Wild rice not yet legal to harvest in Minnesota as season approaches

Just 1,162 people purchased state seasonal licenses to rice in 2022.

Wild rice harvesting
Minnesota's wild rice harvesting season will occur over the next few weeks as the rice becomes ripe.
Clint Austin / 2007 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:23 PM

DULUTH — The dwindling number of Minnesotans who take to lakes and rivers to harvest wild rice late each summer will have to wait a little longer to start this year's season, according to Department of Natural Resources experts.

While Aug. 15 is the earliest possible date to harvest wild rice in the state, state law also demands that the rice be fully ripe, not green, before it can be harvested. So far that hasn't happened.

The season runs through Sept. 30, but most ricing will occur during a short window when rice turns ripe, and easily taps off the stalk, but before it falls on its own or is blown off. Ripeness can vary widely from lake to lake and river to river.

It may be until the last week in August and first week in September before rice ripens to the legal point in many areas, DNR officials noted.

092122.O.BP.WILDRICE 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
RELATED: Minnesota DNR offers tips as wild rice season approaches
As the Aug. 15 wild rice season opening date approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds harvesters that rice stands must be ripe before they can be legally harvested.
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

“Based on what I’ve seen as well as reports from others, wild rice was at peak flowering last week into early this week. That would put the peak harvest near the last couple weeks of August, which is pretty typical,” Melissa Thompson, shallow lakes specialist for the DNR based in Tower, told the News Tribune. “We did have a fairly late ice-out, but rice always seems to grow and catch up in the Northeast (and is usually) ripe by the last week or so of August and early September.

"It is rare to find harvestable rice for the Aug. 15 opening date across most of the Arrowhead region," she said.

Wild rice is often harvested with one person poling a canoe through rice stands while another sits and taps rice off the stalk and into the canoe. Not only is harvesting a demanding process, but the best tasting rice is then slowly hand-parched over a fire to crack the kernel and make it cookable and edible.

Wild-rice
Two wild rice harvesters shove off with their canoe. Minnesota's wild rice harvesting season will begin in the next few weeks when the rice becomes legally ripe.
Clint Austin / 2013 file / Duluth News Tribune

Wild rice growth and harvesting is closely tied to weather conditions each year. Drier summers with lower water levels (and no major wind or hail storms) tend to be the best years because wild rice grows only in shallow water. If water levels remain too high in midsummer, the rice won’t grow to maturity. But if water levels are too low in August and September it becomes difficult or impossible to canoe into the stands to harvest the rice.

Those factors create great variability in how much rice is available across Minnesota each summer and also leads to fluctuations in how many people buy licenses to harvest rice.

Far fewer ricers taking part

DNR license sales data obtained by the News Tribune shows wild rice harvesting has become increasingly less popular in recent decades. The peak year for license sales, since they first became required in 1957, appears to have been 1968, when 16,498 people purchased licenses.

T05.18.2017 -- Steve Kuchera -- 052117.N.DNT.GrassypointC3 -- Two Canada geese swim across the mouth of Kingsbury Creek. Restoration plans call for the removal of invasive narrowleaf cattails and removing 165,000 cubic yards of sediment from Kingsbury Bay. Much of that sediment will be used to backfill areas near Grassy Point where sawmill wastes will be removed. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
ALSO READ: First Duluth goose 'roundup' kills 300 birds
Authorities are removing hungry Canada geese to help wild rice stands gain a solid foothold in the St. Louis River.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Peter Passi

As many as 12,161 people bought licenses as recently as 1980. But that number has averaged fewer than 2,000 people for the past 30 years and has dropped as low as 676 in 1993.

Only 1,164 people purchased state seasonal rice licenses in 2022, with another 446 one-day and out-of-state licenses sold. Those totals don’t include tribal harvesters who do not need a state license to harvest rice on tribal lands.

Potentially good 2023 crop predicted

Those “ricers” heading out during the upcoming season will find generally good conditions throughout much of the northern Minnesota wild rice range.

Wild rice
Wild rice.
Bob King / 2002 file / Duluth News Tribune

“Unusually warm days this spring got plant growth off to a fast start and generally dry weather has meant many rice waters weren’t impacted by rainstorms,” said Ricky Lien, Minnesota DNR wetland habitat team supervisor. “Overall, rice stands are looking pretty good, though rice stands on some lakes are better than others.”

Early reports from Minnesota DNR and tribal biologists indicate average to great rice stands across central and northern Minnesota, but conditions are variable for individual waters.

also read

“People interested in harvesting wild rice should do some scouting to look for good stands of rice,” Lien said. “Folks will also want to do some scouting to check access conditions. Right now, most basins have enough water to float a canoe. But if the dry weather pattern continues, lake levels will continue to drop, and come late August, there might not be enough water to get to the rice.”

The DNR has posted a wild rice conditions report at mndnr.gov/wildlife/shallowlakes/wildrice.html . You can also sign up to get emailed rice updates. Resident wild rice harvesting licenses are $25 for the season or $10 for a one-day license.

It is unlawful for any person to take wild rice grain from any of the waters within the original boundaries at the White Earth, Leech Lake, Nett Lake, Vermilion Lake, Grand Portage, Fond du Lac and Mille Lacs reservations except for Native Americans or residents of the reservation upon which said wild rice grain is taken.

Wild rice seed needed

To increase wild rice and improve wildlife habitat, DNR wildlife staff are planning several wild rice seeding projects around the state. DNR biologists are looking to purchase seed from natural wild rice waters close to the lakes where rice will be planted. They are looking to buy wild rice harvested on several lakes in Aitkin, Itasca and St. Louis counties.

For more information, go to files.dnr.state.mn.us/wildlife/wildrice/seed_needed.pdf.

Instructional video

As part of the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship series, Minnesota DNR staff produced a webinar about how to harvest wild rice, available at youtu.be/kJlkWUusuzY .

