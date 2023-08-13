Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kolquist, Moores, Marchio and Johnson advance at Northland Invite

Semifinal and final rounds set for Sunday.

A man in a red shirt tees off on the golf course.
Alex Kolquist of Hermantown tees off on the front nine during the championship of a previous Northland Invitational at Northland Country Club. Kolquist is one of four golfers who advanced to Sunday's semifinals.
Tyler Schank/ File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:42 PM

DULUTH — The field is now whittled to four players heading into the final day of the 98th annual Northland Invitational at Northland Country Club.

The 32-man match play bracket featured the quarterfinals on Saturday, and saw Brian Moores, Tony Marchio, Joel B. Johnson and Alex Kolquist advance to Sunday's semifinals.

Moores defeated Ken Anderson 5 and 4, while Marchio bested Jacob Hall 5 and 3. The two other quarterfinals featured Johnson topping Jesse Bull 3 and 2, and Kolquist beating Kyle Hardwick 3 and 2.

Moores and Marchio will compete in one semifinal, and Kolquist and Johnson in the other.

The semifinals will start at 7:40 a.m. Sunday and the final round at 1:30 p.m.

MORE GOLF:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
