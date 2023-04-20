99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Wisconsin recruiting 2024 class of conservation wardens

Applications accepted until May 4.

Wisconsin Conservation Warden Dave Sanda
Wisconsin Conservation Warden Dave Sanda. The Wisconsin DNR is accepting applications for the next class of conservation wardens through May 4.
John Myers / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring for its 2024 class of conservation wardens. Applications are being accepted through May 4.

DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law enforcement officers who serve rural and urban communities statewide. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

This year’s successful applicants likely will be assigned to major state park and forest properties across Wisconsin.

“We have a great in-house training program to help newly hired staff find success in this unique career and hire people from a wide variety of backgrounds,” said Cara Kamke, DNR conservation warden and training director. "We’re committed to building a diverse, passionate and capable team.”

Successful applicants will progress through the hiring process in 2023 and begin their warden training in early 2024. Applicants must be at least age 21 upon hire and already have earned or are planning to earn at least 60 college credits within their first five years of being hired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservation Warden Dave Sanda's office is inside his state-issued Ford pickup truck. Sanda can get access to the Internet and state records anywhere he has cellphone coverage. He transferred into one of three Douglas County posts in March and is also filling in in parts of Washburn County. John Myers / Forum News Service
Sports
FROM 2018: Wisconsin warden comes home to work
Douglas County is familiar territory for Dave Sanda, 26, who grew up in the town of Superior, near Pattison State Park.
August 12, 2018 05:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

The warden service offers opportunities to build relationships, protect the state’s natural resources and serve communities. Conservation wardens also serve as ambassadors and educators, teaching the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation.

Learn more about the conservation career at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WardenRecruitment or watch a webinar covering the day-to-day work of a conservation warden from the DNR’s YouTube channel below.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
friday preicp.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cool weekend after another winter system passes through the region
April 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
black lab retrieving dummy
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club to host dog training program
April 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Enjoy free day at any Minnesota state park, recreation area
April 20, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 20, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Dave McMillan.jpg
Business
'All hands on deck' at Downtown Duluth's 38th annual meeting
April 20, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
White man's hand holding book in front of Lake Superior and downtown Duluth: "Wild Things" by Lynette Reini-Grandell with cover photo of author and Venus de Mars
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New book chronicles rock star romance born in Duluth
April 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
DSC_0660.JPG
Minnesota
Walz pushes new 'Minnesota Miracle', rails against 'forces of hate' in State of the State speech
April 19, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier