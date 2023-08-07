Wisconsin deer hunters: Time to get involved with county advisory councils

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone interested in deer populations and deer hunting to apply for a seat on their local County Deer Advisory Council.

Councils include representatives from the hunting community, as well as from a variety of stakeholder groups.

The application period is open until Aug. 15.

Council members meet annually to review deer management data, gather public input and provide recommendations regarding deer management decisions in their county.

Applicants must have experience or involvement with at least one of these seven stakeholder categories: agriculture, forestry, tourism, transportation, hunting, land management and local government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All council seats are open to new applicants,” said Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist. “County Deer Advisory Councils are provided an in-depth look at deer management issues and meet with DNR staff as representatives of their community. Those selected will serve for three years and, during that time, will reach out to the stakeholders they represent as they develop recommendations for the fall season framework each year."

County Deer Advisory Councils were established in 2014. Members review and consider a variety of metrics on deer herd trends, impacts to habitat and various human-deer interactions.

For more information about the councils and to find the application, go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Hunt/cdac .