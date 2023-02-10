What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show

DULUTH — It’s time for the annual warmup for spring: the Duluth Sport Show is set for Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Here’s your chance to kick some tires on a new camper, pick a summer fishing destination or dicker on a new boat.

The show has been an annual event in Duluth since 1966, except for 2021, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duluth Sport Show is a combination of the Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show and the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic. Each day includes a packed schedule of fishing, hunting and RV travel seminars from local and national experts in each field.

Twiggy, the " world-famous waterskiing squirrel ," is back again for yet another performance as the main stage act.

Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel will return to the Duluth Sport Show on Feb. 16-19. Derek Montgomery / 2009 file / Duluth News Tribune

This year, you can save a couple bucks by purchasing your admission tickets online. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for ages 6-17; younger kids are free. Tickets at the door are $12 and $7. Readmission later that day or on a later day is free if you sign up before leaving the show.

The boat show runs Thursday from 3-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, the schedule of seminars and stage shows and to buy tickets, go to duluthboatshow.com .