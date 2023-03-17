6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Wisconsin needs frog listeners

Options abound for "froggers" to get out counting croaks.

maxresdefault.jpg
The Wisconsin DNR is looking for people to go out and survey frogs this spring and summer, including mink frogs like this one.
Contributed / Robert May / Wisconsin DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:00 PM

MADISON — While they may be resting under a lot of snow and ice right now, it won’t be long until frogs come out to greet springtime with their chorus of croaks.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for volunteers to participate in the annual Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey to help document frog and toad breeding calls throughout the state this spring and summer.

The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey started in 1984 amid concerns about declining populations of several species of frogs. Since then, citizen scientists have helped DNR conservation biologists better define the distribution, status and population trends of all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin.

“The DNR is once again looking for night-loving volunteers, who we lovingly call ‘froggers,’ to lend their ears to monitor and help conserve frogs and toads in all corners of Wisconsin,” said Andrew Badje, the DNR conservation biologist who coordinates the DNR’s Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey, in a statement.

Volunteers can participate in three ways:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Traditional Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey — This option requires volunteers to drive along a pre-set route for three nights of survey effort, once each in early spring, late spring and early summer. Volunteers make 10 stops per night, listening for five minutes at each site, documenting the species heard calling and the relative abundance of each species. To see which routes are open, including open routes in Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties, go to wiatri.net/inventory/frogtoadsurvey/Volunteer/googlemaps/RouteFinder.cfm . Learn how to volunteer for this survey at wiatri.net/inventory/frogtoadsurvey/Volunteer/newVol.cfm .
  • Mink Frog Survey — Mink frogs are only found in northern Wisconsin and often call in the daytime. In June and July, volunteers are recruited to listen in the Northwoods, once during the day and once at night, along routes targeting ideal mink frog breeding habitat. Learn more about the survey and how to volunteer at wiatri.net/inventory/frogtoadsurvey/Volunteer/Mink.
  • Phenology Survey — Volunteers for this survey help monitor when frogs and toads first start calling each spring. Phenology volunteers choose one wetland to monitor throughout the frog calling season and record data as often as possible for five minutes per night. Learn more about the survey and how to volunteer at wiatri.net/inventory/frogtoadsurvey/Volunteer/phenology.cfm .
READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Brule river fishing
Northland Outdoors
With deep snow, trees down on trails, earliest possible Brule River opener is March 25
Last fall's steelhead run was down a bit from 2021 and from the long-term average.
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Crappie closeup 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Crappie resurgence offers bonus winter action on Upper Red Lake
Based on DNR creel surveys, anglers landed an estimated 15,000 crappies this winter on Upper Red, compared with about 900 crappies, on average, over the previous 10 winters or more.
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Large brown and gray bird with long neck and red patch on its head, flying with wings spread
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Loud bird trio herald spring's return
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Below Average Temperatures this Weekend
Temperatures will be cold for any St. Patricks Day Parades
March 16, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Ice conditions unsafe in some places for even snowmobiles
Lake Superior will be a popular choice for early-spring open-water fishing.
March 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Butchered hogs illegally dumped near Grand Marais
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of March 13.
March 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Check out Superior Hiking Trail webinars
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
041720.n.st.Deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Douglas County hosts Wisconsin Conservation Congress open house
The event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. April 4 at Northwestern Middle School.
March 15, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pam Boettcher with burbot
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Big burbot pulled from Lake of the Woods
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 15, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ls-ice-m-thoms-2021-img_5061.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Expert on Minnesota lakes: Expect late ice-out this year
A University of Minnesota Sea Grant scientist has developed a widget to predict when it will occur. Sort of.
March 14, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota catch and release pike record
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin man ties Minnesota catch-and-release northern pike record
The big pike was caught Jan. 22 on Mille Lacs Lake.
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
1735658+28sep10_388.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: My brush with Bud Grant infamy
I worked with (well, for) the former Minnesota Vikings coach 40 years ago.
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Dates for each survey vary, and some are dependent on the changing seasons. Volunteers will receive more details on timing after contacting the survey teams.

“Our froggers have also really become advocates for frogs and toads,” Badje said. “They bring their children and grandchildren on fun nighttime frog calling excursions and provide numerous frog and toad educational presentations at local libraries and nature centers. A few passionate ‘uberfroggers’ have even made surveys a part of their lives for 42 years running, longer than I've been alive.”

Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey volunteers started collecting data in 1984, collectively spending more than 10,500 nights surveying 103,400 sites.

Volunteers are currently documenting the highest levels of American bullfrogs and Blanchard's cricket frogs since the survey began, an encouraging sign that proactive conservation measures for these two species are likely paying off. Volunteers are also contributing substantial knowledge into the unique calling patterns and distribution of mink frogs throughout the northwoods.

For more information on frogs go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/HelpHerps.html.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Elk photo
Northland Outdoors
DNR seeks input on proposed expansion of Elk Zone 20 near Lancaster in northwest Minnesota
March 13, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
drawing of tall wood building with large windows, surrounded by trees
Northland Outdoors
Fundraising for new Chester Bowl chalet goes public
March 13, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
big pike
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Aurora angler lands Wisconsin whopper
March 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The American flag is reflected in the doors at the St. Louis County Jail
Local
Brookston man dies by suicide at jail after rape conviction
March 16, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ice fishing
Local
Fisherman saves self as ice begins to separate from shore in Duluth
March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
North Star Academy
Local
Student brings unloaded gun to Duluth charter school
March 17, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen