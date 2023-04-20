Wisconsin recruiting 2024 class of conservation wardens

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring for its 2024 class of conservation wardens. Applications are being accepted through May 4.

DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law enforcement officers who serve rural and urban communities statewide. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

This year’s successful applicants likely will be assigned to major state park and forest properties across Wisconsin.

“We have a great in-house training program to help newly hired staff find success in this unique career and hire people from a wide variety of backgrounds,” said Cara Kamke, DNR conservation warden and training director. "We’re committed to building a diverse, passionate and capable team.”

Successful applicants will progress through the hiring process in 2023 and begin their warden training in early 2024. Applicants must be at least age 21 upon hire and already have earned or are planning to earn at least 60 college credits within their first five years of being hired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports FROM 2018: Wisconsin warden comes home to work Douglas County is familiar territory for Dave Sanda, 26, who grew up in the town of Superior, near Pattison State Park.

The warden service offers opportunities to build relationships, protect the state’s natural resources and serve communities. Conservation wardens also serve as ambassadors and educators, teaching the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation.

Learn more about the conservation career at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WardenRecruitment or watch a webinar covering the day-to-day work of a conservation warden from the DNR’s YouTube channel below.