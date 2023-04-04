Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited holds conservation expo in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. — The Wild Rivers chapter of trout unlimited is sponsoring a conservation expo Saturday in the Ponzio Campus Center at Northland College in Ashland.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and includes presentations on coaster brook trout rehabilitation and a demonstration of Tenkara fishing gear.

The event is open to the public and free.

There’s a live auction for several items including a guided fishing trip on Montana’s Madison River, a Brule River guided fishing trip, a solo canoe, bamboo fly rod, flies, waders and more. Proceeds go to fund Trout Unlimited conservation projects.

Wisconsin DNR fisheries biologists will be on hand along with Red Cliff tribal fisheries experts, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials, U.S. Forest Service officials, conservation groups and Northland College’s Loonwatch program.

For more information go to tu.org/chapters/wisconsin/wild-rivers or email tu.wildrivers@gmail.com.