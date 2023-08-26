What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?

TWO HARBORS — The Superior Hiking Trail Association is setting out to plot the future of Minnesota's most famous footpath, and they want your input along the way.

From now through November the association is asking for public comments on what should be included in the trail's first-ever master plan that’s hoped to guide the trail forward.

The trail was laid out in the 1980s by hiking enthusiasts who had more vision and enthusiasm than they did experience or training in building trails.

“Despite all the work that has gone on there are still some places where the trail could probably be in a better place,” said Lisa Luokkala, executive director of the Superior Hiking Trail Association. “And as we get more and more people using the trail, we need to make sure we retain that trail experience that so many people are enjoying.”

While the trail has been officially completed for nearly a decade — some 310 miles from the Wisconsin border to the Ontario border — it is almost constantly in flux, with sections being rerouted and replaced, bridges moved and replaced, footpaths upgraded and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the ongoing issues is that the trail crosses private land along much of its route, and easements secured from private landowners can be pulled back for various reasons — the land is sold, landowners change their mind, bad behavior by hikers — forcing a reroute. While much of the trail miles are on county-, state-, national forest- and city-managed public land, along the entire length there are more than 200 landowners.

Some of the trail is close to being overused and loved to death, especially those segments near popular North Shore state parks, scenic autumn color lookouts and in developed areas.

Hikers descend from an overlook in West Duluth along the Superior Hiking Trail. Sam Cook / 2016 file / Duluth News Tribune

There’s also the potential for major projects in the future, such as moving the lengthy Duluth segment between the Enger Tower area and Chester Bowl from the waterfront to the hilltop, to move it away from the highly developed Lakewalk area and reroute it in the more forested hilltop area.

“That’s been a dream of a lot of people, and I think that’s still in play as part of this process, to see if that could be done at some point,” Luokkala said.

This almost constant change is a common occurrence with major hiking trails, Luokkala said. More than half the original Appalachian Trail is now on a different route than when it first opened more than 70 years ago.

Who’s hiking?

Trail association leaders have a pretty good hunch that day hikers comprise by far the biggest segment of trail users, many people who hike near their homes or near their vacation destinations along the North Shore. The many state parks along Lake Superior serve as access points for thousands of trail users each year. Some people use trails near their homes, walking their dogs.

Second-most common are people who are hiking a full segment of the trail, say over a week of vacation. The smallest but growing segment are thru-hikers walking the entire distance.

Sustainable trail construction really wasn’t a thing 40 years ago when the trail was getting started. Lisa Luokkala

But no one knows for sure how many people or who is hiking the trail. As part of the master plan process, the association is out on the trail this summer surveying in two ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first are automated people-counters that are being moved up and down the trail to measure how many people are actually using it. Until now, any guess on trail use was just that.

The second survey method is sending staff into the woods and interviewing hikers about why they are on the trail, about not just their current experience — how far they're hiking, where they are from, how often they come — but also what they want to see in the future.

“And it’s not just our users, but also our neighbors. We want community input from all along the trail,” Luokkala said.

Lisa Luokkala. Contributed / Superior Hiking Trail Associaion

Ryan Blaisdell, a recreation specialist for the Superior National Forest who also serves on the trail association’s master plan advisory board, said recreation trails now must be sustainable to be successful. That means the trail and its users should not be negatively impacting the resource, especially the many North Shore streams the trail crosses that lead down to Lake Superior.

“There were parts of the (Superior Hiking Trail) originally put in places that we'd really like to get it out of, to find better routes, make it more sustainable,” Blaisdell said. “Sustainable trail construction really wasn’t a thing 40 years ago when the trail was getting started.”

Blaisdell also said the association's efforts to get a better handle on who’s using the trail is important as the trail continues to develop into the future. Like any business, the association needs to know all it can about its customers.

also read







Day hikers, for example, tend to want more and different loop trails so they can start and end their trip from the same point without a shuttle. Section- and thru-hikers, on the other hand, are always looking for more campsites on the trail.

“We have years of social data on who is using the Boundary Waters and how they are using it. But we don’t have that kind of data for the trail,” Blasidell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to major improvements and reroutes, there’s also the constant work maintaining footpaths, clearing brush and grass, clearing downed trees and making sure each landowner along the route is happy with the trail and its users.

“That’s a huge task when you are dealing with so many different landowners,” Blaisdell said.

Blue blazes mark the path on the Superior Hiking Trail. Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Davis, regional trail director for the North Country Trail in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, and who also serves on the master plan advisory committee for the Superior Hiking Trail Association, said hardening the trail against overuse, and against occasional bad behavior by hikers, is critical. But, he added, so is keeping the Superior Hiking Trail vibe that people know and love.

“Getting accurate information to people about the trail is key, and how they want that information now is changing. It’s not just a map at a trailhead. People want the information on their phones now,” Davis said. “We have crowdsourcing of trail information now, on social media and such, and, unfortunately, it’s not always accurate. We have people promoting things that really aren’t correct. … There’s a problem with Google Maps now listing individual campsites along the trail as campgrounds, so you may get people thinking they can drive to a campground when it’s really just a single campsite for people on the trail.”

Trails like this may be finished on the map. But you are never really finished fine-tuning and fixing it up. Matt Davis

Luokkala said the association recently hired a new staff member who is skilled at GIS mapping — something unheard of 40 years ago.

Davis said the association has a solid footing with an active, engaged board of directors, growing staff and volunteer members who put in thousands of hours of trail work each year.

“This master plan is a great idea, but it’s an enormous undertaking. I think it’s going to help keep the trail viable going forward,” Davis said. “Trails like this may be finished on the map. But you are never really finished fine-tuning and fixing it up. That goes on forever.”

Barbara Budd, of Two Harbors, uses a lopper to trim a branch on the Superior Hiking Trail in Normanna Township north of Duluth. Clint Austin / 2022 fle / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Help shape future of Superior Hiking Trail

Go to the trail association's SocialPinPoint website at shta.mysocialpinpoint.com . You can zoom into an interactive map and leave a comment for specific sections or locations along the trail.

Once you’ve added a marker, a menu will appear that will allow you to select the category of your feedback, and a text box to include any relevant information. The map also allows users to upload photos and videos.

The input website will be open through November after which the association staff, advisers and consultants will draft a master plan and bring it back for additional comments.

For folks who might want to comment on the trail’s future but don’t use the Internet, you can send comments to: Superior Hiking Trail Association, Attn: Mackenzie Hogfeldt, P.O. Box 315, Two Harbors, MN 55616.

For more information on the trail and the association, including membership, go to superiorhiking.org .

New trail access open on Lismore Road near Duluth

The Superior Hiking Trail Association has opened a new trailhead access on Lismore Road just north of Duluth that has parking for up to six vehicles.

Due to a land ownership change, the previous Superior Hiking Trail trailhead on Lismore Road was closed.

The new trailhead was completed in partnership with the city of Rice Lake. The city acquired the tax-forfeit property for the recreational benefit of increased access to the existing Superior Hiking Trail that traverses through the city. Hiking trail association staff and volunteers raised money and worked through the design and permitting process with the city of Rice Lake and St. Louis County.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly constructed trailhead on Lismore Road is 6.9 trail miles north of the Martin Road Trailhead and 6.7 trail miles south of the Normanna Road Trailhead. The association has a goal of providing parking and trailhead access every three to 10 miles along the now-famous hiking trail. The association now has more than 60 trailheads spaced evenly along the 300-mile trail corridor.