sight to see skiers and snowboarders on the slopes at Mont du Lac Resort, but this week, there are also skaters showing off their skills and speed.
Ice cross racers are competing on a track constructed at the resort that features turns, drops and jumps. Racers had a chance to practice Thursday with qualifiers and finals Friday through Sunday in mens, womens and juniors divisions. Sunday also features kids cross races for ages 5-14.
It's the United States Ice Cross Association's (USIX) annual ATSX 250 event, which is part of the ATSX (All Terrain Skate Cross) Ice Cross World Championship Series. The 250-point event is entry level, allowing athletes to try the sport for the first time while competing against some of the best in the world. It's also one of just two ATSX events happening in the U.S. this season.
