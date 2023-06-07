Wisconsin, Minnesota near top in best states for fishing

DULUTH — Louisiana came in on top, Wisconsin second and Minnesota at No. 3 in a recent, systematic analysis of which are the top U.S. states for fishing.

The analysis , sponsored by the website gambling.com, compared how much water each state had for fishing; how many fishing licenses each state sold; the cost of a fishing license; the cost of a charter fishing boat; and how much people spend on fishing.

Out of a possible 100 points, Louisiana came in near the top in cheapest fishing licenses (just $10 for a resident) and high in the amount of water available. Wisconsin and Minnesota scored very high in the square miles of water available (Wisconsin has more Great Lakes) and in the number of licenses sold. Minnesota also ranked near the top in how much money people spend on fishing — the economic impact of the sport.

Connecticut, California, Kansas, New Jersey and Nevada were rated as the worst states for fishing.