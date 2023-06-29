Numerous Northland curlers named to national team pool

DULUTH — Several curlers with ties to the Northland have been rewarded for their progress with spots on the USA Curling National Team and Development Pool for the 2023-24 season, which was announced by USA Curling in a media release on Wednesday.

On the men's side, Team Shuster makes a return appearance. The reigning men's national champions, the group of John Shuster (Superior), Chris Plys (Duluth), Matt Hamilton (McFarland, Wisconsin), John Landsteiner (Duluth) and Colin Hufman (Minneapolis) stand 13th in the World Curling Federation team rankings.

Team Dropkin, skipped by Korey Dropkin of Duluth, is also in the group. That team is No. 10 in the World Team Ranking.

On the women's side, Team Peterson, the reigning women's national champions, have been invited. The group, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, includes Duluthian Cory Thiesse. Also selected was Team Anderson, which includes Thiesse's former teammates Sarah and Taylor Anderson and Duluthian Lexi Lanigan.

The group includes Thiesse and Dropkin, the 2023 world champions, as a mixed doubles team, as well as Shuster and Duluthian Aileen Geving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national team selections also included junior teams and 10 men and 10 women in the development pool.

The rosters are determined by USA Curling's national coaching staff based on a collection of results during the previous season, objective performance metrics and world ranking. National team athletes receive funding from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and coaching from USA Curling's national coaching staff.

National team curlers are scheduled to participate in a training camp in Blaine, Minnesota in August.