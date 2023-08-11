Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pendleton sets pace in Northland Invitational qualifying round

The Superior native fired a 3-under 68 to take the top seed into the 32-man match play bracket.

Jason Pendleton
Superior native Jason Pendleton keeps his eye on the ball while teeing off during the final round of the 80th Bill Law Nemadji Invitational at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior on Sunday, July 6, 2014.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:28 PM

DULUTH — Jason Pendleton posted five birdies in his 3-under round of 68, which was the low round of the day in qualifying for the 98th annual Northland Invitational on Thursday at Northland Country Club.

The Superior native who currently plays out of Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie had two birdies and two bogeys in his first six holes, but smoothed things out from there, birdieing No. 9 to make the turn in red numbers before putting back-to-back birdie 3's on his card at 15 and 16.

Those medalist honors will give him the top slot in a 32-man match play bracket that includes four former Northland Invitational champions, but not 2022 champion Mike Christensen, who had other obligations this week.

The 2019 champ, Alex Williamson, was one of two other golfers to break par in the qualifying round. His eventful start included five birdies and four bogeys in the first 11 holes before settling down with seven consecutive pars for a 1-under 70. He was joined at 1-under by Jesse Bull, the 2014 Minnesota state amateur champion.

Matt Mellin, the 2016 and 2018 Northland champion and runner-up at the Arrowhead Invitational in July at Ridgeview Country Club, shot a 2-over 73 to finish tied for sixth, while 2017 winner Tyler Hill was one of six golfers tied for eighth at 3-over.

The group at 4-over included 2012 and 2013 champion Jordan Hawkinson and 2023 Arrowhead winner Joel Johnson.

The first two rounds of match play on Friday morning and afternoon will cut the field to eight players, who will contest the quarterfinals on Saturday, then the semifinals and final on Sunday.

By Staff reports
