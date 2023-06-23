Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League baseball: Halvorson's return to Huskies pays dividends

Calyn Halvorson's .391 batting average is tied for fourth among all Northwoods League hitters.

college men playing baseball
Calyn Halvorson (28) scores a run for the Duluth Huskies against the Rochester Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 9:58 AM

DULUTH — When Duluth Huskies skipper Marcus Pointer received a text from former outfielder Calyn Halvorson inquiring about a spot on this year’s club late in the off-season, the question was never a matter of if the team had room, it was simply a matter of when can he could get to Duluth.

The Guthrie, Oklahoma native wound up being a late but welcome addition in June, shortly after competing in his first season for Division I Utah Valley University, which ended one game short of an NCAA Regional berth in May.

In the short time since he arrived in the Twin Ports, Halvorson has provided a mammoth boost to the Huskies’ lineup.

I think winning a championship and bringing (it) home to the city of Duluth would be perfect for us.
Calyn Halvorson

The stellar early-season showing was not much of a surprise for Pointer, however.

“He’s always been a guy that’s played well for us,” he said in reference to Halvorson's time with the team in 2021. “He comes up big, and he’s an awesome kid to be around, so when he kind of had the opportunity, we knew that we were going to take him.”

A June 6 Great Plains East Division matchup against the Thunder Bay Border Cats served as Halvorson’s initial welcome back to the Huskies. From the five-spot in the lineup, Halvorson finished the night with a trio of base hits in what was a sign of things to come.

In the 15 games since, Halvorson has only managed to continue his pace at the batter’s box. His .391 batting average (25-of-64) is tied for fourth among all Northwoods League hitters, behind only Traverse City’s Parker Brosius (.432) and Joe Roder (.433) of the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

080621.s.dnt.Huskies2.jpg
Duluth’s Calyn Halvorson watches the ball bounce off the turf during his at-bat in the second inning of the Huskies' game with La Crosse at Wade Stadium on Aug. 5, 2021.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

The success, according to Halvorson, can be directly traced to the experience he gained during his first year in the league.

“I think I was just kind of wide-eyed when I first got here (in 2021) and it helped me learn what kind of league the Northwoods was (about), but it was a great experience,” he said. “It helped me learn a lot about how to play baseball and how to handle yourself every day.”

In the two years since his first stint with the Huskies, Halvorson closed out his final season in the National Junior College Athletic Association (Division II) with Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, before earning a scholarship at Utah Valley. Last summer, he played for the Longview, Washington-based Cowlitz Black Bears of the West Coast League.

Along the way, Halvorson sharpened his play in the field, something that Pointer has already noticed this season.

“That kid’s always been able to hit. Everywhere he’s been, he’s hit,” Pointer said. “I’m just happy to see this year he has definitely added a lot more versatility. He can play some third base, he’s not bad there. He can play all three spots in the outfield, and when I originally saw him, he was more of just like a corner outfield guy.”

Halvorson remains determined to continue building on what he’s accomplished over the past two years. The elite competition fostered by the Northwoods League will go a long way towards helping him reach that goal.

“You’ve got players from all over the country just trying to make a name for themselves,” Halvorson said. “Everyone’s just trying to get drafted and it’s everyone’s dream, so I mean it’s a really good league for that. The competition’s great, and you get to prove it every single day.”

Halvorson's personal goals are trumped by what he hopes to accomplish with the team, though, as the Huskies currently sit 13-10 in the division standings.

After watching the team’s success from afar last season, Halvorson has set even greater aspirations for this season.

“I know that the Duluth Huskies have never won a championship and they got really close last year, so that’s what Marcus wants us to do and we just need to keep winning ballgames … I think winning a championship and bringing (it) home to the city of Duluth would be perfect for us," he said.

