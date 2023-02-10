99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show

It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Duluth boat show
The Duluth Sport Show is Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Steve Kuchera / 2016 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — It’s time for the annual warmup for spring: the Duluth Sport Show is set for Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Here’s your chance to kick some tires on a new camper, pick a summer fishing destination or dicker on a new boat.

The show has been an annual event in Duluth since 1966, except for 2021, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duluth Sport Show is a combination of the Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show and the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic. Each day includes a packed schedule of fishing, hunting and RV travel seminars from local and national experts in each field.

Twiggy, the " world-famous waterskiing squirrel ," is back again for yet another performance as the main stage act.

Twiggy on skis
Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel will return to the Duluth Sport Show on Feb. 16-19.
Derek Montgomery / 2009 file / Duluth News Tribune

This year, you can save a couple bucks by purchasing your admission tickets online. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for ages 6-17; younger kids are free. Tickets at the door are $12 and $7. Readmission later that day or on a later day is free if you sign up before leaving the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boat show runs Thursday from 3-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, the schedule of seminars and stage shows and to buy tickets, go to duluthboatshow.com .

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
