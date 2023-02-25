99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Women's hiking groups in Duluth, Cloquet draw large numbers

About 125 women showed up for their first hike. “People were asking us what we were marching for,” said Sandi Larson of Women Hike Duluth. From this, Larson knew they were tapping into a need.

People mill around in almost darkness as some wear headlamps near the base of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Members of the Women Hike Duluth group meet at the Aerial Lift Bridge before turning around and hiking back along the shore of Lake Superior on Feb. 13.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM

DULUTH — On a chilly Monday night, bundled hikers wearing headlamps set out on Park Point, illuminating the snow-covered beach as their silhouettes darkened against a sky melting periwinkle to indigo.

Snow and sand shifted under the weight of women and leashed dogs trudging in clusters toward a glowing Aerial Lift Bridge as more lights peppered the Duluth shoreline ahead.

Two women smile in front of the bridge in almost full darkness.
Duluth Parks and Recreation employee Megan Lidd, left, and Sandi Larson pose near the Aerial Lift Bridge during a Women Hike Duluth event Feb. 13.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

About 30 women came out for the latest meetup of Women Hike Duluth , an online group launched by local outdoorswoman Sandi Larson in collaboration with Duluth Parks and Recreation .

Together, Larson and city recreation specialist Megan Lidd lead monthly guided hikes at various changing locations in Duluth as a way to promote low-barrier, accessible wellness and to encourage more women to get outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

People are silhouetted near a tree.
Sandi Larson, second from left, greets the crowd as they come in from the 12th Street Beach parking lot before a Women Hike Duluth event Feb. 13.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

To support that, the city provides headlamps and snowshoes when needed, and the group’s free hikes are promoted on the city’s calendar.

Lidd directed the group of about 30 women at Park Point to the attractive ice formations with the warning not to climb them.

After sharing a bit about the location, Larson led the front of the pack, with her dog, Koda, while Lidd hiked at the rear to ensure everyone was accounted for.

Each month, 30-70 hikers trek the Duluth Traverse, Hawk Ridge and more. Larson and Lidd vary locations in the west, east and central parts of the city, and at the top and bottom of Thompson Hill, and they pride themselves on introducing lesser-known spots.

They adjust for trail closures and, during spring, they opt for more permeable or paved trails: Lakewalk, Waabizheshikana Trail or the DWP Trail.

Larson and Lidd aim to be out for an hour during the week and two hours during weekends. And on longer treks, they include an alternate, more rigorous route for those so inclined.

A dog collar glows as two hikers are barely visible with a city scape reflected in water behind them.
A pair of hikers walk with their dog along the shore of Lake Superior during a Women Hike Duluth event Feb. 13.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

Exertion isn’t the goal, but meeting other women is, said Lidd, and so far, they’re successful. About 125 women showed up for their first hike in 2018.

“It was insane. People were asking us what we were marching for,” Larson recalled, and women were finishing the trail as others were starting.

From this, Larson said she knew they were tapping into a need. Women share different reasons for gravitating to the group: They feel physically and emotionally safe; they like exploring with someone who knows the area; they crave camaraderie; or they like the popular and obscure spots they visit.

Headlamps light the snow on the beach as people hike.
Headlamps light the beach as hikers walk along the shore of Lake Superior during a Women Hike Duluth event Feb. 13.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Women Hike Duluth joins a Northland array of outdoorsy meetups and themed Duluth hikes featuring luminaries and glow sticks — as well as the statewide 23,000-plus-member Women Hike Minnesota .

But, as with the newer Cloquet Area Women's Hiking Group , the platform of gathering women breaks another barrier for some participants.

“It’s really a nice thing to not have to worry about testosterone and competition,” said Brenda Schrader, of Superior. She crosses the bridge each month to hike with the group, which she described as non-threatening and low-key, and you don’t have to be a “huge athlete” to join.

