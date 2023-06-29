Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Numerous Northland curlers named to national team pool

The selection offers funding and coaching opportunities.

343223484_966792811133064_2038779356640035974_n.jpg
The United States' Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin hug at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on Saturday, April 29 in Gangneung, South Korea. Thiesse and Dropkin, both of Duluth, won gold in Korea to give the United States its first World Championship in curling since the women won in 2003.
Contributed / World Curling Federation
By Staff reports
Today at 8:57 PM

DULUTH — Several curlers with ties to the Northland have been rewarded for their progress with spots on the USA Curling National Team and Development Pool for the 2023-24 season, which was announced by USA Curling in a media release on Wednesday.

On the men's side, Team Shuster makes a return appearance. The reigning men's national champions, the group of John Shuster (Superior), Chris Plys (Duluth), Matt Hamilton (McFarland, Wisconsin), John Landsteiner (Duluth) and Colin Hufman (Minneapolis) stand 13th in the World Curling Federation team rankings.

Team Dropkin, skipped by Korey Dropkin of Duluth, is also in the group. That team is No. 10 in the World Team Ranking.

On the women's side, Team Peterson, the reigning women's national champions, have been invited. The group, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, includes Duluthian Cory Thiesse. Also selected was Team Anderson, which includes Thiesse's former teammates Sarah and Taylor Anderson and Duluthian Lexi Lanigan.

The group includes Thiesse and Dropkin, the 2023 world champions, as a mixed doubles team, as well as Shuster and Duluthian Aileen Geving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national team selections also included junior teams and 10 men and 10 women in the development pool.

The rosters are determined by USA Curling's national coaching staff based on a collection of results during the previous season, objective performance metrics and world ranking. National team athletes receive funding from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and coaching from USA Curling's national coaching staff.

National team curlers are scheduled to participate in a training camp in Blaine, Minnesota in August.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies suffer soggy finish
June 25, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2627475+Lutsen0624.jpg
Sports
Lutsen 99er comes down to inches with hometown winner
June 25, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
After rain delay, Huskies cough up big lead
June 25, 2023 12:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FILE: Mesabi Metallics
Local
Mesabi Metallics appeals DNR decision to grant Cliffs leases
June 28, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Volunteer pastor arrested for failing to register as sex offender
June 28, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
trap shooting
Northland Outdoors
2 Proctor shooters in top 10 at state trap tournament
June 28, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Folks stand in doorway of new space.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse to open black-box venue at NorShor Theatre
June 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler