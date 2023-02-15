Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites public to submit ideas for natural resources

MADISON — The Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites all residents to take part in its annual spring hearing process by submitting resolutions on all aspects of the state’s natural resources.

The congress is an independent organization of citizens that advises the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on how to responsibly manage Wisconsin’s natural resources.

Each year, citizens have an opportunity to submit ideas as resolutions to the congress. That can be done online through March 1. The items will be considered during hearings April 10-13.

Residents can submit up to two resolutions that must meet the following criteria:



The concern must be of statewide impact. The concern must be practical, achievable and reasonable. The concern must be within the mission and vision of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

Those interested in submitting a resolution are encouraged to reach out to the resolution review committee or their Wisconsin Conservation Congress county chair for guidance in drafting a resolution. Tips on preparing a resolution are available at dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing .

For more information or questions, contact Terri Roehrig, vice chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, at 920-540-2775.