Peterlin prevails in WISSOTA Late Models feature

SUPERIOR — Kyle Peterlin sprinted to the front and collected a $5,000 winner's check on Friday in a WISSOTA Late Model feature victory at Gondik Law Speedway.

The Hibbing native came from seventh starting position in the 30-lap event, the first of a three-race weekend in the KME Late Model Series that continued on Saturday in Hibbing and on Sunday at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor.

Pat Doar (11) of New Richmond, Wisconsin runs inside of Darrell Nelson (44) of Hermantown during WISSOTA Late Model racing at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday night, July 28. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Peterlin reached the front by lap 10 and though dealing with lapped traffic cut into his advantage, he built it back to 1.8 seconds by the checkered flag for his first win in Superior since 2019.

Shane Sabraski of Rice prevailed in the WISSOTA Modifieds, his fourth feature win of the season. Coming from ninth starting spot, he wore down leader Brady Uotinen on lap 14, passing for the lead as Uotinen's car broke loose and spun.

Kyle Copp of Brule got the better of Sabraski in the Super Stock A-main, taking advantage of a lap 10 restart and holding on through another late yellow.

Cole Chernosky carried the evening in Midwest Modifieds, the Thunder Bay, Ontario racer chasing down James Vendela on the final lap, making his pass for the win coming off turn two.

Jessie Treviranus of Hawthorne was a first-time winner in Pure Stocks, getting the better of Aaron Bernick after the latter won a duel in the heat race.

The 26 car of Kyle Copp of Brule is pictured as he drives to victory in the WISSOTA Super Stock feature at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, July 28. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Carter Matthews of Clearbrook was the Hornets winner, his second of the season, getting around Justin Schelitzche in the early going.

Racing is scheduled to continue on Tuesday as part of the annual Head of the Lakes Fair, with programs also set for Friday and Sunday.