MORE ABOUT AREA HIKING
people and dog enjoy outdoors
Northland Outdoors
Boulder Lake celebrates 30 years of outdoor education, recreation
With 18,000 acres of forest and lake and 22 miles of trails, Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center mixes outdoor recreation with outdoor education 30 minutes from downtown Duluth.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Clearing crew, Superior Hiking Trail Association
Northland Outdoors
Superior Hiking trail crisscrossed with downed trees
Much of the trail may be impassable and won't be cleared until spring.
January 10, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Book "I am Emily" cover 1
Northland Outdoors
New children's book captures story of Duluth outdoor adventurer
"I Am Emily" aims to inspire all kids to follow in the bootsteps of Emily Ford.
January 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
032220.N.DNT.COVIDPARKS.C04.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Tettegouche State Park to offer ‘First Day’ hike Sunday
The Silver Bay park is one of several Minnesota state parks that will host guided New Year's Day walks.
December 27, 2022 09:49 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Waabizheshikana trail
Northland Outdoors
Waabizheshikana Trail expansion gets $1.5 million state grant
Cook County bike trails and the Mesabi Trail will also get funding from Legacy grants.
December 01, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Woman using maps and hiking trails
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Nashwauk woman becomes ambassador for hiking at Redhead Mountain Bike Park
Kari Kilen, who has hiked more than 1,000 miles at Redhead, has created a community of hikers who come together to hit the trails in the former mine pit.
October 22, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
A circular lake is seen surrounded by trees in fall colors on a partially cloudy day, with two evergreen trees rising in the foreground.
Northland Outdoors
Happy Trails: Oberg Mountain Loop provides North Shore panorama
The Superior Hiking Trail spur is a great escape for people who like a lot of scenery — and just enough challenge to justify a treat afterward.
October 13, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Girl looking at fall color
Northland Outdoors
Happy Trails: Lookout Mountain Loop perfect for fall color chasing
The top of the mountain has a panoramic viewpoint overlooking the trees as their leaves change color.
October 06, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Black River on the Overlook Trail
Northland Outdoors
Happy Trails: Pattison Park's Overlook Trail offers quick hike, lovely scenery
"We got to the bench where the trail overlooks the Black River quickly. The foliage hadn't started to change colors at that point, so green leaves filled our view. I bet it's a gorgeous spot to sit now that the leaves are starting to turn," writes Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten.
October 03, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Powwow Trail crew
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed to help clear BWCAW hiking trails
There is a training session at Frost River on Oct. 6, with trail clearing Oct. 15
October 03, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing in the Park Point lot last week, Lynette Carlson said the Northland is uniquely positioned for women's hiking groups.

Close proximity to greenspace means you can fit a short hike without having to travel far. “That’s not something that every city has … that makes a group like this possible,” Carlson added.

A group of people gather near the base of the bridge. Some of folks are wearing headlamps.
Hikers wait near the Aerial Lift Bridge for the full group to catch up before turning around and heading back down the shore of Lake Superior during a Women Hike Duluth event Feb. 13.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Outside of the group, Lidd and Larson are regular trail users.

Larson hikes daily, if not more frequently. It’s a therapeutic habit, and she’s glad Women Hike Duluth can play a part in empowering women to do this if they want to.

Wendy Larrivy’s confidence on the trails has seen a boost since she started coming.

She said she used to be scared of hiking, but now with a friend in tow and a trail app for guidance, she hikes every Sunday. “This group has given me the courage and self-confidence to be able to go explore,” she said.

'Therapeutic and rewarding'

ADVERTISEMENT

South of Duluth, Adelle Crotteau launched the Cloquet Area Women's Hiking Group in 2021.

About once a month, she leads hikes at Jay Cooke, White Pine Trails, Cloquet Forestry Center, Ely’s Peak and surrounding areas. She sees up to eight ladies, from kid to retiree.

Woman in pigtails and a baseball cap smiles for the camera with a waterfall behind her.
Adelle Crotteau poses for a photo at the Pipestone National Monument in southwestern Minnesota in summer 2022.
Contributed / Adelle Crotteau

Crotteau leaned into the hobby on the Superior Hiking Trail. That spitballed into completing (even surpassing) the 52 Hike Challenge (52 hikes in 52 weeks) and joining the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s Hiking and Passport Club .

It’s “therapeutic and rewarding,” she said, but “solo hiking is not for me.”

Up to eight participants show up each month, and it’s been challenging to encourage people to join so far. Some feel they’ll slow the group down, but it’s not a race, said Crotteau.

ADVERTISEMENT

She started the Cloquet Area Women's Hiking Group on Facebook at first to find other hiking buddies, but she’s happy to see it’s expanded into a way for others to meet new people. “Maybe they will realize how therapeutic it can be to be in the woods. Plus, safety in numbers,” she said.

About Women Hike Duluth

Women Hike Duluth Facebook group: tinyurl.com/2me4pune

More info from Duluth Parks and Recreation: tinyurl.com/2p94ekd6

Upcoming hikes:

  • 2-4 p.m. March 19, Seven Bridges Road 
  • 6-7 p.m. April 18, Lakewalk 
  • 6-7 p.m. May 16, Chester Park
MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
Woman gets licked by puppy as she sits next to a painting.
Arts and Entertainment
Big is better for this Two Harbors artist. Her latest project weighs 2 tons
A 10-foot crane sculpture on Madeline Island is now "the focal point of downtown,” said Susan Sabre, of the the La Pointe Public Art Committee.
February 24, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
creation of fabric handmade goods
Business
Duluth woman gives dead floaties, old leather new life with fashion business
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A 1950s looking kitchen.
Lifestyle
Two Harbors retro-styled Airbnb a hit
February 18, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Sarah Roesler, left, adds caramels as Emily Fletcher adds pens while they assemble gift boxes at White Spruce Market
Business
Duluth gift box business expands
February 11, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Hibbert Hallstrom and Dick.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ gear up for March snowmobile trek from Minnesota to Alaska
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
022523.O.GFH.TURKEY-Cailey and RJ.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Game and Fish-UND study focuses on problem turkeys and what happens after they're moved
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Bare tree branches with clusters of red berries
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Sumac berries cling to life on trees
February 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber