Wisconsin DNR tallies fish stocking in Lake Superior, Lake Michigan

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources again stocked a bunch of fish in Lake Michigan and Lake Superior this year.

“The fisheries of the Great Lakes provide world-class fishing opportunities for our stakeholders,” said Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District fisheries supervisor. “We continue to assess the fish populations of the Great Lakes and stock appropriate numbers and species of fish to build on the success that started over five decades ago.”

Stocking efforts will continue throughout the year, including stocking another 50,000 brook trout, 44,468 brown trout and 258,228 coho salmon into the Great Lakes, to ensure the 2023 stocking quotas are fulfilled.

So far this year the DNR has stocked:

Lake Superior



174,906 brown trout

58,300 lake trout

40,816 splake

100,000 walleye

Lake Michigan



405,532 brown trout

1,386,492 Chinook salmon

241,772 coho salmon

7,681 muskellunge

522,852 rainbow trout

You can find previous year's information at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing .