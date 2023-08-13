Kolquist, Moores, Marchio and Johnson advance at Northland Invite
Semifinal and final rounds set for Sunday.
DULUTH — The field is now whittled to four players heading into the final day of the 98th annual Northland Invitational at Northland Country Club.
The 32-man match play bracket featured the quarterfinals on Saturday, and saw Brian Moores, Tony Marchio, Joel B. Johnson and Alex Kolquist advance to Sunday's semifinals.
Moores defeated Ken Anderson 5 and 4, while Marchio bested Jacob Hall 5 and 3. The two other quarterfinals featured Johnson topping Jesse Bull 3 and 2, and Kolquist beating Kyle Hardwick 3 and 2.
Moores and Marchio will compete in one semifinal, and Kolquist and Johnson in the other.
The semifinals will start at 7:40 a.m. Sunday and the final round at 1:30 p.m.
