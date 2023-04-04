50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited holds conservation expo in Ashland

The event at Northland College is free and open to the public.

brook trout
The Wild Rivers chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding a conservation expo Saturday at Northland College in Ashland.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
By Staff reports
Today at 4:42 PM

ASHLAND, Wis. — The Wild Rivers chapter of trout unlimited is sponsoring a conservation expo Saturday in the Ponzio Campus Center at Northland College in Ashland.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and includes presentations on coaster brook trout rehabilitation and a demonstration of Tenkara fishing gear.

The event is open to the public and free.

unnamed (83).jpg

There’s a live auction for several items including a guided fishing trip on Montana’s Madison River, a Brule River guided fishing trip, a solo canoe, bamboo fly rod, flies, waders and more. Proceeds go to fund Trout Unlimited conservation projects.

Wisconsin DNR fisheries biologists will be on hand along with Red Cliff tribal fisheries experts, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials, U.S. Forest Service officials, conservation groups and Northland College’s Loonwatch program.

For more information go to tu.org/chapters/wisconsin/wild-rivers or email tu.wildrivers@gmail.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
