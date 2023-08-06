Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Wisconsin DNR tallies fish stocking in Lake Superior, Lake Michigan

Brown trout and walleye were most commonly stocked off Superior's South Shore.

Lake Superior trout
The Wisconsin DNR recently tallied how many fish they have stocked this year in the Great Lakes
Contributed / Wisconsin DNR
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 PM

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources again stocked a bunch of fish in Lake Michigan and Lake Superior this year.

“The fisheries of the Great Lakes provide world-class fishing opportunities for our stakeholders,” said Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District fisheries supervisor. “We continue to assess the fish populations of the Great Lakes and stock appropriate numbers and species of fish to build on the success that started over five decades ago.”

Stocking efforts will continue throughout the year, including stocking another 50,000 brook trout, 44,468 brown trout and 258,228 coho salmon into the Great Lakes, to ensure the 2023 stocking quotas are fulfilled.

So far this year the DNR has stocked:

Lake Superior

  • 174,906 brown trout
  • 58,300 lake trout
  • 40,816 splake
  • 100,000 walleye

 Lake Michigan

  • 405,532 brown trout
  • 1,386,492 Chinook salmon
  • 241,772 coho salmon
  • 7,681 muskellunge
  • 522,852 rainbow trout

You can find previous year's information at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing .

By Staff reports
