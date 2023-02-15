99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites public to submit ideas for natural resources

Proposals will be accepted online through March 1.

deer
Wisconsin residents can submit natural resource resolutions to the annual Wisconsin Conservation Congress through March 1.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 11:54 AM

MADISON — The Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites all residents to take part in its annual spring hearing process by submitting resolutions on all aspects of the state’s natural resources.

The congress is an independent organization of citizens that advises the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on how to responsibly manage Wisconsin’s natural resources.

Each year, citizens have an opportunity to submit ideas as resolutions to the congress. That can be done online through March 1. The items will be considered during hearings April 10-13.

Residents can submit up to two resolutions that must meet the following criteria:

  1. The concern must be of statewide impact.
  2. The concern must be practical, achievable and reasonable.
  3. The concern must be within the mission and vision of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

Those interested in submitting a resolution are encouraged to reach out to the resolution review committee or their Wisconsin Conservation Congress county chair for guidance in drafting a resolution. Tips on preparing a resolution are available at dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing .

For more information or questions, contact Terri Roehrig, vice chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, at 920-540-2775.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
