Patient approach pays for Moores at Cloquet Invitational

CLOQUET — The first two rounds of the Cloquet Invitational included several birdies and red numbers on the scoreboard, but Sunday’s final round at Cloquet Country Club was for tortoises, not hares.

Brian Moores’ restrained 2-over 73 was enough to win the 92nd annual event, coming from four shots off the pace to begin the final round to card a three-day winning score of 2-over 215.

“I’m 43 now. I’ve played in a lot of these, and as a result, you hit enough bad shots and you hit enough good shots and they don’t really all matter until the end. You can’t get too high with the great ones and you can’t get too low with the bad ones, ” said Moores, from Dellwood, Minnesota and Dellwood Country Club.

Indeed, Moores said he’s played this event more than 10 times and has been in the final group before. After finishing third in 2022, on Sunday he finally got over the hump.

Moores had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but still trailed second-round leader Alex Kolquist of Hermantown by four shots at the turn.

At the par-5 11th hole things started to go south for the leader.

“Today, with the wind, you play too cautious and you make timid swings,” Kolquist said.

In this case, Kolquist opted for a 3-wood off the tee after hitting driver in the previous rounds. Just trying to put it in play, Kolquist instead put it left, in the woods out of bounds, which combined with a three-putt led to a triple-bogey 8.

“It messes with your mind a little bit. It shouldn’t. It’s not like it’s blowing 40 miles an hour but it’s enough to make you think and I think I overthought it a little bit,” he said.

Still, Kolquist held a narrow advantage until the 14th, when his approach shot rolled over the back of the green and he couldn’t save par. Moores, having tied it up with a par on that hole, left his next tee shot, on the par-3 15th, short and right of the green. Kolquist sliced his ball into heavy woods. He took a drop and got up and down for bogey but found himself playing from behind.

At 16, Moores flirted with danger down the left edge, hitting a tee shot that rolled into the left rough and was just a few feet from being out of play. He laid up to the middle of the fairway on the par-5, pitched in and made a birdie putt for what proved to be an insurmountable two-shot lead.

“That’s a shot I’m not historically good or comfortable with, but I’ve really been focused and tried to be positive and aggressive with that shot,” he said.

“To make birdie there, especially at that time when I had a lead and to not mess it up, I was really happy with that.”

Kolquist had the shorter of two birdie putts on 17, but neither his nor Moores’ fell, making Moores’ bogey from behind the green on the par-3 18th largely academic, though Kolquist reduced the final margin to one with his par.

“He’s beaten me more than I’ve beaten him. It was fun to actually get him this time,” he joked about playing with Kolquist, who won the tournament in 2020.

Sunday was a beautiful day for golf and a welcome departure from the 2022 final round, which was truncated to nine holes after two waves of thunderstorms. Given the circumstances, Moores was probably going to feel good about the day whether he went home with a trophy or not.

“Good shot, bad shot, whatever, golf is supposed to be fun. If you beat yourself up it’s only going to lead to more bad golf, so embrace it, enjoy it, smile, laugh and hit the next shot,” he said.