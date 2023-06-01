Wisconsin state parks, trails and fishing free this weekend

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is holding its 11th annual Free Fun Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, when state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

With 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes, the DNR is encouraging people to get outdoors and try something new.

“If you’ve never visited a state park, forest, trail or recreation area, this is the perfect weekend to find your outdoor adventure,’’ said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau director of parks and recreation management.

Find a full list of Wisconsin state properties, activities and maps at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks . Reserve a shelter or campsite through the DNR’s online booking system. While vehicle admission stickers will not be required, fees and reservations for camping still apply.

All linear and rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails. All ATVs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident ATV operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout or salmon stamps. All current fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.