With smorgasbord in Minnesota woods, bears may avoid bait

GRAND RAPIDS — Ample food in the woods could mean fewer bears will be showing up at hunter bait stations when the Minnesota bear hunting season starts Sept. 1.

The bumper crop of wild edibles also means bears have been raiding fewer garbage cans and bird feeders this summer.

Andrew Tri, bear biologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said bears have been munching down on raspberries, cherries and even blueberries, although blueberries have been small this year due to a lack of rain in many areas.

Acorns also appear to be doing well in many places and, despite dry conditions in many areas of the Northland, Tri said it may be the best Juneberry crop in decades.

“Overall, a great bear food year despite the drought,” Tri told the News Tribune. “The late spring up here also helped. The late winter followed by the (rapid) warmup made for widespread flowering and reduced the likelihood of a frost killing off the berry crop.”

In areas of deeper drought, berries may have shriveled up by now and that’s where bears may be more likely to look at hunter bait for food, Tri added.

Bears in Minnesota have been behaving themselves better this summer, with far fewer complaints registered by the DNR. Ample food in the woods apparently is keeping them away form garbage cans and bird feeders. Contributed / Wisconsin DNR

Minnesota has a robust population of 12,000-16,000 black bears, mostly across the northern half of the state, with bears expanding farther south and west in recent years. The one exception is the northeastern part of the state, where the DNR has reduced available bear hunting permits because the population seems to have fallen off in areas of deeper forest with no farmland nearby.

“I’d predict the overall bear harvest to be similar to last year — we ended at 2,251 last year statewide — give or take a couple hundred,” Tri said. “That said, it all depends on what happens with bear foods the first couple weeks of the season.”

The bear season continues through Oct. 15, although most bears are shot during the first two to three weeks of the season.

Demand for bear hunting permits is still at near-record levels. This year, the DNR had 26,138 applicants put in for the lottery of 4,035 permits, the most applications in 20 years. In addition to those 4,035 quota permits, hundreds more permits will be sold in the no-quota zone, where an unlimited number of licenses are available.

Wisconsin's bear hunting season runs Sept. 6 to Oct. 10, partitioned into periods where dogs and baiting are allowed.

The number of complaints about problem bears is down dramatically this year, probably due to a good crop of wild food in the woods. There have been about 300 complaints to the DNR this year, compared to nearly 600 in 2020. Contributed / Minnesota DNR

Bears behaving: Far fewer complaints this year

The bumper crop of wild food in the woods this year has kept most bears out of trouble with people. Complaints to the DNR from cabin, home and business owners about problem or nuisance bears are the lowest they have been in at least seven years and are 40% below the long-term average, Tri said. This year there have been about 300 complaints compared to nearly 600 in 2020.

In most cases, the DNR does not respond to relocate problem bears, instead encouraging the people with bear issues to solve the problem by removing bird feeders, garbage cans, dog food and other potential bear food. With no easy food access bears usually move on. In some cases the DNR does respond by killing problem bears that simply won’t leave or that pose a threat to people.

A Minnesota black bear with brown-phase fur and sporting a data-transmitting collar and ear tags. The Minnesota DNR is again asking hunters not to shoot bears with ear tags and collars. Contributed / Minnesota DNR

DNR: Please don’t shoot collared, ear-tagged bears

DNR biologists are again asking hunters not to shoot bears they see with ear tags or wearing data-transmitting collars. There are about 40 such bears in four areas across northern Minnesota, including the Camp Ripley military reservation, Chippewa National Forest, Voyageurs National Park and in northwestern Minnesota.

The data gathered from these bears is an important tool in managing the species as a big-game animal, Tri said. While it is not illegal to kill these bears the DNR is asking hunters to pass them up.