Wisconsin's local deer advisory council meetings coming soon

MADISON — If you have questions, concerns or issues with Wisconsin’s deer hunting seasons, now is the time to get involved. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comments for the 2023 deer season, including harvest quotas and other key parts of deer management as part of the annual County Deer Advisory Council process. The public comment period is open through Sunday.

Annually, each county's Deer Advisory Council meets to provide input and recommendations to the DNR on deer management within their area, based on deer herd metrics, county deer population objectives and the public feedback they receive. Information on each county’s harvest and population metrics can be found on the Wisconsin Deer Metrics System at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/deermetrics.html . This year’s meeting dates are between April 24 and May 4. Everyone is welcome.

Upcoming meetings include:



Douglas County — 6 p.m. April 26, Amnicon Town Hall.

Bayfield County — 6 p.m. May 2, Bayfield County Courthouse, Washburn.

Ashland County — 6 p.m. May 3, courthouse, Ashland.

Washburn County — 6:30 p.m. May 2, DNR office, Spooner.

Iron County meeting — 6 p.m. May 4, courthouse, Hurley.

Following the County Deer Advisory Council process, the DNR will bring its recommendations for the 2023 season to the Natural Resources Board for review June 21.

The DNR welcomes comments from anyone interested in helping shape local deer herd management preferences during the online comment period. The received comments will be considered by the local CDACs in the creation of their recommendations for the DNR.