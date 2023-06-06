You can help count loons on Minnesota lakes

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program needs your help for one morning of loon counting on lakes.

All you need to do is visit one lake on one morning sometime between June 30 and July 10 to count the number of adult and young loons you see and share your observations with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The results help biologists track loon populations and monitor the reproductive success of loons to help anticipate any problems that could jeopardize the future of our state bird.

Surveys are conducted between 5 a.m. and noon. Volunteers are needed this summer on several lakes in Aitkin, Becker, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lake and Otter Tail counties.

Some larger lakes require volunteers to have a boat, kayak or canoe, while many can be surveyed from shore. Small lakes will take about 30-60 minutes while large lakes may require two to four hours of survey time.

Volunteers are asked to bring binoculars or a spotting scope.

For more information or to volunteer, go to https://bit.ly/3quX8Bj Or contact Bryonna Persing at 218-735-3962 or bryonna.persing@state.mn.us .