Northwoods League baseball: Duluth Huskies release their 2023 schedule

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies released their 2023 schedule, and it features 68 games, with 36 of those at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

The Huskies begin their 20th Northwoods League season on Memorial Day, 7:05 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the Bismarck Larks. It will also be the team's 20th anniversary, having been founded in 2003.

Fans at Wade Stadium will be treated to 16 home games in June, 15 in July and five in August as the schedule is offset thanks to the road-only Minnesota Mud Puppies. That includes a stretch from June 21 to July 5 where the Huskies are home 11 out of 13 contests.

Duluth is coming off a 34-33 record in manager Marcus Pointer’s third season at the helm, highlighted by a magical run in August that saw the Huskies advance to the Northwoods League championship game, where they fell 8-3 at Wade Stadium to the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Along the way to this improbable final, Duluth swept its playoff series 2-0 over Eau Claire, which had gone 8-0 against the Huskies during the regular season, while Kalamazoo knocked off a Wisconsin Rapids team that had gone 57-15, easily tops in the then 22-team league.

This year’s Northwoods League schedule features 24 teams, with the Thunder Bay Border Cats returning to play, the Minot Hot Tots joining the league and the Mud Puppies back in action.

2023 Duluth Huskies schedule

Home games in CAPS

May 29 — at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

May 30 — at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

June 2 — MINOT, 6:35 P.M.

June 3 — MINOT, 3:05 p.m.

June 4 — BISMARCK, 3:05 p.m.

June 5 — BISMARCK, 12:05 p.m.

June 6 — at Thunder Bay, 5:35 p.m.

June 7 — at Thunder Bay, 5:35 p.m.

June 8 — at Thunder Bay, 5:35 p.m.

June 9 — at Thunder Bay, 6:35 p.m.

June 10 — LA CROSSE, 5:05 p.m.

June 11 — LA CROSSE, 3:05 p.m.

June 12 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

June 13 — ROCHESTER, 6:35 p.m.

June 15 — at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

June 16 — at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

June 17 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

June 18 — at Waterloo, 2:35 p.m.

June 19 — at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

June 20 — at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

June 21 — ROCHESTER, 12:05 p.m./6:35 p.m.

June 22 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

June 23 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

June 24 — at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

June 25 — EAU CLAIRE, 3:05 p.m.

June 28 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

June 29 — WATERLOO, 6:35 p.m.

June 30 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

July 1 — at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

July 2 — BISMARCK, 3:05 p.m.

July 3 — BISMARCK, 6:35 p.m.

July 4 — ST. CLOUD, 3:05 p.m.

July 5 — at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

July 6 — at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

July 7 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.

July 8 — MINNESOTA, 3:05 p.m.

July 9 — MINNESOTA, 3:05 p.m.

July 10 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

July 11 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

July 12 — at Rochester, 12:05 p.m./6:35 p.m.

July 13 — at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

July 14 — at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

July 15 — at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

July 16 — ST. CLOUD, 3:05 p.m.

July 18 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

July 19 — LA CROSSE, 6:35 p.m.

July 20 — MINNESOTA, 6:35 p.m.

July 21 — MINNESOTA, 6:35 p.m.

July 22 — at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

July 23 — at Minot, 5:35 p.m.

July 24 — at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

July 26 — at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

July 27 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

July 28 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.

July 29 — at Thunder Bay, 6:35 p.m.

July 30 — at Thunder Bay, 1:35 p.m.

Aug. 3 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

Aug. 4 — EAU CLAIRE, 6:35 p.m.

Aug. 5 — at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Aug. 6 — at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Aug. 7 — ST. CLOUD, 6:35 p.m.

Aug. 8 — at St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

Aug. 9 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Aug. 10 — at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Aug. 11 — THUNDER BAY, 6:35 p.m.