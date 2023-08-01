Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wisconsin unveils revised wolf management plan

Scaled-back hunting seasons are included, if wolves ever come off the endangered species list.

Wolf in snowy forest
A radio-collared wolf in Wisconsin. A revised wolf management plan by the DNR calls for 800-1,200 wolves as a broad guideline for the state, but still calls for no formal wolf minimum or maximum population.
Contributed / Wisconsin DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 1:28 PM

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday released a revised version of its new Wolf Management Plan, two years in the making, that calls for limited hunting and trapping of wolves if the animals ever lose federal protections.

The DNR plan, which was first unveiled as a draft plan last November, also calls for continued monitoring and research of wolves and their population trends and habitat, but still calls for no firm minimum or maximum number of wolves as a state population goal.

wolf
Northland Outdoors
FROM 2022: Wisconsin DNR releases new wolf management plan
The agency says hunting and trapping may continue, even with Wisconsinites' positive views about wolves.
Nov 10, 2022
 · 
By  John Myers

Agency officials stopped short of calling it their final version of a wolf plan, but said it’s the version they expect to submit to the state’s citizen Natural Resources Board for approval in October. The board has often battled with the DNR over wolf management issues in the past.

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is also mulling wolf plans that call for a more liberal wolf hunting season and a smaller, numerical cap as an official state wolf population goal.

The state had an estimated 1,000 wolves in the winter of 2022, the most recent estimate available. The state’s old wolf plan, set in 1999, called for a maximum of 350 wolves. The new DNR plan doesn’t set a statewide population goal, but said the state has the biological and social carrying capacities for 800-1,200 wolves and that any wolf culling season should be focused on maintaining that balance, not drastically reducing wolf numbers.

“I think this plan is flexible and adaptable enough to reflect both the science and the public opinion” on the state’s wolf population, said Randy Johnson, the DNR’s large-carnivore specialist who headed the wolf plan effort.

Broadly, the plan calls for the DNR to allow the wolf population to grow, with no hunting or trapping, if it falls below 800. If the population stands at 800-999 wolves, the population could grow or be considered stable. If the population stands at 1,000-1,199 wolves, the population would be considered stable or could be reduced by hunting and trapping. If the number of animals grows to 1,200 or more, the plan says the population should be reduced by hunting and trapping.

The entire management plan remains moot, however, until the big carnivores come off the federal endangered species list, and it remains unclear if or when that will ever happen at the federal level.

Hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed 218 wolves during a 72-hour season in February 2021 that drew national backlash from both scientists and wolf activists. Since then, a federal judge in California ruled that most wolves in the contiguous U.S. — including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan — are back under federal protections of the Endangered Species Act and are off limits to any additional hunting or trapping. That ruling has been challenged in court, but so far hasn't been changed.

Agency officials note in the plan that they want to increase public understanding of wolves within the state. The draft plan received more than 3,500 public comments.

The management plan was developed with input from Wisconsin's tribal nations, which oppose wolf hunting and trapping, along with scientific literature reviews and the results of a new public opinion survey that found most Wisconsinites enjoy having wolves around and want to see about the same number or more wolves going forward.

In that survey, more than two-third of the respondents living outside the wolf range wanted to see the same or more wolves in the state, while more than 50% of those within the wolf range wanted to see the same or more wolves going into the future. Only 12% of those living outside the wolf range wanted to see fewer wolves, while 27% of those living in the wolf range wanted to see fewer wolves.

Several farming, ranching and hunting groups support increased wolf control — including removing federal protections so hunting and trapping can resume — saying it's past time their numbers were culled to reduce conflicts with livestock and pets, and to reduce wolf predation on deer and other wildlife. But wolf supporters say the animal still needs more time and space to reclaim more of its original range.

Wolves in Minnesota are listed as federally threatened, a distinction that allows lethal wolf management efforts by federal trappers near where pets and livestock have been killed. That program kills about 175 wolves in Minnesota each year. Lethal control is prohibited in Wisconsin, where wolves are listed as endangered.

The new Wisconsin Wolf Management Plan is available at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan .

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
