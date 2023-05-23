99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Opening night of stock car racing features parade of first-time winners

The 62nd season at Gondik Law Speedway began on Friday.

Driver standing next to a stock car.
Kevin Burdick waits to enter his car before a 2017 race at Amsoil Speedway in Superior.
File / News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 10:21 AM

SUPERIOR — The green flag dropped on the 2023 auto racing season, with Kevin Burdick of Proctor claiming the first feature victory of 2023 in WISSOTA Late Models on Friday night, May 19, at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior.

Burdick broke from the outside of the front row and charged into a large lead in just five laps, then rebuilt it after a lap 8 caution, going on to win by 7.84 seconds (more than half a lap) ahead of Travis Budisalovich and Derek Vesel.

It was Burdick's first win in the division and one of four racers to win for the first time in a division on Friday.

In the WISSOTA Modifieds, Shane Sabraski pulled in front on lap 13, coming from the second row to put a slide job on Brady Uotinen to take the lead. A late yellow bunched the field but Sabraski remained at the top, winning by 1.8 seconds.

Cole Chernosky of Thunder Bay, Ontario took the Super Stock lead on lap one and held it all the way. A slip in turn one on lap 14 caused him to lose two places but the lap was nullified by a wreck deep in the back. Chernosky fended off challenges from Steve Stuart and Kyle Copp to win by 1.2 seconds.

Shane Howell of Buffalo, Minnesota fended off Andrew Inman for the win in Midwest Modifieds to win by .138 seconds, while Jake Smith of Cohasset took Pure Stock by less than a car length over Tyler Kachinske and Derek Dunbar held off A.J. House and Tyler Schramm for his first feature win in the Hornets division.

Gondik Law's first big prize of the 2023 season will be the Wisconsin Mod Nationals on Thursday and Friday, May 25-26, with all five divisions running for enhanced purses and the modified feature winner taking home $2,000.

By Staff reports
